Mike Rizzo provides a Stephen Strasburg progress report at GM meetings

LAS VEGAS — It's been a month since the Washington Nationals' season came to a close, and five since Stephen Strasburg last pitched in a major league game, his only start before returning to the injured list.

Yet when Mike Rizzo spoke to reporters Wednesday afternoon at this week's general managers' meetings, he didn't have any definitive, detailed updates on when Strasburg might be back.

What Rizzo did say is that Strasburg is still doing the flexibility and strengthening programs that he was doing during the season and that he’s been performing well. The hope is that those programs will allow him to eventually start a throwing program before preparations for Spring Training begin.

“We’re not ruling out that [he could pitch for the Nationals again],” Rizzo said. “So we’re hoping that he progresses to a point where he starts throwing and then builds up in a throwing program and starts pitching for us.”

Strasburg reached the pinnacle of his career when a dominant postseason earned him World Series MVP honors in 2019. He signed a seven-year, $245 million contract that December, but three seasons — in the prime years of his deal — have come and gone without much action from the now 34-year old pitcher.

He logged 36⅓ innings during that World Series run, but injuries have limited him to just 31⅓ innings since, leaving doubts about how much more Strasburg has left in the tank with a contract that won’t expire until after the 2026 season.

But Strasburg’s injury history is more extensive than the last few years. He had Tommy John surgery in 2010 and has made a total of 15 trips to the injured list in his career, including for lingering neck tightness in 2018 that he believes was the first sign of thoracic outlet syndrome. Strasburg admitted that the carpal tunnel surgery in 2020 was a quicker path to return and was likely a misdiagnosis of thoracic outlet syndrome.

Even in his rehab start in Fredericksburg this year, Strasburg admitted to feeling tightness between his wrist and thumb. Strasburg’s arm also went numb after standing for long periods of time earlier in the season, his only relief coming when he laid down.

Strasburg has visited with a specialist this offseason, according to Rizzo, in an attempt to get back on the mound.. His presence typically leads to team success: since 2012, the Nationals have made the playoffs in four of the five seasons when Strasburg made at least 28 starts.

But beyond the outings, Rizzo took pride in what Strasburg had meant to the organization as he stood in front of reporters Wednesday. Rizzo said Strasburg had more fanfare than any other prospect he’d seen, including Bryce Harper. He laughed while recounting the need for security when Strasburg started Class AA games. Then he spoke about his historic 14-strikeout debut before turning to his historic postseason run in 2019 that ended with his performance in Game 6 of the World Series.

Rizzo reiterated his view that starting pitching is still the most important thing for any team trying to contend for a championship. The Nationals are starting to build a young core (Cade Cavalli, Josiah Gray and MacKenzie Gore) that they believe can help get them back there, with reinforcements to come in the future.

Strasburg is the one remaining Nationals player linking the future with the past. Rizzo said the team’s young pitchers have gone to Strasburg for advice, and many view him as a “legendary figure” because of what he’s accomplished in his career.

That presence, valuable in the locker room, could be greater on the field, even if he’s not the same pitcher that he once was.

“[Strasburg] has had a lot of physical ailments,” Rizzo said. “And it’s not a good feeling for him. He wants to be out there. He wants to pitch. When he is out there pitching, he’s as good as anybody in the game. So it’s frustrating to him. And same for us. He was a big part of our franchise, big part of our championships.

“I’d just like to see him get healthy enough where he can go out there and throw again and end on his terms. Not because he wasn’t healthy.”

