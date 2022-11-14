Football Top 20: Upcoming WCAC, MIAA championships to influence pecking order

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The championship games in the D.C. area’s top private school leagues are set. No. 1 DeMatha will meet No. 2 St. John’s in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference final Sunday. The Stags are undefeated in league play; the reigning champion Cadets upset Good Counsel last week to climb the rankings.

In the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association, No. 3 Archbishop Spalding will play reigning champion Calvert Hall on Friday for the A conference title.

In the WCAC’s lower division, No. 12 Archbishop Carroll will play Paul VI in Sunday’s final. In the MIAA B conference, No. 13 St. Mary’s (Annapolis) will carry a perfect record into Friday’s championship game against Concordia Prep.

All public schools are in the midst of their postseasons after D.C. and Virginia began their playoffs last week. Interstate Athletic Conference champion Episcopal and undefeated Atholton enter the rankings this week.

Advertisement

1. DeMatha (10-1) Last ranked: 1

Senior Brendon Wyatt rushed for three touchdowns in the Stags’ 28-7 win over Gonzaga in the WCAC semifinals.

Next: Sunday vs. No. 2 St. John’s, 5 p.m. at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

2. St. John’s (7-4) LR: 7

Wide receiver Sean Williams caught two touchdowns in the Cadets’ 14-10 win over Good Counsel in the WCAC semifinals.

Next: Sunday vs. No. 1 DeMatha, 5 p.m. at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

3. Archbishop Spalding (10-1) LR: 3

Wide receiver Maxwell Moss caught three touchdowns in the Cavaliers’ 41-6 win over McDonogh in the MIAA A conference semifinals.

Next: Friday vs. Calvert Hall, 7:30 p.m. at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

4. Quince Orchard (11-0) LR: 4

The Cougars’ closest win thus far came Saturday against Montgomery County rival Northwest, 24-14, in the second round of the Maryland 4A playoffs.

Advertisement

Next: Friday vs. Old Mill, 6:30 p.m.

5. Freedom (Woodbridge) (11-0) LR: 5

The Eagles continued to dominate against Gar-Field, 77-26, in the first round of the Virginia Class 6 playoffs.

Next: Friday vs. Champe, 7 p.m.

6. C.H. Flowers (11-0) LR: 6

The Jaguars overcame a halftime deficit in their 40-20 win over Eleanor Roosevelt in the second round of the Maryland 4A playoffs.

Next: Friday vs. Paint Branch, 7 p.m.

7. Good Counsel (8-3) LR: 2

The Falcons failed to score in the red zone in the final minutes of their 14-10 loss to St. John’s in the WCAC semifinals.

Next: Season complete

8. Wise (10-1) LR: 8

The Pumas outscored their opening two Maryland 4A postseason opponents, 98-0.

Next: Friday at Blair, 6:30 p.m.

9. Stone Bridge (10-1) LR: 10

The reigning Virginia Class 5 champion opened a new postseason with a 38-7 win over Fleming.

Advertisement

Next: Friday vs. Riverbend, 7 p.m.

10. Fairfax (11-0) LR: 12

The Lions began the Virginia Class 6 playoffs with a 49-7 win over Alexandria City.

Next: Friday vs. Lake Braddock, 7 p.m.

11. Rock Creek Christian (6-3) LR: 11

The Upper Marlboro private school finished with four consecutive victories.

Next: Season complete

12. Archbishop Carroll (9-2) LR: 13

The Lions rushed for 431 yards and six touchdowns in their 48-6 win over Bishop O’Connell in the WCAC Metro division semifinals.

Next: Sunday vs. Paul VI, 11:30 a.m. at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

13. St. Mary’s (Annapolis) (11-0) LR: 15

Quarterback Carson Petitbon accounted for five touchdowns in the Saints’ 35-10 win over John Carroll in the MIAA B conference semifinals.

Next: Friday vs. Concordia Prep, 4 p.m. at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

14. Theodore Roosevelt (10-1) LR: 14

Advertisement

The Rough Riders qualified for back-to-back D.C. Turkey Bowls with a 47-16 win over Jackson-Reed.

Next: Nov. 24 vs. Dunbar, 11 a.m. at Eastern

15. Damascus (9-1) LR: 16

The Montgomery County program beat Linganore, 28-7, in the second round of the Maryland 3A playoffs.

Next: Friday vs. Long Reach, 6:30 p.m.

16. Loudoun County (11-0) LR: 17

The Captains opened the Virginia Class 4 postseason with a 42-13 win against Handley.

Next: Friday vs. Sherando, 7 p.m.

17. South County (10-1) LR: 19

The Fairfax County program shut out Edison, 30-0, in the first round of the Virginia Class 6 playoffs.

Next: Friday vs. West Springfield, 7 p.m.

18. Broadneck (9-1) LR: 20

Despite a sluggish first half, the Bruins beat Meade, 30-13, in the second round of the Maryland 4A playoffs.

Next: Friday vs. Churchill, 6:30 p.m.

19. Episcopal (7-2) LR: Not ranked

Advertisement

After winning the outright IAC championship, the Maroon capped its season with a 24-8 win over rival Woodberry Forest.

Next: Season complete

20. Atholton (10-0) LR: NR

The Raiders have controlled Howard County, including a 28-7 win over Marriotts Ridge in the second round of the Maryland 3A playoffs.

Next: Friday vs. St. Charles, 7 p.m.

Dropped out: No. 9 Battlefield, No. 18 Gonzaga

On the bubble: Lake Braddock, Patriot, Paul VI, Potomac (Md.)

GiftOutline Gift Article