NFL live updates Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz, shown during a game in October against the Green Bay Packers, will not play for Washington against his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, on “Monday Night Football.” (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)
Updated November 14, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. EST|Published November 14, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EST

The Washington Commanders (4-5) look to hand the Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) their first loss of the season and get back to .500 in a “Monday Night Football” showdown in Philadelphia.

Here’s what to know

  • Kickoff: 8:15 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field
  • TV: ESPN, WTTG (Channel 5)
  • Radio: 630 AM; 100.3 and 105.9 FM
  • Line: Eagles -11
