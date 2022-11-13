Fairfax beats Yorktown to win first Class 6 field hockey championship

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Even before Fairfax lined up to take a penalty corner halfway through the first quarter of Sunday’s Class 6 final, midfielder Halley Beaudoin knew her team was going to score. The senior captain received a pass from the right side and worked the ball to her backhand. She then powered a shot on frame, and senior midfielder Ripley Collins deflected it past Morgan Stone in net as Fairfax defeated Yorktown, 1-0, on the blue turf at Courtland High.

“Standing at the top of the circle, I was like, ‘This one’s going in.’ I just felt it,” Beaudoin said.

Collins also scored one of the Lions’ two goals Saturday in the semifinal victory against Colonial Forge.

“I feel really elated,” Collins said. “I’m still floating on that high right now. I’m proud of my teammates.”

Fairfax (24-1-1) finally delivered its first title after coming up short in several other deep playoff runs; since Coach Amber Beaudoin took over the varsity team in 2001, the Lions had lost in seven semifinals. Sunday was the team’s first trip to the finals.

“It’s really hard to lose and then lose again and again,” Amber Beaudoin said. “You’re wondering what you did wrong, and I don’t think it was anything we did wrong. It was just learning the right way to play that takes you to a state championship.”

Yorktown (17-4), the defending Class 6 champions, struggled to replicate its offensive success from its semifinal win over Western Branch; the Patriots won just one corner.

Their best chance of the afternoon came in the second quarter, when senior midfielder Emily Stafford got through Fairfax’s midfield and found junior forward Alexis Williams open inside the circle. Williams fired a driving shot, but Tatum Anderson denied the first try. Williams picked up her own rebound, but Anderson again stonewalled the attempt to preserve the shutout.

“I’m proud of their composure,” Yorktown Coach Olivia Shipley said of her team. “Fairfax is definitely a tough team, and I felt like they played composed the entire time, fought hard.”

The two sides met in mid-September, with the Lions earning an emphatic 4-1 victory. Two months later, they held firm in the rematch.

“Indescribable feeling,” said Amber Beaudoin, who has notched 230 career wins but perhaps none as memorable as Sunday’s. “It really is surreal. It just doesn’t feel like it’s happening.”

Next up for the coach is a trip to a tattoo parlor. Over the summer, Beaudoin, who says she is anti-tattoo, made a deal with her daughters that she would get inked if the Lions won the state title.

Though the original joke was to get an Olympic rings image, Halley Beaudoin has a simple, two-word suggestion for her mother: “We all said, ‘big dogs’ because you got to learn how to run with the big dogs and learn how to hunt.”

