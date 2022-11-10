D.C. United acquires center back Derrick Williams from L.A. Galaxy

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. United on Thursday began to address its defensive deficiencies by acquiring Derrick Williams from the Los Angeles Galaxy for $180,000 in 2024 general allocation money. Williams, 29, is a left-footed center back who can also provide cover at left back. He will join a defensive corps that conceded an MLS-worst 71 goals in 34 matches last season.

“He’s a well-seasoned professional with experience at the highest levels of our sport and understands Major League Soccer,” Dave Kasper, United’s president of soccer operations, said in a statement. “He’s an exciting addition for us and we look forward to welcoming him into the fold and into Wayne Rooney’s system.”

United is quite familiar with Williams: In 2020, the club sought to acquire him from England’s Blackburn Rovers before trading his MLS rights to the Galaxy for $125,000 in general allocation money. He started 20 of 34 regular season matches in 2021 and 24 this year, plus two substitute appearances in the playoffs this fall.

Advertisement

His 2022 base salary was $750,000, according to the MLS Players Association, and United was expected to sign him to a one-year guaranteed deal at an undisclosed figure.

Williams was born in Germany to an Irish American mother and German American father who served in the U.S. military. He spent much of his youth in Ireland and has represented the Irish national team three times. As a U.S. passport holder, he does not occupy an international roster slot.

Williams began his pro career in 2011 with Aston Villa, an English Premier League club, before spending three English seasons with Bristol City and 4½ with Blackburn. Five of his last six years in England were spent in the second-flight Championship and one in third-tier League One.

In Washington, Williams seems likely to partner with captain Steven Birnbaum in central defense. Donovan Pines and Brendan Hines-Ike, who is recovering from a significant foot injury, are also in the mix.

Advertisement

Meantime, United is pursuing a right back in the international market, said two people familiar with the plans, who didn’t want to be identified, citing the sensitivity of negotiations. The club is also seeking attacking help after scoring a league-low 36 goals, those people said.

The Williams acquisition was the first major move made since United fired general manager Lucy Rushton. The club is in the process of interviewing candidates. Kasper, Rooney and others on the technical staff are handling roster matters.

GiftOutline Gift Article