Caps take a beating in the rematch as the Lightning strikes early and often

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TAMPA — Two nights after the season’s first meeting between Washington and Tampa Bay caused tension to rise and fists to fly, a physical rematch was on tap Sunday at Amalie Arena. The game concluded with just two fights, but the Lightning nonetheless delivered an old-fashioned beatdown in its 6-3 win over the Capitals. Tampa Bay jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first period and didn’t look back despite a late push from Washington.

Conor Sheary finally solved Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (19 saves) with 1:56 left in the second period to bring the Capitals within three. But Cole Koepke scored his first NHL goal to put the Lightning up 5-1 with less than seven minutes to play. The on-ice officials missed Koepke’s goal; his shot hit the post, then glanced off the in-net camera before bouncing away. Play continued and Brandon Hagel scored a few seconds later. But upon video review, Koepke got credit for his goal, Hagel’s was taken off the board, and the clock was rewound — something the Capitals surely wish they could have done after a painful first period.

Advertisement

Goalie Darcy Kuemper was pulled at 16:22 of the first after allowing four goals on nine shots. (Two goals deflected into the net off his teammates, and the other two came on the power play.) Backup Charlie Lindgren made 24 saves in relief.

Washington did not record a shot on goal in the first 17 minutes. Then, facing a four-goal hole, the Capitals did themselves no favors in the second period. Captain Alex Ovechkin was dinged for a double minor after high-sticking Steven Stamkos. Tampa Bay couldn’t convert, but its power-play time kept the Capitals far from the Lightning net.

Washington’s next game is Tuesday at Florida. The Capitals (7-8-2) are 2-4-2 in their past eight games.

Tampa Bay (8-6-1) came out with a vengeance after Friday’s 5-1 loss at Capital One Arena. Not only was the game lopsided, but the Lightning was upset after Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel delivered an illegal check to the head of defenseman Cal Foote that knocked him out of the game.

Advertisement

Aube-Kubel was suspended for three games Saturday. (He will be eligible to return this coming Saturday vs. the Colorado Avalanche, which he helped claim the Stanley Cup last season.) Foote did not play Sunday; neither did fellow defenseman Erik Cernak, who is day-to-day with a lower-body injury after he was injured blocking an Ovechkin one-timer late in Friday’s game.

Washington also remained without Coach Peter Laviolette, who is in the NHL’s coronavirus protocols. Assistant Kevin McCarthy is handling head coaching duties until he returns.

Defenseman Mikhail Sergachev gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead after he fired a point shot through traffic that deflected off the Capitals’ Dylan Strome in front and eluded Kuemper at 1:23.

Nikita Kucherov doubled the Lightning’s lead at 8:19 with a one-timer on the power play. Defenseman Nick Perbix put Tampa Bay up 3-0 after his shot bounced off Erik Gustafsson’s skate and got past Kuemper.

Advertisement

Sergachev scored his second goal with 16:22 left on a power-play point shot. Sergachev also had two assists in the first 20 minutes.

Lars Eller scored with 3:01 left in the game to make it 5-2 before Nick Paul hit the empty net to bring the Lightning’s lead to 6-2. Garnet Hathaway scored with 2:02 left to produce the final score.

The teams have one more meeting, set for March 30 in Tampa.

Here is what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

Irwin tussles twice

Defenseman Matt Irwin fought twice: He scrapped with Pat Maroon as the first period ended, then dropped the gloves with Pierre-Edouard Bellemare late in the second. A third fighting major would have resulted in a game misconduct.

Before Sunday, Irwin had fought just eight times in his pro career, and he had never been in more than two fights in a season.

Power-play woes

In their win Friday, the Capitals scored five times, but that total could have been higher. Washington had six power-play chances but couldn’t find the net.

Advertisement

Those woes continued Sunday, when Washington again went 0 for 6. The Capitals are 0 for 16 on power play over their past three games — after they went 4 for 5 in a win over Edmonton on Monday.

McMichael checks in

Connor McMichael slotted into the lineup for his fifth game of the season. He took Aube-Kubel’s place as the third-line left wing alongside Eller and Anthony Mantha. He was mostly a nonfactor as he skated a team-low 9:17.

“Mikey has done a good job for us,” McCarthy said Sunday morning. “He’s obviously a centerman by nature, but he’s played the left side before, he has been successful at that, and he has a good understanding of our system.”

As for Aube-Kubel’s suspension, McCarthy noted: “I will say it was not intentional. It is a fast game obviously, and you just have to live with the consequences.”

GiftOutline Gift Article