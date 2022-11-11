St. John’s upsets Good Counsel to set up WCAC matchup with DeMatha

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After St. John’s broke up Good Counsel’s pass with 75 seconds remaining Friday night, Cadets players’ cheers stalled when they saw the yellow flag hit the turf in Olney. As the referee raised his arm toward Good Counsel’s side a few seconds later, signaling the Falcons committed the penalty, St. John’s players and coaches jumped and hugged across the field and sideline.

After a fast start and a final fourth-down stop, No. 7 St. John’s beat No. 2 Good Counsel, 14-10, in the WCAC semifinals. In their third consecutive WCAC finals appearance, the Cadets will play No. 1 DeMatha, which beat Gonzaga in the other semifinal, on Nov. 20 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

“We just had to believe,” St. John’s defensive end David Ojiegbe said. “Believe in the man next to you. We all love each other and have faith in each other to make a play.”

When Good Counsel (8-3) and St. John’s (7-4) met Oct. 28, the Falcons dominated, 24-0, while several St. John’s players sat with injuries. Both teams believed they were closer in talent than that score indicated. Entering Friday, Good Counsel was coming off its first WCAC loss, 28-14, to DeMatha. St. John’s had beaten Gonzaga for its first notable WCAC victory.

The WCAC’s teams are so competitive, results can vary week-to-week. Good Counsel was on the right side of that parity last year. DeMatha beat the Falcons, 28-0, in the regular season before Good Counsel defeated the Stags in the semifinals the ensuing week.

Sixty-five seconds into Friday’s game, St. John’s showed the rematch wouldn’t be another blowout. Quarterback Isaiah French threw a slant to wide receiver Sean Williams, who exploded 74 yards down the left sideline and high-stepped into the end zone. About six minutes later, French connected with Williams again for a 28-yard touchdown.

“We know we have a great defense,” St. John’s Coach Pat Ward said. “So we felt if we played with a lead, that would help us.”

In the first half’s final minutes, Good Counsel began to resemble the powerhouse it had been most the season. Quarterback Frankie Weaver threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Elijah Moore with 25 seconds left. The Falcons added a field goal in the third quarter.

St. John’s adjusted its defense from last month to stop Good Counsel’s run. The Falcons drove down the field in the final minutes with quick passes. But when Good Counsel had first and goal on the 7-yard line, the Cadets deflected four consecutive passes.

“We played with our heart this time, I’m not going to lie,” Williams said. “This time it was kind of personal. We lost the first time with the blowout, so we had to come back and get the ‘W.’ ”

