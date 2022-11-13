Commanders keys vs. Eagles: Limit Jalen Hurts and hold on to the ball

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After another hectic week of off-the-field distractions, the Washington Commanders will play what figures to be one of their toughest games of the year Monday night at the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Coach Ron Rivera prepared his younger players for the hostile environment of Lincoln Financial Field by telling them: “Just take your [college] rivalry game and ramp that up an octave or two. That’s pretty much what you’re going to get in Philadelphia.”

The 8-0 Eagles are led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and boast one of the most complete, talented rosters in the NFL. The offensive line is the best in the league, according to Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. And the coaching staff, led by Nick Sirianni, is aggressive and maximizes its talent. Sirianni is 3-0 against Washington.

While the odds are long — Philadelphia is a 10-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider — there are paths to winning for the 4-5 Commanders.

Get the ball out of Hurts’s hands

The Eagles’ offense is based on run-pass options (RPOs). Hurts often stands in shotgun, and as he puts the ball in the running back’s stomach, he also reads the defense to decide whether to run or pass. In read option runs, he uses the same setup while deciding whether to hand off or keep it.

Logan Paulsen, a former tight end who is now a broadcast analyst for the Commanders, said the key to Washington’s defensive strategy is to stress the mesh point — where Hurts and the running back meet — and force Hurts to give up the ball.

Philadelphia has other playmakers: Two top-flight receivers (A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith), two quick running backs (Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell) and an elite receiving tight end (Dallas Goedert). But getting the ball out of Hurts’s hands would represent a minor win and limit the chaos Hurts can create off-schedule.

Limit explosives

In a Week 3 loss to Philadelphia, Washington’s defensive success was undercut by explosive plays. Philadelphia hit eight of them, including passes downfield for 38, 44 and 45 air yards. This week, corners Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste have emphasized repeatedly that the secondary needs to limit 50-50 balls to Brown and Smith.

“If we can keep their explosive players contained … then we can start managing the game because we got a really good front seven,” St-Juste said, adding, “[Last time], we gave them 24 points in the first half, like off explosive plays. Every explosive play led to a touchdown. And then in the second half, we gave up zero. So it says a lot about how, if you limit the explosive plays and limit those deep balls, like how Jalen Hurts likes to run around and extend the play — if you can limit that, I know we have a chance to win this game.”

Hang on to the ball

Hang on to the ballere. Washington must hold on to the ball in part because Philadelphia is incredible at maximizing turnovers — its plus-15 margin leads the NFL and is double the next best team (Baltimore, plus-seven) — and its talented, physical offense grinds down opposing defenses. In second halves this season, Paulsen said, the Eagles offense goes into “four-wheel-drive” by running and demoralizing a team’s defense.

Washington will probably need to run the ball effectively to chew up clock and, even if it can’t score, allow the defense to rest.

Left tackle Charles Leno Jr. said the Commanders’ offensive line is in a better position this week than it was in the last matchup, in part because it has finally settled on “a good veteran group” with Andrew Norwell at left guard, Tyler Larsen at center, Trai Turner at right guard and Cornelius Lucas at right tackle.

“The offense possessing the football is going to be gigantic in this game,” Paulsen said. “The defense has shown that they get up for these games. They’re going to play well in this game, but they can’t do it for 80 snaps. They need some type of support.”

Rack up yards after the catch

In the absence of big-armed quarterback Carson Wentz, the Commanders’ offense has struggled to create explosive plays passing (unless a referee helps out). The Commanders have thrown downfield less, and the receivers seem to be putting more onus on themselves to move the offense.

“We’re kind of trying to put more of an emphasis of trying to take those short gains and make ’em longer gains, get more [yards after the catch],” McLaurin said. “When you’re going against a [good] tackling defense, you have to be able to break those tackles and make explosive plays happen. So, as a receiver, you’re going against two great corners and all those things, but I think we have a chance to do better than we did the last showing.”

Injury report

Washington ruled out linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot), backup linebacker David Mayo (hamstring) and running back J.D. McKissic (neck). The team also listed Larsen (back) and Norwell (groin) as questionable.

The absence of Holcomb and Mayo could be a big deal because of the Eagles’ RPO offense, which challenges the eye discipline and athleticism of linebackers.

Receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) will play, Rivera said.

Defensive end Chase Young (ACL surgery) wasn’t on the report because he’s not on the active roster. Washington has until 4 p.m. Monday to activate Young, but when asked Saturday if he’d play, Rivera seemed skeptical. He pointed out Young couldn’t practice Friday because rain forced them inside to a turf field.

Philadelphia ruled out slot corner Avonte Maddox (hamstring) and corner/special teamer Josh Jobe (hamstring). Josiah Scott, who has been limited with an ankle injury Thursday and Friday, is expected to replace Maddox.

