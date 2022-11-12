The setback not only dealt Lane Kiffin’s team its second loss, it also eliminated it from SEC West contention. LSU (8-2, 6-1), which has defeated both Ole Miss and Alabama, clinched a berth in the SEC title game.
The Rebels still have some things to play for: An 11-win season, the Houston Nutt Bowl (next week at Arkansas), the Egg Bowl (Thanksgiving night against Mississippi State) and, well, some postseason bowl. But their hopes of landing a spot in the national semifinals are done.
Southern California (winner)
The Trojans really aren’t fooling anyone. In fairness, they’re not really trying.
They intend to score 40-plus points a game (as they have in eight of their 10 outings) and dare opponents to keep pace. Only Utah has so far. And when they run into a truly overmatched opponent — like Colorado on Friday — things can get truly ugly.
No. 8 USC (9-1, 7-1 Pac-12) clubbed Colorado, 55-17, to complete its tour of the Pac-12’s relatively soft underbelly. The Trojans have also dispatched Arizona and California in one-possession games since their loss to Utah, but in both of those contests provided emphatic replies when an opponent made a push in the fourth quarter.
There were no such worries while leading the Buffaloes 26-3 at halftime. Things are about to get trickier — at UCLA next week, Notre Dame at home on Nov. 26, a possible Pac-12 title game the following week — but there’s little doubt what quarterback Caleb Williams and the Trojans are all about.
Heisman candidates coming off sluggish outings (winners)
Hendon Hooker did not carve up Georgia in Tennessee’s loss to the Bulldogs last week. The same day C.J. Stroud didn’t handle the elements or Northwestern’s pass rush especially well, even though the Ohio State quarterback compensated with his legs.
Neither one let one so-so showing turn into two, and they kept their teams on a playoff path.
Hooker threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns and tacked on 50 yards and a score on the ground as No. 5 Tennessee hammered Missouri, 66-24, to bounce back from its first loss. And Stroud got well against Indiana, completing 17 of 28 for 297 yards and five touchdowns in the No. 2 Buckeyes’ 56-14 rout of the Hoosiers.
Big Ten West coherence (loser)
Fire up the tiebreakers. With two weeks remaining in the regular season, there is a four-way tie at the top of the Big Ten West thanks in large part to Illinois fading back to the field with back-to-back losses to open November.
The No. 21 Illini — who lost at home to Purdue on Saturday — are joined at 4-3 by Iowa, Minnesota and Purdue, with Wisconsin a game back at 3-4.
Central Florida (winner)
The No. 22 Knights (8-2, 5-1 American) have done fine work in recent weeks to take control of their conference race. First they knocked off Cincinnati on Oct. 29. And Saturday, they dealt No. 17 Tulane a 38-31 defeat in New Orleans as quarterback John Rhys Plumlee rushed for 176 yards and two scores and threw for 132 yards and another touchdown.
Those three — Central Florida, Cincinnati and Tulane — share the league lead for now. The Knights have the tiebreaker over both, and since Cincinnati and Tulane meet in the regular season finale, Central Florida might even be able to afford a loss in its last two games and still reach the conference title game.
The Knights nonetheless have a manageable schedule left. They welcome Navy (3-7, 3-4) to Orlando next week, then close at last-place South Florida (1-9, 0-6).
Vanderbilt (winner)
The Commodores’ long nightmare — 26 consecutive SEC losses, 16 consecutive conference road losses — is finally over.
Vanderbilt slipped past No. 24 Kentucky, 24-21, on Mike Wright’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Will Sheppard with 32 seconds remaining, earning Coach Clark Lea his first SEC victory and Vanderbilt its first conference triumph since a 2019 defeat of Missouri.
It was the first time Vanderbilt (4-6, 1-5 SEC) earned a conference road victory since toppling Arkansas in 2018.
Boston College (winner)
On the subject of schools ending long droughts thanks to last-minute touchdowns, the Eagles earned their first victory over a team ranked in the Associated Press poll since 2014 by winning 21-20 at No. 16 North Carolina State.
Joe Griffin caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Emmett Morehead with 14 seconds remaining to secure at least one welcome memory in a largely dreary year for Boston College (3-7, 2-5 ACC), which had lost four in a row.
One quirk to the Eagles’ victory: They rushed for minus-1 yards, joining Fresno State (with minus-3 yards against San Diego State on Oct. 29) as the only Football Bowl Subdivision teams to win this season with negative yards on the ground, according to College Football Reference.
Boston College also became the first ACC team to win with negative rushing yards since Florida State had minus-15 in a 28-22 defeat of Virginia Tech in 2012.
Connecticut (winner)
The Huskies won a combined six games in their previous four seasons. And now they have sealed bowl eligibility thanks to Saturday’s 36-33 defeat of Liberty. Connecticut (6-5) took the lead on Kevens Clercius’s 30-yard touchdown reception from Zion Turner with 5:43 to go.
No one is going to confuse first-year coach Jim Mora’s team with a juggernaut, but merely achieving a reasonable degree of competence would have made this season a success. That’s precisely what the Huskies have done, ripping off five victories in their last six outings (with the only loss a 25-21 defeat at Ball State).
Connecticut hasn’t gone to the postseason since 2015, and that was its only bowl trip since reaching the Fiesta Bowl after the 2010 season. It might not have a tie-in yet, but chances are it will land somewhere next month.
The bet UConn made when it gave up on the American Athletic Conference and returned most of its non-football offerings to its ancestral home in the Big East was it could move past a sad-sack decade. The Huskies now have credible hope of making it as a decently performing independent facing a largely manageable schedule that sprinkles in three or four power conference schools.
It might not work out that way every season, but hovering around .500 is a lot more tolerable than being a double-digit loss punchline on an annual basis.
Virginia (loser)
The Cavaliers sure figured out the most demoralizing way to begin a game that could lock them into a sub-.500 season with a loss.
On the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw an interception that Pittsburgh’s M.J. Devonshire returned for an interception. And on the second play from scrimmage, Armstrong threw another interception that the Panthers’ Marquis Williams brought back for another touchdown.
Two plays. Two pick-6s.— ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 12, 2022
Unbelievable start for the @Pitt_FB defense 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OZjPxrcJIS
It’s hard to throw two pick-sixes in the first 16 seconds of a game, but Virginia (3-7, 1-6 ACC) pulled it off en route to a 37-7 loss. The Cavaliers are now locked into their first losing season since 2017, hardly the sort of debut first-year coach Tony Elliott wanted.
Oklahoma (loser)
In perhaps the biggest indictment of how utterly forgettable the Sooners have become this season, it’s gotten a lot easier to casually shrug at their losses or not even acknowledge them at all.
That wasn’t the case early on, when Oklahoma lost to Kansas State, was shellacked by TCU and then was bludgeoned 49-0 in the Red River Whatchamacallit against Texas.
Last week’s 38-35 loss to Baylor felt almost routine. And Saturday’s 23-20 setback at West Virginia — despite Eric Gray’s 211-yard rushing performance — might have seemed mundane were it not for the Mountaineers’ 25-yard field goal as time expired to win it.
The Sooners (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) need a split of their final two games simply to extend their season into December. They’ll get Oklahoma State at home next week before closing at Texas Tech. A 5-7 season isn’t baked in — Oklahoma has played competitively since its debacle at Texas — but a bowl berth is far from a sure thing.