Taylor Heinicke, Commanders take down the unbeaten Eagles in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Taylor Heinicke said he wasn’t paying attention. He said he didn’t give much thought to Monday night potentially being his last start, should Carson Wentz return to the active roster ready to go. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight His concern, he said last week, was winning. And to win a game against the NFL’s last undefeated team, he had to help his Commanders convert on third down, sustain drives and be consistent — a feat Washington has typically failed to do.

At the time, perhaps his comments felt like the usual football speak — say the right things, no matter how obvious they are, and hope and pray the result comes somewhere close. In hindsight, the quarterback’s hopes — and his play — were shrewd, and they may have all but guaranteed him a chance to remain Washington’s starter, no matter the health of Wentz.

With a heavy reliance on the running game and efficient play on third down, Heinicke’s Commanders did what no other team has this season: They upset the Philadelphia Eagles, 32-21 — on their home turf, no less.

Heinicke finished 17 for 29 for 211 yards, no touchdowns and an interception for a 66.9 passer rating. Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts went 17 for 26 for 175 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for a 94.2 rating.

“We found that one of the best ways to slow Jalen Hurts down is to keep him off the field,” Coach Ron Rivera said.

For the first time this season, the Commanders’ offense appeared consistent and methodical as it notched four first-half scoring drives, three of which spanned 13, 12 and 16 plays. Washington scored 13 points in the second quarter while holding the Eagles scoreless, a feat unto itself; Philadelphia entered the game having scored nearly 60 percent of its points in the second quarter and had yet to be shut out.

But its first-half dominance didn’t stop there. Washington outgained Philly 235 yards to 101, converted 75 percent of its third downs (9 of 12) and ran 51 offensive plays compared with the Eagles’ 19.

Washington’s 17-minute, 38-second time-of-possession margin in the first half was the largest in franchise history, and it was capped by a 58-yard field goal (the longest of Joey Slye’s career) that built a 20-14 Washington lead and prompted a round of boos from Eagles fans.

On the game, Washington totaled 81 plays for a net of 330 yards, including 152 on the ground, and converted 57 percent of its third downs (12 for 21).

“In a situation like this, I’ve always thought that we’ve got the kind of guys in that locker room that can do things, and we’re starting to see it come together,” Rivera said.

It was everything no one expected, and more. And it didn’t stop there.

The Commanders opened the second half by forcing a three-and-out, then embarked on another long drive, this one spanning 14 plays and more than eight minutes before Slye knocked in a 32-yard field goal to expand Washington’s lead to 23-14.

More boos rained down from the Lincoln Financial Field stands as Eagles fans grew frustrated and confused by the upset-in-the making.

The Commanders not only defied their own play over the past two-plus seasons — they showed control and attention to detail that had eluded them in most critical situations. With Heinicke at the helm, Washington plays on the edge, typically one throw away from catastrophe or glory.

But against Philadelphia, the Commanders were sound. They committed to the run early and stuck with it (Brian Robinson Jr. finished with 86 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries), opening up chunk plays in the passing game. They moved the ball and ate up the clock, converted critical third downs and, for the most part, stayed out of their own way.

The game’s first two minutes gave the appearance of another first-half disaster. Armani Rogers was flagged for holding on the opening kickoff, resulting in the loss of 33 yards on a long return by Antonio Gibson. Washington then went three-and-out; after a roughing-the-punter penalty gave Washington the ball back, Heinicke was strip-sacked. Philadelphia recovered the ball and needed only three plays to find the end zone on Hurts’s one-yard run.

The Commanders responded with their first long drive, using 10 run plays sandwiched around two big passing plays to Terry McLaurin — a 26-yard reception on third and two and a 14-yard catch on second and 11. Gibson capped the drive with a one-yard touchdown run.

That offense was wholly unlike the one Washington had showed in weeks prior.

A few mistakes would follow; cornerback Benjamin St-Juste was called for pass interference on a deep pass by Hurts, and though the call appeared questionable, it nonetheless led to another Eagles score, this time a six-yard pass to tight end Dallas Goedert.

Washington was flagged for delay of game on fourth and one, prompting offensive coordinator Scott Turner to throw his hands up in dismay in the coaches booth and the offense to settle for a 44-yard field goal by Slye. But after two more scores before the end of the half — a one-yard touchdown run by Robinson and that 58-yard field goal by Slye — Washington had a 20-14 halftime lead — the first time in more than two years that it scored at least 20 before the break.

The Eagles seemed to bounce back after Javon Hargrave’s third-quarter sack of Heinicke at Philadelphia’s 3-yard line. The takedown forced Washington to settle for a field goal that expanded their lead to nine. But Philadelphia responded with a long drive of its own, using 11 plays before Hurts threw an 11-yard touchdown to receiver DeVonta Smith to make it 23-21.

Washington turned the ball on its subsequent drive when Heinicke went deep for McLaurin. It was third and three at Philadelphia’s 43-yard line when Heinicke launched a missile up the left sideline that hung in the air just long enough for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to go up and grab it.

Heinicke had said in the past that if he has a 50-50 chance with McLaurin, he plans to give his receiver that shot, and his decision to do so again seemed wise. McLaurin had beaten his man in coverage, and had the throw sailed a few inches farther, the Commanders would’ve been steps from the goal line.

Instead it was picked off, a turnover that ultimately had little consequence.

Defensive tackle John Ridgeway forced a fumble on a short pass to Goedert that linebacker Jamin Davis recovered and returned for a touchdown. The score was overturned on review — but the turnover stood and set up another chance for Washington to expand its lead.

Slye, having the game of his life, knocked in a 55-yard field goal with 7:33 remaining to give Washington a little more cushion with a 26-21 lead.

But no Commanders game, especially with Heinicke at quarterback, can end without a bit of late-game theatrics. But his time it was courtesy of Washington’s defense.

Hurts launched a 50-yard pass to Quez Watkins, who lost control when St-Juste pummeled him on a tackle. Safety Darrick Forrest, who earlier had an interception, recovered to prevent what could’ve been the game-winning drive.

With a chance to seal it in the final minutes, rookie wideout Jahan Dotson was flagged for offensive pass interference, negating a 21-yard catch by Curtis Samuel on third down. Defensive end Montez Sweat thwarted another potentially game-winning Philadelphia drive with a sack on third down.

Heinicke stuck to his plan: convert third down, sustain the drive. On third and seven with no open target, Heinicke scrambled before taking a knee to avoid a turnover. Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham collided with the quarterback, drawing an unnecessary roughness penalty for a loss of 15 yards that let Washington bleed almost all of the clock. Casey Toohill recovered an errant desperation lateral for a touchdown on the game’s final play, allowing Washington to secure the win and Heinicke to waltz into the tunnel in celebration.

