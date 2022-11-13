Kristaps Porzingis pours it on as the Wizards extend their streak to four

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kristaps Porzingis didn’t hide his glee at the end of a short news conference following a snazzy performance in a win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. “That’s it?” he said cautiously before celebrating by pumping both fists above his head. The 27-year-old was eager to get home to his favorite pastime — watching the UFC. The Washington Wizards center loves the mixed martial arts competition so much that he watched for hours the night before a game in Cleveland last month, sipping espresso all the while — and accidentally consumed so much caffeine that he couldn’t fall asleep until 4 a.m.

Taking a cue from his favorite athletes, the affable Latvian has become something of a heavyweight in his own right for the Wizards. With Bradley Beal still sidelined as he ramps up his conditioning after testing positive for the coronavirus, Porzingis led Washington to a 102-92 win over the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night for its fourth straight win.

He did so by lording over the three-point line as if he were a foot shorter. Porzingis scored 25 points on 7-for-15 shooting, made a season-high six three-pointers and set the pace for Washington’s second straight night of excellence from beyond the arc. The Wizards had set a season high from the perimeter just 24 hours before with 16 threes against Utah. They made 19 threes against Memphis (9-5).

That was all the Wizards (8-6) needed against a Grizzlies team missing Ja Morant (ankle soreness) and Desmond Bane (toe soreness). It was far from a pretty affair given all the sidelined stars — but at least the threes looked good.

“Offensively, we’re playing much better with our pace, our willingness to move and share the ball. I think that’s why we’re getting the threes that we’re generating,” Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “We’re playing faster off makes, off misses. We’ve done a better job with our spacing, and guys are really just starting to feel each other out as far as where they want to get shots, how they want to get shots. And that takes a little bit of time.”

Just about everyone shined for the Wizards on this night. Deni Avdija rode a hot first quarter to a season-high 21 points on 8-for-16 shooting, including four threes. Kyle Kuzma, who has been under the weather with a non-covid-19 illness for three games, led the way on the boards with 11 rebounds and added nine points.

For Porzingis, Sunday was another entry in a stretch of performances so reliably consistent that they are coming close to humdrum: He has scored in double figures in every game he has played. Part of his success — especially this weekend, when he also had 31 points and 10 rebounds against the Jazz — has been tied to the Wizards’ better spacing on offense.

“I think just the way we’re playing for each other — we’re making the extra pass, we’re cutting for each other. We’re doing little things that might not be as visible, but those are the things that actually help us win,” he said. “And once we get Brad back, I think that’s going to take even more pressure off everyone else.”

Another part of it was Porzingis feeling increasingly in rhythm with his shot. That was his primary gripe about his play in the first few games of the season and something he paid special attention to over the summer. He changed his shooting routine and now tries to mimic gamelike situations as much as possible, even when just shooting around during practice or on the road — down to his sleeve, the type of shirts he plays in and how warm his body is.

Porzingis relied on his shot more in this game after scoring a season-low 10 points against the Grizzlies in the teams’ first meeting, a loss in Memphis a week earlier. He didn’t exactly draw from the UFC, but a different sport was on his mind.

“I realized I don’t want to waste all that energy by wrestling Steven Adams,” Porzingis said of the Grizzlies center. “He’s a big guy, and I kind of went back to my old days. I’m skinny now, but when I was way skinnier playing in Spain against grown men, a lot of times it was about avoiding contact and go for the block and just being able to affect the game that way.”

Here’s what else to know about the Wizards’ win:

Beal update

Beal was on the sideline again as he recovers from covid-19. Unseld said he is hopeful the guard will be back with the team for Wednesday’s home game against Oklahoma City.

Handle with care

Monte Morris’s reputation as a point guard who takes care of the ball preceded his joining the Wizards. He attributed his low turnover rate to his mother, who told him when he was a kid learning the game to pretend he was carrying her purse when he brought the ball up the floor. When someone gets close to you, she would say, don’t let them steal from mom’s bag.

Morris has been excellent for the Wizards in that regard. He had six assists against two turnovers Sunday after having nine assists and no turnovers Saturday. His assist-to-turnover ratio (5.46) is 11th best in the league.

Goodwin’s plenty

Jordan Goodwin’s impact on the Wizards usually goes beyond his stat line — and his stat lines are usually pretty good. The two-way player had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists Sunday, but those numbers didn’t capture how disruptive he was when he checked in early in the first half. Goodwin’s quick hands blew up multiple Memphis possessions, and his energetic defense, which he pulls off without over-fouling, caused problems.

While part of the closing group in the fourth quarter, he had a highlight-reel play where he missed a rebound but sprinted back for a block and heaved the ball to Will Barton for a dunk.

GOODY BLOCK.

THRILL DUNK.

THAT'S JUST BEAUTIFUL BASKETBALL. pic.twitter.com/dDXnnpjSAc — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 14, 2022

