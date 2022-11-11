Maryland’s star receivers lack flashy stats. Terps make up for it with depth.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Maryland football program entered this season without much fanfare, but in one area, the Terrapins landed on lists surrounded by playoff contenders. Maryland’s receiving corps, packed with talent and bolstered by depth, was pegged as one of the nation’s best. A pair of experienced stars, Rakim Jarrett and Dontay Demus Jr., headlined the group and warranted the praise.

The duo had played together at Maryland for two seasons, but in 2020, Jarrett was only a freshman and the pandemic shortened the season to just five games. The following year, Demus tore his ACL five games into the season, so Jarrett carried the load from then on. This year, with third-year starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the two were supposed to be healthy and shine, using each game as a showcase of their NFL potential.

The overarching prediction that Maryland’s passing game would excel this season has held true, except for the rainy game last week at Wisconsin. Even with that dreary performance — 77 passing yards during the loss in Madison — the Terps have the fourth-best passing offense (260.1 yards per game) in the Big Ten. But production wise, Jarrett and Demus have been less involved than expected.

Jarrett is tied with tight end Corey Dyches to lead the team with 376 receiving yards through nine games. Demus, who started the season less than a year removed from his major knee injury, has amassed just 153 receiving yards.

Coach Michael Locksley isn’t concerned. He said the two have been “doing very well,” while acknowledging that they “statistically, may not be where they’re getting every target.” That’s because the power of Maryland’s passing game has not hinged solely on two stars but has instead relied on depth and versatility.

“We have a lot of talented players on our offense,” Locksley said. “And I think the diversity that we’ve created with our tight ends, our backs [and] our receivers typically makes it a tough deal to defend, because you don’t know where the ball’s going.”

The Terps have eight players with at least 100 receiving yards, including two tight ends and a running back. Maryland’s top receiver might not be as productive this season as the leader was in most recent years, but players further down the list have compensated by contributing more.

Locksley calls his offense a “personnel-driven system” that capitalizes on individual skill sets and exploits matchups. Five players have led the team in receiving yards in at least one game this season — Jarrett, Dyches, Florida transfer Jacob Copeland, redshirt senior Jeshaun Jones and tight end CJ Dippre.

Against No. 14 Penn State this weekend, those players will be tested by an elite group of defensive backs. Jarrett had the best game of his Maryland career at Penn State as a freshman. He has yet to top his 144 receiving yards from that day in a mostly empty stadium because of pandemic protocols. That’s the only time the Terps have beaten Penn State, Ohio State or Michigan since 2015. They’ve lost the other 19 meetings by an average of 34 points. For another breakthrough, Maryland might need more heroics from one of its best players.

Jarrett said earlier in the season that, apart from leading the team to wins, his goal was to “just improve in every statistical category.” To do so, he would need to surge through the final three regular season matchups and in the bowl game.

Jarrett is on pace to finish with 543 receiving yards, which would be considerably lower than his 829 yards last season and lower than most other top Maryland receivers in the past decade. He has three touchdowns so far, still chasing the five scores he had in 2021.

Jarrett has contributed in other ways — Locksley has highlighted the junior’s efforts on special teams — but occasional drops have hurt. Injuries have also hampered his production: The team’s medical staff ruled him out during the Michigan game after he hit his head on the turf. Against Wisconsin, he left with a lower-leg injury. There was no structural damage, Locksley said, adding that Jarrett’s availability at Penn State will be a game-time decision and the receiver wants to play.

Demus’s knee injury has held him back. Locksley said earlier this season the staff has “brought him along somewhat on a pitch count.” Demus has just 14 receptions for 153 yards, and his lone touchdown came at Indiana last month. Even a version of Demus at “85 percent,” Locksley said, is better than many other players at full strength. Locksley called Demus the “heartbeat of the team,” so his value extends off the field. There’s still some time for him to get healthier with the hope that will translate to in-game production.

“It’s not really all about me,” Demus said last month when asked about his slow start. “I feel like I’m going to get to that point, and really, the individual accolades will come, if I play within the scheme, play within the game. I know I’m a big playmaker on this team.”

Tagovailoa missed one game with a knee injury, which could have also hindered his performance in other outings. But the passing game has, for the most part, hummed along, even without Demus and Jarrett surging toward the top of the conference leader board.

The tight end group, following Chigoziem Okonkwo’s departure for the NFL, entered the season with uncertainty, but Dyches and Dippre have quelled concerns. Dyches’s wide receiver-like qualities make him a matchup issue for defenses and have allowed him to rack up receiving yards. Starting running back Roman Hemby has also been involved in the passing game, accumulating 239 yards. The tight ends and running backs have combined for 109 receiving yards per game, the highest mark for those position groups in the last decade.

With these players, along with receivers further down the depth chart, heavily involved, the passing game has survived — just not in a way that has matched the preseason expectations for the two stars.

