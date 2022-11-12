Broadneck field hockey caps undefeated season with 4A championship

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Broadneck and Churchill entered Saturday’s 4A state championship field hockey match knowing every goal would be precious. The Bruins were undefeated, never having allowed more than two goals in a game. Churchill, also unbeaten, had allowed just two goals all year. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight So when Broadneck midfielder Lexi Dupcak tapped a pass toward the top of the striking circle and fellow senior Maya Everett whirled the ball into the back left corner of the net to put the Bruins up 2-0 in the third quarter, they could sense it. Broadneck held on to win by that score, capturing its third state championship and first since 2002.

Junior Mady Quigley got the scoring going in the first half at Stevenson University, and the Bruins (20-0) kept pushing, figuring they might need one more.

“I think once we got through the first half, it was kind of a moment like, ‘We can’t settle because we’re up 1-0,’ ” Coach Shannon Hanratty recalled about what she told her team at halftime. “ ‘We don’t slow down.’ ”

Advertisement

At half, the Bruins players listened to Hanratty and reflected on all the work they had done throughout the season to get here. They knew they were only 30 minutes away from a title.

The early goal had put them right where they wanted to be. The Bruins knew they had to start aggressive against a stingy Bulldogs defense, and they had done just that. Broadneck spent majority of the first half in Bulldog territory and was rewarded when sophomore Faith Everett, Maya Everett’s sister, swung a pass to Quigley, who swiped a point-blank shot into the net to take a 1-0 lead with 2:09 left in the first period.

“Always is, all gas no brakes,” Maya Everett said of the team’s message coming into the matchup.

The Bruins’ aggressive offense fatigued the Bulldogs (17-1), who put only one shot on goal, compared with nine for the Bruins. Broadneck also had seven penalty corner shots; Churchill had none.

Advertisement

Last year, Broadneck lost in the state quarterfinals, 1-0, to eventual champion Severna Park. This year was a different story.

As the Bruins fans counted down the final 10 seconds, instead of saying zero, they cheered. Players embraced one another in a team hug in front of their net.

The Bruins mentioned a 4-1 win over Spalding in September as a turning point in the season. It was one of their toughest matchups, and they prevailed, providing plenty of confidence the rest of the way.

Said Maya Everett, who’s committed to play at the University of Maryland: “Being able to work as a team in that situation kind of made us realize that we could go all the way.”

GiftOutline Gift Article