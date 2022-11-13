St. John’s girls’ soccer team caps undefeated season with DCSAA title

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For three months, the St. John’s girls’ soccer team has been undeniable. Returning 10 starters from the team that won last year’s Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title, the Cadets were bound to be a contender. But with time, they transcended that label and started chasing grander goals. They finished the regular season undefeated and then stormed through the WCAC bracket to earn a second straight conference title. After that, there were only two milestones remaining: the D.C. State Athletic Association championship and an undefeated season.

With a 2-1 win over Maret at Catholic University on Sunday night, the Cadets accomplished all that was left to accomplish. It is the first undefeated season in recent memory for St. John’s (19-0-1) — a new landmark for a proud program that had done it all.

“An undefeated season was on our minds this year, but our goal every day was just to show people what St. John’s girls’ soccer can do,” junior defender Alyssa Heard said. “It was to connect one pass after another and play our game.”

This is the Cadets’ fourth DCSAA title since the tournament began in 2012 and their first since 2019.

A tense game turned the Cadets’ way just before halftime when they took a 2-1 lead on a goal by junior Meryl Docking. With less than a minute before the break, St. John’s sent a dangerous cross into the box. Maret goalkeeper CJ Roy, busy but up to the task all night, deflected it into a mess of bodies. St. John’s got another foot on the ball and Roy made another save, maybe her best of the game. Yet Docking was there to send the ball in at last.

The teams trudged to their benches for halftime a few moments later. The scoreboard said it was a one-goal game, but the vibe of the matchup had shifted.

“The goal brought us back to reality, back to the mentality of winning,” Heard said.

Maret (13-4-2) turned in a season of stellar soccer only to falter by the smallest of margins. All four of its losses came by one goal. After Emely Rubio Garcia gave St. John’s an early lead by converting a penalty kick, Maret responded with a headed goal from junior Ashley Ahn.

After Docking’s goal put it ahead, St. John’s controlled possession in the second half. Instead of sitting back to protect the lead, the Cadets pushed for a third goal. It never came, but it didn’t matter.

“There was a point in the regular season where we felt like we could do this,” said Rubio Garcia, who earned MVP honors. “We felt confident in our play, and we thought this was the year we could make this happen.”

