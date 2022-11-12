Capitals’ Nicolas Aube-Kubel gets three-game ban for hit on Cal Foote

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel was suspended three games for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay’s Cal Foote, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Saturday. Aube-Kubel delivered the open-ice hit on Foote near the Capitals’ blue line at 1:56 of the second period in Washington’s 5-1 win on Friday.

Aube-Kubel received a five-minute major and a match penalty on the play. Foote left the game and did not return.

In a video announcing the suspension, the league determined Foote’s head was the “main point of contact” and the blow to the head “was avoidable.”

Aube-Kubel will miss Washington’s game Sunday at Tampa Bay, Tuesday’s game at Florida and Thursday’s game at St. Louis. He will forfeit $16,216.23 in salary. He will be eligible to return next Saturday for Washington’s game against the Colorado Avalanche. This is Aube-Kubel’s first suspension; he had been previously fined twice.

Washington (7-7-2) plays Tampa Bay (7-6-1) again Sunday — this time at Amalie Arena. It is the start of a three-game trip for the Capitals.

Lightning players and coaches were upset with the hit after Friday’s game. Coach Jon Cooper said: “That [hit] defines the word blind-side. It’s too bad we’re playing them again [Sunday] because I doubt [Foote] will be around to see the game.”

In addition to Aube-Kubel’s suspension, winger Garnet Hathaway was fined $4,054.05, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for unsportsmanlike conduct in Friday’s game. Tampa Bay’s Pat Maroon was also fined $2,702.70. Hathaway and Maroon fought while the officials reviewed Aube-Kubel’s hit. Both were assessed five-minute fighting majors and 10-minute misconduct penalties.

The Capitals will also be without Coach Peter Laviolette for Sunday’s game. Laviolette entered the NHL’s covid-19 protocols Friday. He could rejoin the team as soon as Tuesday — if he tests negative twice on Monday — for the Capitals’ game against the Panthers in Sunrise, Fla. Assistant Coach Kevin McCarthy will continue head coaching duties while Laviolette is sidelined.

Washington could see the return of defenseman Dmitry Orlov at some point during the team’s trip. He has missed the past three games with a lower-body injury. He has skated the past few days, most recently Saturday during the team’s optional practice before Washington flew to Tampa.

With Aube-Kubel ineligible to play Sunday, the Capitals will have to decide which forward — Joe Snively or Connor McMichael — will enter Washington’s lineup. Snively and McMichael have each played in four games without recording a point.

Snively last played Nov. 3 against Detroit; McMichael last played Nov. 5 against Arizona.

