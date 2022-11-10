The business of Dawn Staley is booming — to her players’ benefit

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dawn Staley doesn’t mince words and she has a message for all listening — if you want to be in business with her, you have to be in business with the Gamecocks. The South Carolina coach is one of the most popular, influential and recognizable figures in women’s basketball after winning a second national championship and coaching the gold medal-winning Team USA in Tokyo. Her Gamecocks went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team last season and will travel to face No. 17 Maryland on Friday as the top team, still, and the favorite to repeat.

Staley flat out stated her goal to The Washington Post — she wants the program to be No. 1 on the floor and No. 1 in the NIL space that allows players profit off their name, image and likeness.

“Honestly, I make a lot of money,” Staley said. “I want our players to make a lot of money. I want them to feel like, I’m able to make the money that I make off of their backs and [should] be able to help to create some wealth [for them]. No matter how big or small. I am an active participant in wanting them to benefit in this space.”

The program, through Staley, recently reached an agreement with upstart company Rewind, which designs plans to defeat Type 2 diabetes. Co-founder and CEO Pete Thulson jumped at Staley’s request to involve every player as an early-stage venture without the resources of a huge established company.

Group and team-wide deals aren’t exactly novel, explained Thilo Kunkel, Temple associate professor at the School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management and director of the Sport Industry Research Center. United Wholesale Mortgage announced deals with the Michigan State women’s basketball and volleyball teams for 2022-23 after previously having deals with the football and men’s basketball teams. SmartyStreets, a location data intelligence company, struck a deal with BYU to include every woman athlete. The Maryland women’s basketball team has an initiative with Fanatics for players to profit off jerseys and T-shirts with individual names and numbers. The list goes on.

The South Carolina-Rewind partnership, however, provides each player with equity in the company through stock options, in addition to some NIL money.

Corey Staniscia, president of AIM (Athlete Image Management) Sports, called those deals that include equity in companies “the future.” He believes many companies haven’t gotten the return on investment from straight cash NIL deals that they expected and may be looking for a better way.

“I think a lot of these companies are saying, well,” Staniscia said, “instead of giving $25,000 cash, I think I’d rather give them a little bit of skin in the game. And say, hey, if you’re going to do this and you really believe in this company, if you believe in me, I believe in you. And we can do this together. And if I make money, then you’re going to make money. I think that’s where a lot of these businesses are now starting to go.”

These types of deals are multifaceted with benefits for all parties. The team-wide aspect, according to Staley, helps with camaraderie with each player benefiting. Having Staley actively seeking these arrangements has a positive impact on recruiting. Companies get a motivated ambassador and an association with the university.

“We’re talking about Rewind basically getting the association with South Carolina without actually paying the University of South Carolina,” Kunkel said. “So it’s a nice form of ambush marketing. This is definitely a much stronger integration of the student-athlete in the company, and by default it requires those student-athletes to upskill on their business knowledge.”

Having stock options and equity in a company is not the norm for college students, let alone student-athletes. So the deal also incentivizes financial literacy. Former Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton, who has equity in NIL engagement platform Dreamfield, tweeted that he didn’t know the difference between a 1099 and W-2 tax forms until this summer.

“It’s almost like a mini MBA that they’re acquiring, if they do it well,” Kunkel said.

Staniscia called it on-the-job training in how to create wealth by getting thrown in the deep end and learning how to make good financial decisions. And every player can decide how best to utilize the opportunity.

“Equity goes a long way,” said Aliyah Boston, the reigning national player of the year and defensive player of the year. “This brand, it can get be worth so much money and for you to have a part of it all for as long as you want it, it’s really great. And I think it kind of helps us mature a little bit as a team.

“For me personally, the goal is to make money. … Build my brand and make sure I’m surrounding myself with good people that want to see me succeed.”

Boston’s situation is much different from many of her peers as the best player on the defending national champs and the expected No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft. She recently signed a deal with Orangetheory Fitness and had relationships with Bose and Under Armour, to name a few. She and teammate Zia Cooke, another top WNBA prospect, want to benefit financially, but also take a long-term approach to business and the impact that the relationship can have.

“I don’t try to just do deals for the money,” Cooke said. “I really do want to do deals that are going to be long term and is going to be an impact for me and the community. I like to do deals that have a message behind it and not just for the money. I think this is something that is going to keep continuing to grow and it’s going to definitely open doors for other companies to want to do deals that are the same.”

That’s exactly what Staley envisions. Opening doors of financial wealth and literacy for her players. Opening doors for elite recruits to join a program that aggressively works within the NIL space. Opening doors for all players to participate regardless of national popularity.

Staley has grown into a household name as a Hall of Famer with four gold medals as a player or coach, two NCAA coach of the year awards and as the first African American basketball coach to win multiple Division I national championships in basketball. She carries a lot of clout right now and is being intentional in how she wields it.

“Any company that is interested in me and pushing a product or helping our community in any kind of way,” Staley said, “and there is a monetary figure on the line, I want our players to benefit from it. And all of them.”

