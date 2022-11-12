Bowie boys’ soccer scores early, holds on to clinch spot in title game

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For much of Saturday’s Maryland 4A semifinal, the Bowie boys’ soccer team was handed a strenuous task: protect a one-goal lead. After senior Kingsley Adekanmbi scored in the opening 10 minutes, the Bulldogs knew their passage to the team’s first state title game since 2011 would only be granted with patience and plenty of defense.

“To me, a 1-0 game is a lot harder than 0-0 because you’re trying to get another one but you have to be so cautious,” Adekanmbi said. “Especially at the end, we were just trying to keep the lead.”

Their efforts paid off at the final whistle, as the Bulldogs earned a 1-0 win over Urbana in Silver Spring.

The Bulldogs (16-2) have long been a program to fear and respect in Prince George’s County, winners of nine state championships and a constant producer of talent. Often times, it is early November when a successful Bulldogs team looks to push a season from good to great by winning games such as this one. Last fall, the team fell to Northwest in a dramatic and controversial semifinal.

This year, Urbana (14-5), a two-time state champion out of Frederick County, was not provided too many opportunities to break the Bulldogs’ hearts. After Adekanmbi gave Bowie a 1-0 lead, it tightened its defense and allowed few scoring looks.

Perhaps the most dangerous came with two minutes remaining in the match, as Urbana earned a fast-developing two-on-one break. A Hawks forward drew near to Bulldogs goalkeeper Ronaldo Sosa and then ripped a right-footed shot toward the net. Sosa shot his arms up just in time, and the ball rocketed off his hands and out of danger.

Advertisement

“It was just timing and reaction,” Sosa said. “As a goalkeeper, if you think too much you’re done. You start questioning decisions, you’re done. You just have to act.”

This coming week, the Bulldogs will travel to Loyola University for the 4A title game. They will face the winner of Saturday night’s semifinal between Blair and Severna Park.

“Funny enough, our motivation for winning this game wasn’t to make the championship but just to be able to keep training together,” Sosa said. “And I did not want this to be over.”

Centennial mounts comeback in 3A

In the 3A bracket, Centennial will represent Howard County in the state title game after beating Wicomico County’s J.M. Bennett High, 2-1, in Friday’s semifinal in Crofton. Down 1-0 at halftime, the Eagles (14-1-1) scored twice in the first 20 minutes of the second half to take down the defending state champion Clippers.

Advertisement

“It always feels like a lot more pressure when you have something to lose,” Eagles Coach Justin Thomas said. “We bent a little bit holding onto that lead but we didn’t break.”

Centennial, a dominant program in the 1980s and ’90s, is chasing its ninth state championship but first since 1995.

“The way this group can handle a setback, can accept a setback but not put their heads down, is what I’m proudest of,” Thomas said. “It’s very easy to lose confidence [down 1-0], but they settled. And I’m so proud of the way they got back in it.”

Glenelg into 2A final

In the 2A bracket, Glenelg avenged a painful loss from last season by defeating Wicomico County’s Parkside, 2-0, on Friday night in Gaithersburg to punch its ticket to the coming week’s championship.

The Gladiators (10-4-2) were handed a rematch of last year’s state semifinal, where they fell to this same Parkside team, 1-0. They took full advantage of this second chance, scoring two second-half goals.

Glenelg will make its first trip to the final stage since 1997. It will face North Harford, which defeated Lackey in the other 2A semifinal on Saturday.

GiftOutline Gift Article