Basketball recruit seriously hurt in crash signs letter of intent with Iowa

Ava Jones, a star high school basketball player in Kansas, signed a national letter of intent to play for the University of Iowa Wednesday, four months after she suffered severe injuries and her father was killed when struck by a car as they walked on a sidewalk in Louisville. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “The support I’ve gotten from everyone has given me even more momentum to get better. I feel like my dad was with me today, because this was his dream, too,” Jones said (via ESPNW’s M.A. Voepel). “This was our goal together.”

The family was struck July 5 by an impaired driver while in Kentucky for an AAU tournament in which Ava was competing. The 17-year-old suffered a traumatic brain injury, torn ligaments in both knees and a shoulder injury. Her father, Trey Jones, died from his injuries and her mother suffered 21 broken bones and a brain injury. Her younger brother, Creek, was not seriously injured.

Jones, a 6-foot-2 forward at Nickerson High School in central Kansas, originally committed to Arizona State, but decommitted in March when Charli Turner Thorne retired as coach. Recruiting began again and Jones tweeted her commitment to the Hawkeyes two days before the crash. The school made the signing official Wednesday.

Jones returned for her senior year at Nickerson last month after a lengthy hospitalization, but she hasn’t been able to play volleyball this fall and her basketball season starts next week. Signing was a welcome moment, a step toward a return to her life before the accident.

The driver of the car that struck the family was indicted by a grand jury in August and charged with one count of murder, two counts of first-degree assault, one count of assault in the fourth degree and one count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence. According to WDRB, Michael Hurley, 33, said he had taken hydrocodone, an opioid, and was so “tired that he could not make the turn,” according to police.

Hurley was on probation in Indiana for drug-related charges at the time of the crash, according to court documents. He pleaded guilty in the summer of 2021 to two drug-related charges: possession or use of a legend drug and possession of a syringe. He was sentenced to 455 days of probation and was serving that sentence at the time of the crash. He also has several traffic offenses on his record.

What an awesome day. After an accident four months ago, Ava Jones’ road to recovery is off to a remarkable start. Today she saw her dream of being a Division I basketball player come true, as she signed her NLI to @IowaWBB. 💛



“Even when I wasn’t awake, they were still there.” pic.twitter.com/y8KRSIHvNX — Tejay Cleland (@KWCHTejay) November 10, 2022

Jones faces surgery on both knees and her shoulder over the next few months and is working with a speech therapist. “It felt really good to have signed; it actually feels more real,” Jones said. “I want to play basketball again. Hopefully, I’ll be able to, but I don’t know. But even if I’m not able to, I will still be around the team. I love the Iowa team and the coaches.”

Her mother, who has had multiple surgeries and uses a walker, has returned to work remotely as assistant superintendent in Nickerson’s school district.

“The amount of people who came out to support Ava is so special, as is everything the community has done for us,” Amy Jones said. “It’s nice to see her happy and fulfilling a dream. She’s been there for me, because when I start getting down, she will say, ‘Okay, Mom, we can do this. We’re gonna keep going.’ She is just so determined and driven.”

