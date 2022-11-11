Georgetown Day volleyball beats St. John’s to win first DCSAA title

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With a chance to serve for the match Friday, the Georgetown Day Grasshoppers could hardly contain themselves. Players on the bench squeezed each other a little tighter and implored those on the court to lock in. In the stands, a rabid student section chanted back and forth with parents on the other side of the court.

Just as the Sports Complex at the University of D.C. was nearing its fever pitch, the place quickly went silent as a serve careened into the net. But after another point for St. John’s, the Cadets suffered a serving error of their own to give the Grasshoppers their first D.C. State Athletic Association volleyball title, 26-24, 25-19, 15-25, 25-23.

“Oh, man, that was tough,” Georgetown Day Coach Brandon Wiest said. “I don’t think I was physically able to take a breath [during the fourth set] until that final point was over because things were so tight.”

After playing hot potato with the lead during the first set, St. John’s went on a 12-3 run to take a 21-12 advantage, prompting Wiest to call a timeout. Out of the break, Georgetown Day responded with a 14-3 run of its own to capture the set.

St. John’s (24-6) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second set, but the Grasshoppers answered again with a 10-2 run to take a lead they would never relinquish.

“Hats off to those ladies for forcing us to have an uncharacteristic night,” St. John’s Coach Bill Pribac said. “All year long, we’d been exceptional at building and maintaining leads. But tonight, they were just able to dig deeper than us, and with our back against the wall, we started to panic and force things a bit.”

In the first two sets, Georgetown Day (21-3) had accomplished its goal of keeping St. John’s senior star Pamela McCune away from the action. But in the third set, the Iowa State-bound middle hitter came to life, powering the Cadets to a 25-15 win.

The Cadets jumped out to an 8-3 lead in the fourth set and seemingly had momentum. But Georgetown Day leaned on the infectious energy of senior Izzy Evers and the dominance of tournament MVP Clara Yu to secure its third come-from-behind set victory of the night.

“She’s literally the heart and soul of our team,” Wiest said of Evers. “Always willing to sacrifice her body for the team. Whenever things aren’t going our way, she’s the first person to go up to the girls and just tell them to keep their heads up and just try to lift everyone’s spirits.”

Said Evers: “I think that volleyball is all about fun and being happy. And being able to win a state championship with this team was so fun — and I’m definitely happy.”

Coming into Friday night’s bout, the Grasshoppers had won nine of their past 10. Their one loss in that stretch was a 3-0 sweep to undefeated and No. 1 Flint Hill in the Independent School League AA title match Sunday. They turned around quickly to win three matches in three days in the DCSAA bracket, dropping just one set along the way.

“I think that most people would be worried about how their team would react to a loss like that, but we were honestly never worried,” Yu said. “Even in the loss we came away feeling like we’d played really well versus an incredible team, so we still kind of had momentum coming into this tournament.”

Georgetown Day fell just short of its first DCSAA title last year, losing to Jackson-Reed (then known as Wilson), 3-2, in the final.

