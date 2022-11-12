Penn State blanks Maryland in another Terps flameout vs. Big Ten elite

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Michael Locksley knows this isn’t a rivalry. Penn State is Maryland’s nearest neighbor in the Big Ten and the football programs share similar recruiting terrain, but to be true rivals, the games must be tightly contested. And Maryland can’t keep up with the Nittany Lions, with Saturday’s thrashing the latest blow in this lopsided series.

The Terrapins, led by Locksley, were dominated all afternoon in their 30-0 loss at Beaver Stadium. Maryland, which has just three wins in 46 attempts against Penn State, has rarely been competitive against the Big Ten’s best programs. The Terps seized an opportunity to beat a struggling Penn State team two years ago, but that’s an anomaly. Performances similar to this one — familiar for the fan base but deflating each time — have instead been the norm.

Penn State commanded the line of scrimmage; Maryland couldn’t stop the run, and the Nittany Lions pressured quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa into an atrocious outing. No. 14 Penn State (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) racked up 413 offensive yards compared to Maryland’s 134, most of which (107) came in the second half with the game out of hand. The Terps suffered their first shutout since 2019 when Penn State imposed its will in a 59-0 victory. The search for positive moments in this four-quarter drubbing is mostly a futile task.

After a disappointing loss at Wisconsin last weekend, the Terps (6-4, 3-4) face a losing streak for the first time this season — and their next test is against No. 2 Ohio State. The season finale against Rutgers could determine whether Maryland slumps to a winless November.

Advertisement

Against Penn State, Maryland’s dreadful offense stalled repeatedly and only had three drives that gained more than 20 yards. All three ended with failed attempts to convert on fourth down. Tagovailoa was sacked seven times, including twice by Chop Robinson, once a touted freshman for the Terps who is a sophomore for the Nittany Lions and a captain for this game. Tagovailoa, usually the engine of the offense, finished with 74 passing yards, a new low in his Maryland career after setting his previous low (77) in his last outing in Madison, and he completed just 11 of 22 passes.

Backup quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. took the reins midway through the fourth quarter. After a Penn State turnover, the offense tried to string together a series to avoid the shutout, but Edwards came up short on fourth down and limped off the field with an apparent injury.

The Nittany Lions, meanwhile, averaged 5.7 yards per play. Twice on fourth and short, freshman running back Nicholas Singleton sprung free for long touchdown runs. Singleton finished with a game-high 122 rushing yards, and fellow freshman Kaytron Allen wasn’t far behind with 73. Quarterback Sean Clifford didn’t need to do much. He had 139 yards on 12-of-23 passing. Penn State’s dominance in the trenches was enough for it to control the matchup.

The Terps’ deficiencies were obvious early. They had an abysmal start, accumulating -15 yards through three possessions as Penn State’s pressure consistently swallowed Tagovailoa. The defense offered a blip of positivity by forcing a three and out early in the second quarter — only to be followed by an offensive drive that included a rush for a loss of four, a sack for a loss of 11, another sack for a loss of two and then a punt.

Advertisement

Just before halftime, the Terps mustered a stop that, in an ideal situation, could have given their offense a chance to score on a methodical, two-minute drive to close the quarter. But Maryland’s afternoon in State College was far from ideal and repeatedly unfolded as such.

On this Penn State punt, Dante Trader Jr. picked up a personal foul for roughing the kicker, gifting the Nittany Lions an opportunity to continue driving. Despite an unsportsmanlike conduct call on Penn State Coach James Franklin (he punished himself with 15 push-ups on the sideline), the hosts grabbed three points with a 50-yard field goal. After a Maryland possession stalled quickly, Penn State got the ball again, and this time, drove 48 yards to kick another field goal.

By halftime, Maryland’s offense amassed just 27 yards. The game had slipped out of reach. Penn State had forcefully proved it was the better team.

Advertisement

For Maryland, this isn’t a Penn State problem. The trouble almost always resurfaces when the Terps play a top-tier opponent.

Since joining the Big Ten in 2014, Maryland is 3-21 against the typical powers in its division — Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. The losses have been decided by an average margin of 33 points, a stark reminder of the gap the Terps have yet to close. The Terps still haven’t beaten a ranked Big Ten team since switching leagues.

Despite those high-profile letdowns that loom over the program, the Terps appeared to take a step forward this season. They have a third-year starting quarterback and dynamic wide receivers. Maryland had strong outings early in the season and managed to play a close game against still-undefeated Michigan.

But the team regressed toward the familiar. The Terps were overmatched, and their weaknesses gave Penn State another opportunity to showcase its dominance over a regional foe.

GiftOutline Gift Article