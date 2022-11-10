A five-minute guide to NFL Week 10

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The last thing the Buffalo Bills needed in a season in which they look like a Super Bowl favorite is an injury to quarterback Josh Allen. But that’s what they got this week when Allen suffered a right elbow injury that left him limited in practice. Concerning though it may be, there is room for optimism. His final attempt in an upset loss to the New York Jets (an incompletion) on Sunday was the longest pass thrown in the NFL in the past six seasons, according to Next Gen Stats, traveling 69.3 yards. He is day-to-day and could still play Sunday in one of the biggest matchups of Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings.

At the season’s halfway point, Buffalo remains atop the AFC and Philadelphia leads the NFC. Here’s how the rest of the postseason field shakes out, with nine weeks down and nine to go:

Where things stand now pic.twitter.com/MDAWGRgkcX — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 8, 2022

And here is a quick look at the Week 10 slate:

All times Eastern

Byes: Bengals, Jets, Patriots, Ravens

Thursday

Falcons (4-5) at Panthers (2-7), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime: These teams played one another 11 days ago, with Atlanta winning, 37-34, in overtime. In a subsequent loss to Cincinnati, Carolina showed that its problems are many. The Bengals had more first-half points (35) than the Panthers had first-half yards (32). Carolina allowed 311 yards in the first 30 minutes and was thoroughly dissected by running back Joe Mixon (211 total yards, five touchdowns).

Sunday

Seahawks (6-3) vs. Buccaneers (4-5) in Munich, 9:30 a.m., NFL Network: Can Geno Smith and a smart, young Seattle team keep going against Tom Brady, who recaptured some magic late in a comeback win against the Rams on Sunday? Improbably, Tampa Bay is now atop the NFC South (holding the tiebreaker advantage over the Falcons), and the Seahawks lead the NFC West. A beleaguered Bucs defense will have to devise a way to stop Kenneth Walker III, who has rushed for 512 yards and seven touchdowns in his past five games.

Vikings (7-1) at Bills (6-2), 1 p.m.: Minnesota has won six in a row by an average of 5.6 points per win. Opponents often have more rushing and passing yards, and the opposing quarterback often has a higher rating than Kirk “You Like That” Cousins. But the Vikings show up in the fourth quarter, outscoring opponents 70-37.

Lions (2-6) at Bears (3-6), 1 p.m.: It was an attention-getting performance, although it probably doesn’t bode well for Justin Fields’s health in the long run. Chicago’s quarterback had 178 yards rushing Sunday against Miami, the most by a quarterback in a single game in the Super Bowl era, breaking the record of 173 set by Michael Vick in 2002. Fields also was the first player since at least 1950 with 150-plus rushing yards and three-plus passing touchdowns in a single game. Quarterbacks rushed for 801 yards combined in Week 9, according to NFL Research, breaking the record of 787 set in Week 15 of the 2020 season.

Jaguars (3-6) at Chiefs (6-2), 1 p.m.: Imagine ... 68 passes. That’s how many Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes attempted against Tennessee on Sunday night, coming within two of the all-time single-game mark set by New England’s Drew Bledsoe in 1994. Mahomes completed 43 of those attempts, two shy of Bledsoe’s mark (which was tied by Jared Goff in 2019). In another entry for the Mahomes scrapbook, according to NFL Research he became the first player in the Super Bowl era with at least 400 yards and a touchdown passing and 60 yards and a touchdown rushing in the same game.

Browns (3-5) at Dolphins (6-3), 1 p.m.: Tyreek Hill hasn’t lost a step in his transition from Mahomes and the Chiefs to Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. He has 76 receptions for 1,104 yards — the most ever by a player in his first nine games with a team.

Texans (1-6-1) at Giants (6-2), 1 p.m.: New York headed into its bye week with a loss in which the offense sputtered against Seattle. Saquon Barkley had only 53 yards rushing, with one touchdown, on 20 carries. Barkley has a good chance to get back on track against a Houston defense that is allowing a league-worst 180.6 rushing yards per game.

Saints (3-6) at Steelers (2-6), 1 p.m.: In the battle of sputtering offenses, New Orleans may consider whether it’s time to switch from Andy Dalton back to Jameis Winston. Pittsburgh managed to convert just 1 of 12 third-down attempts during its shellacking by Philadelphia before its bye week.

Broncos (3-5) at Titans (5-3), 1 p.m.: Beware Derrick Henry in the Wildcat formation. His four-yard touchdown run Sunday against Kansas City came off a direct snap out of the formation, and he leads the league in touchdown runs (five) and touchdown passes (two) out of the Wildcat (including playoff appearances) since he entered the league in 2016.

Colts (3-5-1) at Raiders (2-6), 4:05 p.m.: The Raiders have lost after coughing up a lead of 17 or more points three times this season, tying the NFL record also held by the 2020 Chargers and 2003 Falcons. Now they get a bit of a break in that they face a team suddenly coached by Jeff Saturday, the Colts’ former center who has zero experience coaching at the NFL or college level. He is expected to have 30-year-old passing game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier calling the plays on offense.

Colts offensive ranks



Points per game 32nd

Sacks Allowed 32nd

Pass TD-INT 30th

Yards per play 30th

Rush TD 31st

Yards per Rush 30th

4th Down Conv % 30th

Red Zone Efficiency 31st pic.twitter.com/eF6kr9bbjB — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 7, 2022

Cowboys (6-2) at Packers (3-6), 4:25 p.m.: ESPN reported that Green Bay unsuccessfully pursued trades for Chase Claypool and Darren Waller in an effort to provide more targets for Aaron Rodgers, who could use some. Some of the fault for throwing three interceptions inside the 25 in Sunday’s loss to Detroit rests with him, though. Now, facing a Dallas defense coming off a bye week and led by former Packers coach Mike McCarthy is a tall order for this Packers team, even at Lambeau Field.

Cardinals (3-6) at Rams (3-5), 4:25 p.m.: There are Super Bowl hangovers and then there’s what Los Angeles is experiencing. The Rams couldn’t generate enough first downs in a three-point loss to Tampa Bay this past week, and for the seventh time this season, Los Angeles was held to 24 or fewer points. It marked the fifth time the team couldn’t even score 15 points.

Chargers (5-3) at 49ers (4-4), 8:20 p.m., NBC: When last seen before their bye week, the 49ers put their new Swiss Army knife, Christian McCaffrey, on full display against the Rams. He joined LaDainian Tomlinson (in 2005) and Walter Payton (in 1979) as the only running backs with a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in a single game since the 1970 merger. Not that Los Angeles running back Austin Ekeler is any slouch — he has 10 career games with one-plus rushing and one-plus receiving touchdown. That ties him with the Saints’ Alvin Kamara and McCaffrey for the most in a player’s first six seasons since 1950.

Monday

Commanders (4-5) at Eagles (8-0), 8:15 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2: Taylor Heinicke gives (bringing the excitement on a spinning run during Washington’s 10-play touchdown drive in the second half against Minnesota on Sunday) and he takes (throwing at least one interception in eight of his past nine games and completing only 15 of 28 passes against the Vikings). This week, he faces an undefeated Eagles team that takes (a league-leading 18 takeaways) but doesn’t give much (a league-low three turnovers).

