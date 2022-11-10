LeBron James says Kyrie Irving ‘should be able to play’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James says that suspended Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving should be allowed to play after he apologized for sharing a social media post about an antisemitic film and book. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I told you guys that I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information. And I’ll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play. That’s what I think. It’s that simple,” James wrote. “Help him learn — but he should be playing. What he’s asked to do to get back on the floor I think is excessive IMO. He’s not the person that’s being portrayed of him. Anyways back to my rehab session.”

Last week, the Nets suspended Irving for at least five games without pay, saying the all-star guard was “currently unfit to be associated” with the organization after he tweeted out a link to a movie called “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which is based on a 2015 book of the same name. Both have been accused of trafficking in antisemitic tropes, such as a suggestion that anti-Black racism can be traced back to Jewish texts.

Irving deleted the tweet but he initially declined to apologize for sending it out on a number of occasions, instead telling reporters he “took responsibility” for the post. The Nets suspended him Nov. 4, saying they were “dismayed … that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film.”

Irving eventually apologized on Instagram “to all Jewish families and communities that are hurt and affected from my post,” acknowledging that he had linked to a film that “contained some false antisemitic statements, narratives and language that were untrue and offensive.” The apology came after his suspension was announced.

The Associated Press reported that Irving on Tuesday met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who is Jewish.

“Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material,” Silver said last week in his first statement on the matter, before his meeting with Irving. “While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize.”

Irving has served four games of the suspension, with the fifth on Saturday night against the Clippers in Los Angeles. The Nets have six prerequisites for Irving’s return: He must condemn the movie, meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai, meet with Jewish leaders and members of the Anti-Defamation League, undergo sensitivity training, undergo antisemitic training and make a $500,000 donation to anti-hate causes.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, vice president of the National Basketball Players Association, told the Boston Globe on Sunday that the players’ union was uncomfortable with the conditions placed on Irving’s return by the Nets because suspensions resulting from social media posts are not addressed in the collective bargaining agreement. Brown also said the union plans to appeal Irving’s suspension.

“I don’t believe Kyrie Irving is antisemitic,” Brown said. “I don’t think people in our governing bodies think he’s antisemitic. He made a mistake. We understand from an outside perspective how important sensitivity is to not condone hate speech and not condone anything of that nature. It’s sensitivity to the dialect around that. We don’t want to stand up for somebody in order to not condemn hate speech, but I don’t believe Kyrie Irving is antisemitic. And hopefully the NBA feels the same way.”

“There is an interesting distinction between what somebody says verbally and what somebody posts as a link on a platform with no description behind it,” Brown continued. “Some people will argue there’s no difference and some people will argue there is a difference. There’s no language in our CBA. There’s no rules against it. This is uncharted territory for everybody, and everybody is trying to figure out the difference between the two.”

