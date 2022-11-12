Quince Orchard girls’ soccer moves on in 4A, will face defending champ Whitman

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After Quince Orchard midfielder Caroline Donmoyer scored midway through the first half Saturday afternoon, her teammates ran to the top of the box to celebrate. Instead, the scene turned frightening, as Donmoyer lay on the turf holding her stomach. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It was an anticlimactic sequence for a long-awaited moment for the Cougars in the Maryland 4A semifinals. But once Quince Orchard completed its 1-0 win over Broadneck, players released their pent-up excitement by storming Blair High’s field and jumping in a huddle around the 30-yard line in Silver Spring.

By winning a rematch of its semifinal loss last year, Quince Orchard qualified for its first championship game since 2008. The Cougars will play Montgomery County rival Whitman, which beat Blair in the other semifinal, in next week’s 4A final at Loyola University in Baltimore.

“After last year’s loss,” Quince Orchard midfielder Annie Faraone said, “we were thinking, ‘We cannot lose to them again. We have to make them feel the way we felt when they beat us.’ ”

Quince Orchard’s season ended in penalty kicks against Broadneck (14-1-4) last year. That season, the Cougars played in honor of Coach Peg Keiller, who battled Stage 4 colon cancer. Keiller beat the cancer in June, good news she believed allowed the Cougars (14-3) to focus on soccer.

On the opening day of school in September, Quince Orchard defender Lizzie Gelman walked into her first classroom and wrote “QO girls’ soccer to states” on the whiteboard. The team’s intensity changed after its loss to rival Northwest on Sept. 29. About two weeks later, the Cougars beat two of Montgomery County’s top teams, Wootton and Bethesda-Chevy Chase.

Broadneck’s defense spearheaded its undefeated run, so Quince Orchard players believed scoring first Saturday could secure a victory. That goal came in the 17th minute, when Donmoyer sprinted to reach a cross in the box as Broadneck’s goalkeeper ran out of the net for the ball. Donmoyer reached the ball first to score on an empty goal. The sophomore said she was kneed in the stomach, but she returned to the field about 10 minutes later.

“It’s all mental once it comes down to you and the keeper about who’s going to get there first,” Donmoyer said, “and how much you’re willing to get there.”

Quince Orchard concentrated on defending the remainder of the game. The Cougars have outscored their four postseason opponents, 12-0.

“It’s actually kind of surreal, even though I’ve been here before,” said Keiller, who began coaching the Gaithersburg program in 1999. “It’s been a long time, and you know at this point last year, I wasn’t even sure if I’d be coaching this year. I just didn’t know how things would go. So to be able to come back this year, and come back healthy and just have this kind of run again, it’s just phenomenal.”

Quince Orchard will be challenged against Whitman, which defeated the Cougars twice this season by a combined score of 5-0. On Saturday, the Vikings (15-1) defeated Blair, 2-0, to earn an opportunity to defend last year’s championship, which came against Broadneck.

Midway through the first half against Blair (14-3), midfielder Isabella Fezza corralled the ball during a scuffle in the box and scored. With 15:46 remaining in the first half, Blair blocked Fezza’s shot, but midfielder Evelyn Javers collected the rebound and scored.

Whitman’s loss to B-CC on Oct. 10 is the Bethesda program’s lone defeat since Oct. 7, 2021.

“After B-CC, everything kind of clicked in our head that we’re not unbeatable,” Javers said. “Everyone started realizing how important it was to be at the top of our game every single game, no matter who the opponent was.”

Mount Hebron, Crofton advance in 3A

Mount Hebron and Crofton will meet in the 3A final after each won its semifinal Saturday afternoon at Crofton in Gambrills. Reigning champion Hebron (13-2-1) beat Oakdale, 1-0, for its 11th shutout this season. Second-year Anne Arundel County program Crofton (14-3-1) defeated Huntingtown, 4-0.

Glenelg moves on in 2A

On Friday, Glenelg beat Hereford, 3-2, in the 2A semifinals at Gaithersburg High. With her team trailing by two early goals, Gladiators forward Stephanie Lathrop scored twice. Glenelg (13-3) will attempt to defend last year’s championship against Century.

