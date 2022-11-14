NFL live updates Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

The Commanders look to spoil the best start in Eagles history Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Taylor Heinicke will make his fourth consecutive start at quarterback for Washington, and he hopes to fare better against Philadelphia than Carson Wentz did in a 24-8 Week 3 defeat, which included nine Eagles sacks. Heinicke, who threw a pivotal fourth-quarter interception in last week’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, should benefit from the return of rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who missed the past five games with a hamstring injury.