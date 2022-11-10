Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tennessee and Syracuse couldn’t keep up as underdogs this past weekend, but Fresno State bulldozed Hawaii and Northwestern stayed under its team total as predicted, making it another 2-2 week for this column. I’ve been treading water for a few weeks but still stand at 21-18-1 for the season.

This column will give out four picks per week: the game of the week, a favorite, an underdog and a wild card, which can be anything (another favorite or underdog in a game that might be flying under the radar or a total, for instance). Hopefully we’ll all be rich by the time the clock hits zero in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9.

All spreads and totals were taken Wednesday from the consensus odds at VegasInsider.com unless noted. All times Eastern on Saturday unless noted.

The game of the week

No. 11 Mississippi (+11.5) vs. No. 9 Alabama, 3:30 p.m., CBS

As Rebels Coach Lane Kiffin noted this week, the Crimson Tide is a missed field goal (against Tennessee) and a stopped two-point conversion attempt (against LSU) away from being undefeated and probably the No. 1 or No. 2 team in the country. But it lost both of those games, and now we’re left in the awkward position of trying to handicap an Alabama team that has two losses before the Iron Bowl for the first time since 2010.

The Crimson Tide’s sloppy performances on the road this season do not leave me optimistic that they can cover the number against a pretty good Mississippi team. In four trips away from home, Alabama got outplayed by a Texas team playing with a backup quarterback but won on a last-minute field goal, needed 21 fourth-quarter points to pull away from Arkansas and was nipped at the wire by Tennessee and LSU. And the unfriendly crowds seem to be getting to a program that once relished quieting visiting stadiums: The Crimson Tide has averaged 12.8 penalties for 105.8 yards in four road games, up from 8.7 and 74.6 in all games (in all, Alabama has been flagged 78 times, which is the most in the Football Bowl Subdivision).

The Rebels’ bugaboo of late is a pass defense that has surrendered 8.3 yards per attempt in SEC play, and that includes games against teams such as Vanderbilt, Auburn and Kentucky that aren’t exactly known for their passing prowess. But Alabama’s wide receivers have dropped 21 passes this season, fifth most among Power Five programs, another sign of sloppiness that has let opponents hang around.

Mississippi can certainly do that. Running backs Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans and quarterback Jaxson Dart all are averaging at least 5.8 yards per carry, and LSU’s running backs averaged 6.1 yards per attempt this past weekend. The Rebels’ defense has sacked opposing quarterbacks on 8 percent of their drop-backs, good for 23rd nationally, and LSU harassed Alabama quarterback Bryce Young all game, pressuring him on 38.2 percent of his drop-backs to force numerous throwaways.

Nick Saban’s Alabama dynasty might not be dead, but it isn’t fully operational, either, and I wonder about motivation for a program that has played in seven of the eight College Football Playoffs but almost certainly has no shot this season. Of the five Associated Press preseason top 10 teams that have lost at least twice this season, four failed to cover in the game that followed the hope-killing second loss. Alabama, the preseason No. 1 team, will make it five.

The favorite

No. 21 Illinois (-6.5) vs. Purdue, noon, ESPN2

Considering the Fighting Illini’s surprising loss to reeling Michigan State this past weekend, you may be thinking about taking the points and the Boilermakers here. Don’t.

Illinois did everything but win against the Spartans, advancing past Michigan State’s 30-yard line seven times but coming away with only 15 points. The Illini turned it over on downs on three such drives and fumbled on another one of them. Illinois outgained the Spartans in terms of yards per play but simply sputtered as it approached the goal line. I’m thinking that doesn’t happen again.

Purdue, meanwhile, was last seen giving up 6.5 yards per play to Iowa. “Punting is winning” Iowa. “No. 129 in total offense” Iowa. Illinois’s offense is nothing exciting, and in seven games against Power Five opponents, the Illini has exceeded 26 points only once. But Illinois does have running back Chase Brown, who is second nationally at 149.3 rushing yards per game, and Purdue just gave up 200 rushing yards and 9.1 yards per carry to Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson.

The Boilermakers could only manage a terrible 3.4 yards per play against the Hawkeyes, and Illinois’s defense rivals Iowa’s: The Hawkeyes are No. 1 nationally in yards per play allowed (3.9), while the Illini are right behind them at 4.1. Plus, opposing quarterbacks have compiled a 84.1 rating against Illinois, the worst mark in the nation by a fairly wide margin, and Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell is coming off his poorest game of the season (20 for 43, 168 yards, two interceptions vs. Iowa). The Illini bounce back here to set up a big game with Michigan next weekend.

The underdog

New Mexico (+21.5) at Air Force, 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

The 2-7 Lobos have lost five straight, have no hope of a bowl game and are just playing out the string at this point. Only Massachusetts averages fewer yards per play than New Mexico’s 4.1. But we’re going to hold our nose and take a swing at the big, ugly dog here.

For starters, New Mexico and Air Force run similar offenses, so the Lobos defense will not be surprised by what the Falcons give them. Think of it as an unofficial service-academy game, and Air Force failed to cover as a favorite in its games this year against Army and Navy, neither of which have hugely better defenses than New Mexico’s. The Black Knights actually are much worse on defense than New Mexico, yet Air Force managed only 13 points and 4.9 yards per play in this past weekend’s win, with both either being season lows or very close to it.

New Mexico has led at halftime three times during its five-game losing streak, only to falter as those games wore on. In fact, it had the ball late in the fourth quarter with a chance to win or at least cover in all three of those games but has gotten its fill of bad turnover luck:

The Lobos trailed Utah State 20-10 late in the fourth quarter this past weekend and were near midfield when Justin Holaday’s fumble in horrid weather was returned by the Aggies for a touchdown. Final score: Utah State 27, New Mexico 10, the Aggies failing to cover as 14.5-point underdogs.

On Oct. 8, Lobos quarterback Miles Kendrick threw a pick-six with 1:09 left in the game, sealing Wyoming’s 27-14 win.

The week before at UNLV, New Mexico led 17-9 at halftime but lost, 31-20, after the Rebels returned another Kendrick interception for a score with 28 seconds left.

The total for this one is set at just 37.5 points, and one has to think the Lobos will need just 10 points to cover. I think that’s a good bet.

The wild card

No. 12 UCLA (-19.5) vs. Arizona, 10:30 p.m., Fox

The Wildcats put up seven yards per play in this past weekend’s 45-20 loss to Utah. That’s good! Problem is, they gained 242 of their 387 total yards on only six plays. The other 49 plays gained just 145 yards (2.96 per play), and four of them were turnovers.

UCLA’s defense is set up nicely to stop a boom-or-bust offense such as Arizona’s. The Bruins rank 10th nationally in passing-play explosiveness allowed and have given up only 21 passing plays of at least 20 yards (No. 13 in the nation). Plus, the Wildcats offense could be missing wide receiver Jacob Cowing, who left the Utah game in the fourth quarter with an apparent knee injury. Cowing leads the Pac-12 with 65 receptions and is tied for first with seven touchdown catches, and he ranks second in receiving yards (858).

Erratic Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura will probably be throwing a bunch because it’s near-certain that the Wildcats will be playing from behind. Arizona’s defense is simply a horror show, ranking 127th in yards allowed per carry (5.9) and dead last in rushing success rate allowed. UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet is averaging 7.6 yards per carry and must be salivating at the prospect of facing this defense.

The only thing that probably could stop the Bruins here is if they are looking ahead to next weekend’s massive rivalry game with USC, but I don’t think it’ll be a huge factor. I’ll take the big favorite.

