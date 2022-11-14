Bill Hamid, Ola Kamara enter free agency as D.C. United trims roster

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. United pared down its roster with a flurry of transactions announced Monday, confirming it will allow goalkeeper Bill Hamid and forward Ola Kamara to enter free agency and cutting ties with nine other players.

United's front office — led by Coach Wayne Rooney and sporting director Dave Kasper following the firing of general manager Lucy Rushton last month — declined contract options on goalkeeper Jon Kempin; defenders Tony Alfaro, Sami Guediri, Chris Odoi-Atsem and Brad Smith; midfielders Sofiane Djeffal and Drew Skundrich; and forwards Adrien Pérez and Kimarni Smith.

In a news release, United said it is in talks with some of those players about returning next season but did not identify them.

The club did exercise its options for next season on defenders Steven Birnbaum, Donovan Pines and Derrick Williams and forward Miguel Berry. United acquired Williams, a center back from Ireland, in a trade with the LA Galaxy last week.

Hamid, 31, signed with the club as a homegrown player in 2009 and, aside from a brief detour to Danish club Midtjylland in 2018, has spent his entire career with United. Over 13 MLS seasons, the Annandale native became the franchise’s leader in shutouts (89) and saves (976) but made just 10 starts last season and didn’t play following surgery on his left hand in late June.

D.C. braced for Hamid’s exit by acquiring David Ochoa from Real Salt Lake in July. Although Ochoa also is out of contract, the club remains in talks with the 21-year-old goalkeeper about a new deal.

Kamara, 33, netted 35 goals in 85 games over four seasons with United, including a league-leading 19 in 2021. He mostly came off the bench as his production slowed in the second half of the 2022 season, and the acquisition of Belgian striker Christian Benteke in August further minimized Kamara’s role.

Hamid and Kamara were two of United’s five highest-paid players, according to salary numbers released by the MLS Players Association.

Among the players whose options were declined, Djeffal led United with 19 starts and 28 appearances last year as a rookie out of Oregon State. Other notable cuts include Odoi-Atsem, a University of Maryland product who made 57 appearances in six seasons with United, and Smith, an Australian left back who arrived in a trade with the Seattle Sounders last offseason before he suffered a torn ACL in July.

United, which finished last in MLS’s 28-team standings with a 7-21-6 record and hasn’t made the playoffs since 2019, has 24 players under contract.

Goalkeepers: Rafael Romo, Luis Zamudio.

Defenders: Matai Akinmboni, Steven Birnbaum, Jacob Greene, Brendan Hines-Ike, Andy Najar, Donovan Pines, Gaoussou Samaké, Hayden Sargis, Derrick Williams.

Midfielders: Russell Canouse, Chris Durkin, Jeremy Garay, Jackson Hopkins, Ted Ku-DiPietro, Ravel Morrison, Victor Pálsson, Martín Rodríguez.

Forwards: Christian Benteke, Miguel Berry, Kristian Fletcher, Taxiarchis Fountas, Nigel Robertha.

