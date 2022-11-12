Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Halfway through this fickle NFL regular season, one distinct theme has emerged. It is best stated as a warning: Rely too much on your quarterback at your own risk. This is not the year to have quarterback dependency issues. If Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers don’t have it in them to mask their teams’ problems, then something peculiar must be happening. Aging cannot explain it all away, because plenty of standout quarterbacks, at varying levels of experience, have been shaky through the first nine weeks. On the other hand, the unlikely star turn of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith at age 32 has been a charming development, and two young players once considered limited — Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa — are performing at an elite level after their teams made big trades and spent huge money on wide receiver upgrades.

The early results indicate a shift. For most of the past decade, pass-happy, spread-concept offenses have revolutionized the NFL, and even teams with traditional systems have used wrinkles to put defenders in awkward situations and make it easier to throw the ball deep. But for those who crave balance and hard-hitting defensive football, this might be the transitional season they’ve been waiting to see.

Finally, defenses have made sustainable adjustments to function against offenses challenging them to make plays in space. As Week 10 begins, scoring is down in the NFL, and this could end up being the lowest-scoring NFL season in at least 10 years.

To catch up, defenses aren’t creating something new as much as they are reimagining the old. Two-high safety schemes are popular again to dissuade quarterbacks from throwing deep. There are more speedy, rangy, position-fluid athletes, and defensive coordinators are more flexible about accentuating their skills. The evolution of talent sways the style of play, but when coaches resist change, their teams flounder. When they abandon stubbornness, the game morphs.

The first nine weeks of this season tottered into parity. It hasn’t all been fun to watch, and many perception-building prime time games have been atrocious. But if the game is equalizing, it ultimately will be a good thing. And for all the low quality of the regular season, a potential playoff field full of mercurial teams could make for riveting drama.

It feels like a season in which peaking at the right time will be more important than ever. But in determining which teams to trust, don’t default to overanalyzing quarterback play. The group hugging the Lombardi Trophy is often the most balanced team featuring a quarterback who ties it all together. That’s different from the savior quarterback. That guy almost never wins, and he is especially vulnerable this season, when defenses are better equipped to confuse signal callers, limit their efficiency and make their coaches regret piling too much responsibility on them.

This is the NFL’s diabolical dissonance: To build a consistent winner, you need a great quarterback. But great quarterbacks seldom lead you to the promised land during their best seasons.

A quarterback has won 14 of the past 15 regular season MVP awards, with only running back Adrian Peterson disrupting the dominance in 2012. But none of those MVPs won the Super Bowl. In fact, the MVP hasn’t led his team to a championship since Kurt Warner did it during the 1999 season.

Brady has seven rings and three league MVPs, but he never pulled off the double. Peyton Manning won two rings and five MVPs, but he couldn’t do it, either. Rodgers is a four-time MVP, but the Green Bay Packers won the Super Bowl with him during the 2010 season, when they entered the playoffs as the sixth seed in the NFC. Patrick Mahomes didn’t lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a title until a year after his mind-boggling 5,097-yard, 50-touchdown season as a first-time starter in 2018. Lamar Jackson couldn’t do it in 2019 despite putting up video game numbers as a passer and runner.

During MVP seasons, quarterbacks often carry their teams to stellar records that don’t reflect their ability to adapt in the playoffs. It’s a given that aspiring championship teams need star-level quarterback performance. Trent Dilfer staying out of the Baltimore Ravens’ way is an aberration, and it’s more than two decades old. Philadelphia watched backup quarterback Nick Foles acquire superpowers during its Super Bowl run five years ago, but that’s also not repeatable. The most reasonable path is to have a versatile team capable of winning in multiple ways — paired with a quarterback who amplifies the entire roster.

The Philadelphia Eagles, who are underrated for an 8-0 team, look the part. Their offense and defense are among the top three in the NFL. With Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen working through an elbow injury, Hurts might build an even stronger MVP case now, and while that wouldn’t bode well for the Philadelphia’s championship hopes, that streak must end eventually. When it does end, it will probably happen with a player such as Hurts, who manages to be the Eagles’ most essential player without having to be their everything.

They can win when he struggles. Miles Sanders is a solid running back. The acquisition of wide receiver A.J. Brown has transformed the passing game, but tight end Dallas Goedert and receiver DeVonta Smith are terrific complements. The Eagles don’t have sufficient depth beyond those three targets, making health even more important. But their greatest concern should be their run defense — their one obvious weakness — which has yielded 5.2 yards per carry, 29th out of 32 teams.

At times, the Eagles have been so dominant that it can be hard to discern whether the run defense is a statistical weakness or a legitimate fatal flaw. The Eagles have won half of their games by at least 12 points, and the Bills (6-2) are the only team with a better point differential. But it’s something to monitor during a season in which running the football is experiencing a renaissance.

Fourteen teams, nearly half the league, are averaging at least 120 rushing yards per game. Five years ago, just eight teams reached that standard over the entire season. Big, run-stuffing defensive linemen aren’t as abundant as they used to be. There are also more opportunities to run because defenses are keeping both safeties deep rather than putting one of them closer to the line of scrimmage for run support. Regardless of the blocking scheme, power run games have a chance again.

It’s about time the game shifted. Last week, after Buffalo suffered a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets, Allen blamed himself for a two-interception, five-sack performance and declared, “It’s tough to win in this league when you’re playing a good team and your quarterback plays like s---.”

Then we learned of his elbow injury, which could cost him some game time. It could derail the season for Buffalo, which has the highest ceiling of any team. Or like Mahomes’s dislocated kneecap during Kansas City’s 2019 championship season, it could be necessary adversity that helps to create Super Bowl alignment for the Bills.

In a season that keeps presenting obstacles for quarterbacks, it’s better for Allen to deal with trouble now. For as good as the Bills are, they depend heavily on the quarterback’s heroics. Even if he can play through the elbow pain, this situation will ask more of the Bills, and if they handle it properly, they might acquire the key to surviving this wacky year of transition: More options for the playoffs.

