Gonzaga boys’ soccer finishes unbeaten, ‘unreal’ campaign with DCSAA title

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The first win of Gonzaga’s season came in the heat of late August, a promising start to what the program hoped would be a competitive year. The last win of the season arrived on a frigid Sunday night in mid-November, the second of two titles and the perfect finale to a nearly perfect campaign.

After three long months of soccer, the Eagles completed the program’s first undefeated season in more than two decades by defeating Washington International, 1-0, in the D.C. State Athletic Association championship.

“Would I have thought this was possible after win number one? Heck no,” Eagles Coach Scott Waller said as he watched his players dance around the trophy. “We always know that the schedule is going to be hard. I would’ve thought there was no way we’re going undefeated; that’s not possible to do anymore. So to be here and to do it? It’s unreal.”

Advertisement

Ahead of this tournament, the Eagles (25-0-1) and the Red Devils (17-1-1) handled business in their respective corners of private school soccer. Gonzaga tussled with Bishop McNamara atop the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference standings all season before beating the Mustangs in overtime last week in the championship game. Washington International was mostly untouched in the Potomac Valley Athletic Conference, winning league games by an average of five goals.

But the PVAC does not have the national reputation for athletics that the WCAC does. Sunday provided the Red Devils a chance to prove they could stand with one of the most celebrated programs in the area. In a scoreless first half Sunday, Gonzaga garnered more scoring chances but Washington International kept its poise and created danger on the counterattack.

Gonzaga flexed its muscle in the second half, controlling possession and earning a breakthrough moment 10 minutes in.

Advertisement

In the aftermath of a Gonzaga corner, senior midfielder Kevin Coffey received the ball out on the wing just outside the box. Instead of crossing it back in, Coffey gave his man a fake and charged hard toward the goal. The defender, now a step behind, lunged toward Coffey and took him down in the box. The Eagles were awarded a penalty, and senior Colin Prendergast stepped to the spot with a chance to change the match.

He stared at the ball quietly for a few moments and then buried the shot, rocketing it to the right of a diving goalkeeper. From there, a Gonzaga team that has ridden a strong defense all year looked plenty comfortable protecting a lead.

Goalkeeper Thomas McKinnon was awarded MVP honors and was showered with chants from his teammates. The senior will be remembered in future conversations about Gonzaga soccer as just one of the heroes on a team full of them.

“This is a special group of kids who just came together to play their favorite sport,” McKinnon said. “It’s amazing what we did together.”

GiftOutline Gift Article