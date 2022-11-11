Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the wake of a coaching change in Indianapolis, the Las Vegas Raiders’ matchup Sunday with the Colts reverberates with the recent past. For his part, first-year Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels might just be hoping that a poor outcome doesn’t hasten a historical parallel he’d rather avoid. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight With the Raiders off to a 2-6 start amid some ominous grumbles by prominent players, speculation has already begun about McDaniels’s job security after his previous stint as an NFL head coach quickly went sour. A loss this week to the visiting Colts, who are riding a three-game losing streak marked by turmoil, would only raise more questions about whether the former New England Patriots offensive coordinator has learned how to successfully lead a team.

Given that Indianapolis let go of well-regarded coach Frank Reich on Monday and replaced him with retired ex-Colts standout Jeff Saturday — whose only previous coaching experience has come at the high school level — Las Vegas could feel good about its chances to win. Then again, the Raiders just lost to a pair of teams that came into those games with a cumulative record of 4-11.

For the moment, the 46-year-old McDaniels might be more concerned about his own team than the next one on his schedule. Following last week’s 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, in which the Raiders squandered a 17-0 lead, quarterback Derek Carr offered cryptic comments that did not appear to reflect well upon his coach.

"There's a lot I want to say...but if I'm honest I don't need to say it here."



“There’s a lot I want to say, but if I’m honest, I don’t need to say it here,” Carr told reporters. “There’s things that will be said. There are things that need to be addressed, and all those things. But I think as a whole, the urgency part of it, after 30 minutes of football, we have to learn that the game is not over.

“I feel like I’ve been in this situation a lot, where new coaches or this or that, and you have to teach the new guys, like, this is how we do it and this is the mentality,” continued the 31-year-old Carr, who has played under four head coaches and two interim coaches in his nine years with the Raiders. “That gets tiring, but at the same time, it’s my job.”

At his introductory news conference in January, McDaniels acknowledged he’d had some learning to do, following the debacle that was his first go-round in 2009-10 with the Denver Broncos.

Then the youngest head coach in the NFL, McDaniels quickly alienated players, fans and, before much longer, his bosses in Denver with a perceived combination of arrogance, immaturity and a lack of interpersonal skills, not to mention some questionable personnel moves. After trading away a talented young quarterback in Jay Cutler and replacing him with Kyle Orton, followed by a simmering feud with star wide receiver Brandon Marshall, McDaniels got off to a 6-0 start in his first season before the bottom fell out. He went 5-17 the rest of the way in Denver, with the last straw appearing to be a Spygate-like videotaping scandal that earned McDaniels and the team separate fines from the league. He was fired by the Broncos with four games left in the 2010 season.

“When I went to Denver, I knew a little bit of football,” McDaniels said in January. “I didn’t really know people, and how important that aspect of this process and maintaining the culture and building the team was. And I failed, and I didn’t succeed at it.

“Looking at that experience has been one of the best things in my life, in terms of my overall growth as a person, as a coach. What do I need to do different? How do I need to handle my role if I have another opportunity and do better at it? I feel like that’s really an area that I’ve tried to grow in.”

After parting ways with the Broncos, McDaniels returned to the Patriots, where he remained until accepting another head coaching opportunity with Las Vegas. Actually, it had appeared in 2018 that he accepted a job with Indianapolis, which went so far as to announce his agreement to coach the Colts. But McDaniels backed out later that evening, and after a few days to regroup, Indianapolis hired Reich.

Fast-forward four years, and McDaniels might have learned how to get along better with his players, but he isn’t necessarily on the same page with all of them to judge from remarks made by Las Vegas wide receiver Davante Adams just after the loss to the Jaguars. Adams went off in the first half for 146 yards and two touchdowns on nine catches, helping his team build a big lead, but he was held to just one catch for zero yards in a second half that saw Jacksonville storm back to end a five-game losing streak.

“There’s no reason why we should be losing games like this, and it’s frustrating,” Adams said afterward (via ESPN). “If we played for a [expletive] team, then it’s one thing. But that’s not what it is.”

“The way we were attacking in the first half was working, to a certain extent,” added the five-time Pro Bowl selection. “I feel like we got away from that and started playing the game a little different, and that’s not the way we’ve got to do it. … If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

McDaniels addressed Adams’s comments Tuesday, telling reporters, “I know what he meant when he said that, and I don’t take any of those things personally.”

Remarkably, the loss to the Jaguars represented the third time in eight games under McDaniels that Las Vegas lost after building a lead of at least 17 points. In the entire history of the franchise before this season, that had happened only five times (per CBS Sports).

Whatever the reason, the collapse against the Jaguars inspired sharp criticism from, among others, the man now charged with coaching against Las Vegas this week.

“Raiders look horrible,” Saturday, then an ESPN analyst, tweeted as their loss to Jacksonville wound through the second half.

The Raiders’ most obvious issue lies on defense, which is not McDaniels’s area of expertise. They are allowing 25.1 points per game, sixth worst in the NFL. But the 22.9 points being scored by their offense are good for just a tie for 14th best in the league. That’s not much more than the 2021 squad averaged under disgraced former coach Jon Gruden and interim coach Rich Bisaccia. Those Raiders went 10-7 and made the playoffs.

“I trust our leadership. I trust our captains. I trust our locker room,” McDaniels said Monday. “And they don’t have to feel good about losing. People ask me, ‘Are you concerned with them?’ No, I’m not concerned with them. They should be p----- off. We all are. Losing sucks.”

McDaniels has only just arrived in Las Vegas, but if he doesn’t find a way to reverse the Raiders’ trend — starting with a win over the reeling Colts — he may find history repeating itself in a quick exit.

