Carolina will keep quarterback P.J. Walker under center for at least one more start when the Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, leaving Baker Mayfield as the primary backup. Walker’s four starts this season have been underwhelming — he has completed 48 of 84 passes for 563 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions — and he was benched last week against Cincinnati after completing just 3 of 10 passes for nine yards and two interceptions.

Yet Atlanta is only a 2½-point road favorite (down from -3) even though it ranks 16th in overall defense-adjusted value over average — a metric that measures a team’s efficiency by comparing success on every play to a league average based on situation and opponent — while the Panthers rank dead last. I wouldn’t wager money past that number unless it was jumping all the way to Falcons -6½ for +170 or better. The total opened at 41 and rose steadily to 43 or 43½, depending on the oddsmaker, before settling at 42½ at most books because of weather concerns.

Neil Greenberg’s pick

Marcus Mariota, over 157½ passing yards, playable to 159½

Carolina’s pass defense is the fifth worst in the league after adjusting for strength of schedule, per Football Outsiders, and the game charters at Pro Football Focus rank the Panthers’ pass coverage 21st, giving us two measures illustrating this is a below-average defense against opposing quarterbacks. In addition, Mariota completed 20 of 28 passes for 253 yards against Carolina in Week 8, making him one of eight passers (out of nine) to throw for 158 yards or more against the Panthers this season.

Weather will be a factor — winds and rain are expected — but I still think the total is low enough for a green light.

Matt Bonesteel’s pick

Falcons team total over 21.5 points

Even though the Panthers knew they would have a short week to prepare for a Falcons team that put up 37 points on them only 11 days earlier, the team fired two more defensive assistants — cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni — after Sunday’s dismal loss to the Bengals, when Cincinnati scored 35 points and averaged 6.9 yards per play in the first half alone before taking its foot off the gas in the second. Carolina already had fired defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley alongside coach Matt Rhule earlier this season.

All of these coaching moves are having a cascading effect, to the detriment of Carolina’s defense. Steve Wilks previously was the team’s defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach, and those roles were assumed by Cooper when Wilks was elevated to head coach. But now Cooper is out along with Pasqualoni, giving more responsibilities to defensive assistant Bobby Maffei (in his first season as an NFL assistant), pass rush specialist Don Johnson (who didn’t work in the NFL from 2019 to 2021) and assistant defensive line coach Terrance Knighton (in his second season as an NFL assistant), not to mention defensive coordinator Al Holcomb, who was pulled out of the linebackers room when he was promoted after Snow’s firing.

None of this shuffling is ideal for game-planning when facing an accelerated Sunday-to-Thursday turnaround, as the Panthers are here. Neither are the injuries to cornerback Donte Jackson and defensive linemen Derrick Brown, Brian Burns and Matthew Ioannidis that limited them in this week’s abbreviated practice sessions.

The Falcons averaged 6.2 yards per play in the teams’ first meeting, even though they didn’t have do-everything running back Cordarrelle Patterson. He’s back from injury, adding another worry to a Panthers defense that’s in complete disarray.

