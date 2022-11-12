Georgetown uses big second half to rout Green Bay and improve to 2-0

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Brandon Murray walked into Saturday’s postgame news conference with a wrestling-style title belt adorned with the phrase “Hoya toughness” after Georgetown dispensed with Wisconsin-Green Bay, 92-58. Murray and Georgetown haven’t won a championship during the first week of the season. Far from it. Yet such a mix of frivolity and dedication can’t help but be a welcome development for the Hoyas after last year’s 6-25 slog.

Murray, a transfer from LSU, had 19 points and seven assists as Georgetown (2-0) dominated the second half after a sleepy start to an 11 a.m. tip before 4,583 at Capital One Arena.

“He makes all the right plays,” Coach Patrick Ewing said. “He makes all the right passes. He gets on my nerves from time to time, but he makes all the right plays.”

Duquesne transfer Primo Spears had 21 points and five assists, center Qudus Wahab posted 18 points and seven rebounds a game after he was saddled with three first-half fouls, and reserve sophomore guard Jordan Riley scored a career-high 11 points for the Hoyas.

Clarence Cummings III scored 14 points and D.C. native Zae Blake had 13 off the bench for the Phoenix (0-2).

Advertisement

The 34-point margin was Georgetown’s largest since a 102-67 rout of Howard on Dec. 29, 2018. The Hoyas shot 62.3 percent from the floor, their most efficient day since connecting on 63.8 percent at Butler on Jan. 28, 2017, during their final season under former coach John Thompson III.

Georgetown didn’t appear headed for such a comfortable victory when it took a 31-29 lead into the break against a Green Bay team that also lost 25 games last season and added 10 new players this season. That start was even more ominous in the wake of a 99-89 overtime triumph Tuesday over a weary Coppin State team that played a night earlier.

But the Hoyas ripped off a 15-2 run to begin the second half Saturday, and only committed one turnover in the final 20 minutes after coughing up 10 in the first half.

“Our energy was a lot different,” Murray said. “We all had the same mind-set that we have to run the score up and we have to pass it more. The ball was sticking a lot in the first half and then in the second half we started moving the ball.”

Georgetown shot 70.3 percent (26 of 37) and had 13 assists in the second half.

GiftOutline Gift Article