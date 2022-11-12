Navy can’t overcome highlight-reel first half from Notre Dame

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BALTIMORE — The highlight was circulating online before the first quarter came to a close. Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne dropped back and horribly underthrew a ball into the end zone, not that the throw mattered. Wide receiver Braden Lenzy put his name in the conversation for catch of the year as he wrapped his arms around Navy cornerback Mbiti Williams Jr. to get his hands on the ball. Lenzy and Williams were facemask-to-facemask when the ball nearly hit Williams in the back, but Lenzy pinned it to the No. 7 on the back of the defender’s jersey. Fans looked on in disbelief as the wideout pulled the ball around with one hand, scoring the second Irish touchdown of the game.

That’s the kind of first half it was for Navy in a 35-32 loss Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium. The game was essentially decided by halftime despite a pair of Navy fourth-quarter touchdowns that made the score closer than the game was for most of the day.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been more proud with a football team after a game, win or loss,” Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “I just thought our kids battled to the very end. Great testament to who they are, their character, their fortitude, their resolve and resiliency.

“[The halftime message was] we ain’t going anywhere. Maybe they thought we were going to quit. These kids are the toughest kids. We were going to battle to the end regardless of the score.”

No. 20 Notre Dame (7-3) scored touchdowns on its first three drives and on five of six in the first half. The Midshipmen (3-7) have allowed opponents to score on their opening drives in seven of 10 games this season and are 0-7 in those contests.

There was a brief moment in the second quarter when Navy trailed 21-13 and it looked like the Midshipmen could make some noise. Fullback Daba Fofana (133 rushing yards) had ripped off big runs on consecutive drives that led to touchdowns, including his own 36-yard score, and the defense had finally gotten a stop when Notre Dame kicker Blake Grupe missed a 45-yard field goal. That’s when things fell apart in front of an announced crowd of 62,124.

Niumatalolo tried to get sneaky on the first play after the missed field goal, and a disaster ensued. The play was a reverse to slotback Kai Puailoa-Rojas, who pulled up and threw downfield to quarterback Xavier Arline. The pass hung in the air long enough for Notre Dame cornerback Clarence Lewis to sprint over and pick it off. Pyne ran for an 11-yard touchdown three plays later.

The nightmare of a first half was far from over. The Navy offense promptly went three and out, and Jack Kiser blocked the subsequent punt. It was the fifth straight game the Fighting Irish have blocked a punt and the seventh block of the season. Pyne threw his fourth touchdown of the half on the next play, a perfect 37-yard strike to Jayden Thomas.

Notre Dame went into halftime with a 35-13 lead, having scored the last 14 points in 1:09 of game time.

“It was a very bad sequence,” Niumatalolo said. “Probably got a little too greedy myself, calling the trick play. But I was going to come out swinging. In hindsight, probably should have just kind of ran the ball a little bit. Obviously that blocked punt hurt us too. But also we’ve got to make some stops.”

Pyne completed 14 of 16 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns in just the first 30 minutes of the game. He finished with 269 yards and those four touchdowns.

Arline made his second start after Tai Lavatai was lost for the season with a left knee injury in Navy’s overtime win against Temple on Oct. 29. Arline was forced to leave the game midway through the fourth quarter with an apparent leg injury and had to be helped off the field. He was taken into the medical tent and replaced by senior Maasai Maynor. Niumatalolo didn’t have details on the injury after the game but hoped it wasn’t long-term. Arline finished with 59 rushing yards and a touchdown to go along with 57 passing yards and a score.

Notre Dame took its foot off the gas a bit after halftime, but the Navy defense was also much more aggressive. The Irish didn’t score again as Navy tied a season high with five sacks and chipped away at the lead. The defense held the Fighting Irish to 12 total yards in the second half after giving up 323 in the first.

“The one thing you know about Navy is they will never quit,” Notre Dame Coach Marcus Freeman said. “We had to match their urgency throughout the entirety of the game. We did in the first half. We did not have the urgency and execution that we needed to finish the game the way we wanted to. … Somehow, some way, we have to be better because of what happened in the second half.”

Maynor threw a 20-yard touchdown to Maquel Haywood with 1:21 left in the game. Navy attempted an onside kick, but Notre Dame recovered and ran out the clock.

“I just feel like it speaks on our grit,” Maynor said about the second half. “Halftime I believe it was 35-13. Some teams would be like, okay, next game-type thing. But we kind of came into halftime, we were just thinking, ‘We are right where we need to be. We know that we have killed ourselves, so let’s go into the second half and let’s show them who we are.’ ”

Linebacker John Marshall added: “Our offense was keeping us in it in the first half, and it was kind of our duty to do it the second half.”

