Connecticut (winner)

The Huskies won a combined six games in their previous four seasons. And now they have sealed bowl eligibility thanks to Saturday’s 36-33 defeat of Liberty. Connecticut (6-5) took the lead on Kevens Clercius’s 30-yard touchdown reception from Zion Turner with 5:43 to go.

No one is going to confuse first-year coach Jim Mora’s team with a juggernaut, but merely achieving a reasonable degree of competence would have made this season a success. That’s precisely what the Huskies have done, ripping off five victories in their last six outings (with the only loss a 25-21 defeat at Ball State).

Connecticut hasn’t gone to the postseason since 2015, and that was its only bowl trip since reaching the Fiesta Bowl after the 2010 season. It might not have a tie-in yet, but chances are it will land somewhere next month.

The bet UConn made when it gave up on the American Athletic Conference and returned most of its non-football offerings to its ancestral home in the Big East was it could move past a sad-sack decade. The Huskies now have credible hope of making it as a decently performing independent facing a largely manageable schedule that sprinkles in three or four power conference schools.