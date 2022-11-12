West Springfield girls, W.T. Woodson boys take Class 6 cross-country championships

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The West Springfield girls and W.T. Woodson boys entered Saturday morning’s Class 6 cross-country title meet in Leesburg as slim favorites. In the early afternoon they each exited, narrowly, as Virginia state champions. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight For the Spartan girls, tight margins in earlier fall victories expanded the target on their backs: a three-point victory over the Woodson girls in mid-October and a two-point margin at last week’s regional championship — with a competitive Langley team also in the mix — made the state meet a three-team spectacle.

All three teams found their way to the podium Saturday, but it was West Springfield (51 points) and its four top-15 finishers that again got the best of Langley (59) and Woodson (80) on the 5K course.

“We were crying and hugging, it was a special moment for our team,” said West Springfield sophomore Adeline Barker, who finished ninth with a time of 19 minutes 27 seconds.

In the second race, the Woodson boys’ team (57 points) knocked off defending champion Oakton (70) for its first title since 2018. Senior Samik Bhinge, who finished 11th (16:36), said the runners closed their eyes Friday and visualized what success might look like. Senior Daniel Cassata, the team’s next-fastest runner, said the Cavaliers’ title aims began the moment they placed third last year. The nerves took three hours off his sleep schedule.

Around the two-mile marker, a teammate yelled that the Cavaliers were behind pace. So in a move that has driven their ascent this season, they pushed ahead as a pack. All five point-earners placed inside the top 25.

“When you’re running and you see a Woodson jersey, you know you’re not alone,” Cassata said.

Herndon senior Gillian Bushée capped her immaculate season with an individual victory in the girls race, completing the course in 18 minutes 17 seconds to outpace McLean senior Thais Rolly (18:45) and West Springfield junior Aidan MacGrath (18:50).

The past three seasons have seen a string of virtual toss-ups between Bushée and Rolly, with the former winning by less than a second in at the regional championship. But Bushée, who entered particularly motivated after she passed out 150 meters from the finish line in last year’s meet due to an issue with her iron levels, sprung ahead in the last kilometer.

“We’re lucky — or maybe unlucky — since we’re both nationally ranked runners and yet we’re from the same district,” Bushée said. “Since sophomore year, we’ve helped each other PR. I just felt good today.”

South County senior Isaac Garcia (15:46) was the top local boys runner, jockeying with Franklin County senior Nathan Atchue for the state title before Atchue (15:43) pulled ahead. Junior Nayan Kasperowski, Garcia’s South County teammate, placed third.

