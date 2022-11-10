Fighting hard on defense, Terps cruise to a win over Western Carolina

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After floating through the lane, Donta Scott pinned a shot against the glass to draw a roar from the crowd and a rowdy reaction from his teammates on the bench. All of that energy helped the senior forward sprint back down the floor — and that kind of defensive intensity was typical for the Maryland men’s basketball team Thursday night.

“These kids are playing so hard. It’s fun. I’m having fun just watching them run,” first-year coach Kevin Willard said after his Terrapins’ 71-51 victory over Western Carolina at Xfinity Center. “They’re talking. They’re communicating. To be this connected defensively this early is really, really good.”

Maryland’s defense led the charge, and after the game Willard praised how quickly his players have adapted to his system. His deal with the players is simple: Play hard defensively and reap the benefits of offensive freedom.

“I’m a very simple guy to play for. Play hard and have a great attitude, and I’ll let you play offense any way you want,” Willard said. “That’s why my offense sucks sometimes, but my teams play hard. And we defend. If they’re doing that, then I’m going to give them the leeway of doing it.”

Amid some first-half struggles offensively, the Terps set the tone on defense with their intensity as they led from start to finish. In the first 20 minutes, Maryland (2-0) forced 10 turnovers and held Western Carolina (0-2) to 20 percent shooting. That tenacity provided a boost on the other end of the court, creating easy opportunities in transition and resulting in 24 points in the paint in the half — and 46 on the night.

The Terps didn’t make a three-pointer in the first half, going 0 for 8, while Western Carolina shot just 2 for 12. Maryland shot just 38.7 percent overall to take a 32-15 halftime lead.

“I feel like we had to get better rhythm threes. Whether that’s driving into the lane and then kicking, I felt like we kicked them out too early and it took our shots out of rhythm,” said guard Jahmir Young, a graduate transfer from Charlotte who finished with 16 points. “[But Willard] lets us play, especially if we get out there on defense and we do all the little things.”

The defensive intensity continued in the second half before the Terps found some life on offense, expanding their lead to as many as 33 points before Western Carolina closed the gap late. Terps sophomore forward Julian Reese led all scorers with 19 points and 12 rebounds for his first career double-double. Beyond Young, senior guard Hakim Hart (10 points) was the only other Terp in double digits.

“Nights like this [when] we’re off from three, I have to take that role on and open things up,” Reese said. “[Defenders] start crashing the paint and we can get more open threes and better shots from outside. I feel like we are going to be successful in doing that.”

The Catamounts of the Southern Conference, who went 11-21 last season, put just one scorer in double digits: Tyzhaun Claude with 12 points.

After two wins to start the Willard era, Maryland will host Binghamton at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Here’s what else to know about the Terps’ win:

Shooting struggles

After shooting 9 for 20 from three-point range in Monday’s season-opening win over Niagara, the Terps struggled again Thursday, making 2 of 19 attempts. Their first make came more than four minutes into the second half, courtesy of Hart.

That cold perimeter shooting forced the Terps to attack downhill, and they thrived. Maryland shot 59.5 percent from inside the arc.

Defensive dominance

Maryland smothered West Carolina from the opening tip. The Catamounts shot 27 percent from the field and 25 percent from three-point range.

The Terps forced 17 turnovers and notched seven steals while blocking five shots. The Catamounts rarely attempted an uncontested shot and struggled to finish around Reese and other big men in the paint.

Rebounding remains relevant

After defeating Niagara, Willard was not happy with his team’s effort on the glass. Even though the Terps fared better against Western Carolina — they had 41 boards to the Catamounts’ 40 — rebounding will continue to be a point of emphasis.

