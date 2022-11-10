Wizards’ rally looks pretty in pink as they surprise Luka Doncic’s Mavericks

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kyle Kuzma is no stranger to making a statement while wearing pink. Perhaps the signature moment of his career with the Washington Wizards was his arrival to a game last year in a comically oversized, bubble-gum pink sweater with sleeves that hung past the 6-foot-9 forward’s knees. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Chalk it up to the jerseys then. On a Thursday night when the Wizards were missing four rotation players, including Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) and Kristaps Porzingis (groin strain), Kuzma powered Washington to a 113-105 upset of Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks.

Kuzma electrified Capital One Arena with a pair of pivotal three-pointers early in the fourth quarter on his way to a season-high 36 points to go with 11 rebounds and six assists, inspiring gusty bellows of “KUUUUUZ!” from the crowd. And thanks to the Wizards debuting their cherry blossom-themed jerseys, he did it all while decked out in pink.

Washington (6-6) was without Beal, Porzingis, third-string center Taj Gibson (neck) and backup point guard Delon Wright (hamstring) but posted one of its top wins of the season anyway — against Doncic, no less. The Slovenian wunderkind has been on an MVP-like tear and entered Thursday leading the league at 34.8 points per game.

Advertisement

The Wizards backstopped Kuzma’s offense with competent defense that kept Doncic at bay during the game’s most crucial moments. He finished with 22 points on 8-for-21 shooting and added nine rebounds and six assists.

Dallas (6-5) started hot from the three-point line but faded to end up shooting 43 percent from the floor. Washington excelled from beyond the arc, where it usually struggles. The Wizards made 12 of 30 attempts, getting five makes from Kuzma.

Rui Hachimura stepped up to support Kuzma with 23 points, which included a huge third quarter, and Will Barton added 14 points — enough to weather former Wizard Spencer Dinwiddie’s 33 points for Dallas.

Thanks in large part to Washington’s former point guard, the game looked as though it would be a beatdown at the start.

The Wizards were slow in their rotations on defense and Dallas worked the three-point line to open a 22-8 lead. Washington nudged its way back into the game by guarding Doncic straight up — and making the most of the time he was off the floor — as well as leaning on its bench to kick the offense into gear. Doncic had five points in the first quarter and just two in six minutes in the second.

Advertisement

Kuzma provided a steady drip of scoring throughout, but Hachimura’s performance in the third quarter gave Washington a sense of control, even if its leads were fleeting. The forward had a dunk, a three-pointer and a reverse layup in quick succession early in the period. His confidence was infectious: With 4:59 to play, Washington whipped the ball around the arc until it landed with Kuzma, who nailed a three from the corner to put Washington up 79-77.

Hachimura helped the bench rack up 50 points to Dallas’s 25.

Here’s what else you need to know about the Wizards’ win:

Porzingis is day-to-day

Porzingis made the Wizards’ already lengthy injury report even longer.

He suffered his injury during Monday’s win at Charlotte after taking a hit to his groin. Though he was able to finish the game, “he was very uncomfortable with it,” Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. Porzingis worked out Thursday morning, got treatment and tried to loosen up but wasn’t moving as well as the Wizards would have liked.

Advertisement

Unseld said he’ll be listed as day-to-day, which is good news with his team facing a back-to-back vs. Utah and Memphis on Saturday and Sunday.

Beal update

The Wizards are hoping Beal can clear the NBA’s coronavirus protocols sooner rather than later. He tested positive Saturday, and Unseld said his symptoms have subsided “quite a bit.”

Success on the boards

Washington outrebounded Dallas 52-41 and limited the Mavericks to seven second-chance points. Backup center Daniel Gafford had 10 rebounds to go with 11 points, and Hachimura added eight boards.

Dinwiddie’s revenge

Dinwiddie lit up his former team from the three-point line. He made a season-high seven threes and hit them in a demoralizing way, shooting without hesitation and barely touching the rim against the organization that traded him at the deadline last season.

GiftOutline Gift Article