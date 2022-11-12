Wizards fire on all cylinders, beat Jazz for third straight win

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Back before the season started, before their three primary scorers had even shared a court, Washington Wizards players said their biggest strength would be their offensive versatility. It made sense on paper with Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma offering an abundance of scoring ability — yet through the majority of their first 10 games, that offense sputtered as often as it sparkled.

But in a 121-112 win against the Utah Jazz, the Wizards finally delivered on their promise.

Washington leaned on a diverse group of scorers to attack the red-hot Jazz and came away with its third straight win, all of which have come without Beal, who missed his fourth consecutive game with covid-19. Beal cleared the league’s health and safety protocols Friday but stayed on the bench against Utah as he regains his conditioning. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said he will also miss Sunday’s game against Memphis.

It’s a rare thing that the Wizards can be missing Beal, give up 14 three-pointers and still come away with a win. But their offense was robust enough to trump the second-highest scoring team in the league: they had five scorers in double figures, two more with nine points each, a season-high 16 three-pointers and shot 50 percent from the field.

The Jazz had 12 turnovers and Washington made Utah pay with 13 points off fast breaks.

“The two areas where they struggle are in the paint, and in transition,” Unseld said, referring also to the Wizards’ 52 points in the paint. “And those are two areas we actually had some success. … Our two biggest strengths tonight are their two biggest weaknesses.”

Being able to work in their comfort zones made for a fruitful night across the roster.

Porzingis had a game-high 31 points on 12-for-20 shooting from the floor, including making 4 of 8 from three. He added 10 rebounds and worked Washington’s system exactly as he’s meant to, getting Utah’s defense out of position by taking advantage of size mismatches.

Kuzma was ill with what the team said is a non-covid illness — he used a four-letter word to describe how terribly he felt Saturday morning — but had another highflying night with 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists, a strong encore to Thursday’s 36-point night against Dallas. He said after that game he’d been asking the Wizards coaching staff to run the offense through him for weeks.

“He has, and it’s one of those things where it’s got to be done by committee,” Unseld said. “ … I like the way he’s played as far as his pace, even off makes. That’s great, the best part about that is we’re still able to stay organized, for the most part.”

Does he think Kuzma might back off his requests anytime soon? Unseld could only laugh, noting, “I don’t know if he’ll ever be satisfied.”

Corey Kispert broke through, too. The guard had a season-high 18 points in his fifth game of the year after coming back from a left ankle sprain and shot a perfect 6 for 6 that included four three-pointers.

“Tonight was the night where I really felt like I was in the flow of the game from the jump,” Kispert said.

Point guard Monte Morris added nine assists, five points and seven rebounds.

Jordan Goodwin’s trio of three-pointers to end the first quarter gave the Wizards a nice jolt and some added confidence from beyond the three-point line that trickled down. Even as they fell behind by nine points in the second quarter, they played with increased energy, keeping the ball moving around the arc and capitalizing defensively on the Jazz’s turnovers. Utah had nine in the first half, the major difference in an otherwise tight game.

The Jazz walked into the locker room shooting 50 percent from the floor having hit 10 three-pointers, yet Washington was ahead 61-55.

Here’s what else you need to know from Saturday’s win:

Wizards staying humble

The Wizards have won three games in a row for the first time this season. But unlike the silly, almost giddy atmosphere that defined the historically hot start at the beginning of last season, the mood in the locker room hasn’t been noticeably different this week.

Asked if there was any commonality between the past three wins, both Porzingis and Unseld said the team was focusing on individual games.

“Its important, it’s a good feeling, but we don’t ever want to get ahead of ourselves,” Unseld said. " … You want to kind of keep that momentum. Of course it’s fun to win, it’s fun to win at home, you have the crowd behind you so it’s a great environment. But we don’t want to start looking too far down the road. One at a time, and if they stack up, they stack up.”

Success at the stripe

One huge part of tamping down the Jazz’s offense was keeping them off the free throw line. Utah shot 10 for 11 from the foul line, the second fewest free throws they’ve attempted all season.

Hachimura continues to shine

Rui Hachimura is thriving off the bench. In addition to his 11 points and four rebounds Saturday, he has eight blocks in 13 games — one short of his career high for a single season.

