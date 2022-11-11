Oregon’s Bo Nix is in the Heisman and CFP mix after escaping Auburn

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bo Nix attended Oregon’s season-opening men’s basketball game Monday night on the campus where he has become somewhat of a celebrity despite having arrived a relatively short time ago as the centerpiece of the football team. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The reception the quarterback received at Matthew Knight Arena was predictably welcoming, given the Ducks’ eight-game winning streak behind consistently robust performances that have vaulted the senior transfer into the Heisman Trophy conversation. Nix, in return, has embraced the community in Eugene, Ore., thousands of miles from his boyhood home in Arkansas.

The mutual admiration stands in stark contrast to the unpleasant scrutiny Nix faced during the final season at his former school, Auburn, which contributed to an acrimonious parting of ways.

“It’s been unbelievable. I’ve never really felt anything like it,” Nix told reporters Tuesday. “It’s just very supportive and nothing but love from everybody, and I just enjoy getting to learn a new atmosphere and going to new things. That was my first basketball game, so I got to enjoy that, just to see over there they’re cheering just as loud for basketball games as football games. It’s a great place.”

The decibel level at Autzen Stadium is expected to reach unprecedented levels Saturday afternoon when Oregon (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12), ranked sixth in the College Football Playoff rankings, hosts Washington (7-2, 4-2, No. 25 CFP) in one of the conference’s more contentious rivalries.

At stake for the Ducks is remaining in first place in the Pac-12 and firmly in control of a berth in the conference championship game. In the longer term, a victory would continue Oregon’s trajectory toward a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.

Nix has emerged as the driving force behind the Pac-12’s best shot at CFP representation after a third straight game with at least five total touchdowns in a 49-10 thumping of Colorado last weekend, leading to a third straight Pac-12 offensive player of the week award. Only two others in Pac-12 history have equaled that feat.

“Bo did what we expect him to do,” Ducks Coach Dan Lanning told reporters after Saturday’s game. “He has set a standard for himself now. Now if he doesn’t operate at that standard, then there’s an expectation, and I think he has higher expectations for himself than anybody else. Really proud of his performance, really proud.”

Nix’s prolific statistics, which presumably have caught the attention of Heisman Trophy voters, include leading the Football Bowl Subdivision with 36 total touchdowns and a completion percentage of 73.3. His passer rating of 173.0 is sixth in the country.

Nix is one of three quarterbacks since 2000 with at least 22 passing touchdowns and 13 rushing touchdowns over his team’s first nine games. The others were Lamar Jackson (2016, Louisville) and Jalen Hurts (2019, Oklahoma). Jackson won the Heisman Trophy in 2016, and Hurts finished second in 2019.

Before last weekend, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker seemed to have ascended to Heisman front-runner. Then the Virginia Tech transfer had his worst showing this season in a 27-13 loss at top-ranked Georgia, failing to direct a touchdown drive until late in the fourth quarter.

Nix posted 274 passing yards and two touchdowns while completing 20 of 24 attempts without an interception, rushed for two touchdowns and caught an 18-yard scoring pass from wide receiver Bucky Irving late in the first quarter in Boulder, Colo.

“I haven’t really felt the stress or pressure I think because we’re so functional right now as an offense,” Nix said. “I don’t have to have all the pressure. I don’t have to make a play ever. I’ve just got to do the right thing, do what I’m supposed to do, make the common play over and over and over, and that’s what we’ve done offensively.”

Nix’s rapid resurgence comes less than a season after he left Auburn, where he had been the starter for three seasons, following in the footsteps of his father, Patrick, also a quarterback for the Tigers.

But former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn, who recruited the younger Nix, was dismissed with one game left in 2020. His replacement, Bryan Harsin, and Nix were unable to establish much of a working relationship, compelling Nix to reveal this season in an interview with CBS Sports he was miserable during his final year with the Tigers.

A season-ending injury against Mississippi State last November marked the last time Nix played for Auburn. He wound up, however, reuniting with a former Tigers assistant when Lanning named Kenny Dillingham as his offensive coordinator.

Dillingham, the offensive coordinator at Florida State in 2020 and 2021, helped Nix to his most prosperous season at Auburn when it went 9-4 in 2019, including a memorable 48-45 win against Alabama and an Outback Bowl appearance. That year Nix threw for a career-high 2,542 yards and 16 touchdowns with six interceptions.

The partnership has continued to flourish in the Pacific Northwest for a program that is second nationally in total offense (520.6 yards per game) and tied for third in scoring (43.1 points).

“Coach Dillingham is probably calling it as good as anyone in the country,” Nix said. “I think he’s just in a very good rhythm, very smart, puts us in great situations. ... Our offense as a whole, I mean, we’re so dynamic and guys are doing so many different things — you can’t really say it’s me.”

