Yorktown wears down competition; St. Charles topples reigning champs

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Yorktown headed to the locker room at halftime of Friday’s first-round playoff matchup with Langley down by a touchdown but with no desire to show it. Though Langley had toppled the Patriots in August, Yorktown quarterback James Yoest said there was no desperation. Running back Miles Fang said there was no fear or exhaustion.

There was, simply, a desire to lean into the approach that has defined the Patriots since Coach Bruce Hanson took over almost four decades ago. The plan was to wear down their rival, and the execution was nearly flawless. The defense kept Langley off the board in the final three quarters; a stout offensive line helped Yorktown punch in two second-half touchdowns; and an interception by Jackson Heflin in the final minutes, thanks to a tip from fellow senior James Midberry, sent the Patriots to the second round.

“We all had a little chip on our shoulder, wanting to get back and win in front of the Langley fans,” Fang said. “Just the tension we have built up, our rivalries in every sport, it just made it that much sweeter to win on their field.”

Advertisement

Yorktown expects top-seeded Madison to bring a similar psyche in the regional semifinal matchup. Just as the season-opening defeat to Langley galvanized the Patriots, Madison’s eight-game winning streak was preceded by a loss to Yorktown. Yoest said both teams excel at “smash-mouth” football.

“It’s hard to beat good teams twice,” Yoest said. “But it’s not impossible.”

Yorktown entered the postseason with heavy hearts after learning that Washington-Liberty student-athlete Braylon Meade, a friend to many on the team, died early Friday in a car crash. Players attended a vigil for Meade, 17, on Sunday.

“He was looking over us that night,” Fang said.

— Spencer Nusbaum

St. Charles topples reigning champs

Minutes after his team earned a 22-15 upset of top-seeded Northern in the second round of the Maryland 4A playoffs, St. Charles Coach Patrick Orndoff gathered players in the end zone and preached about the bigger picture. He talked about the importance of staying focused, the importance of the next round, the importance of practice Monday. Then he paused.

Advertisement

“But you know what?” the coach said. “This feels pretty good.”

At that, his team began a short but well-earned period of celebration. St. Charles, which opened in 2014, had never won a second-round playoff game. It felt right that this breakthrough moment came against Northern, a local power that had knocked the Spartans out of the playoffs each of the past three seasons.

“We were kind of tired of looking at them,” Orndoff said. “The kids were ready to get over that Northern hump.”

In September, the Spartans lost to Northern, last year’s Maryland 3A champion, by three touchdowns. But the team was shorthanded that night, and Orndoff came away encouraged.

“When we’re full strength, we beat them,” he told his assistants. “When we’re healthy, we can beat that team.”

On a rainy and windy Friday night, they did. Senior quarterback Kevin Taylor swung the game’s momentum with a rushing touchdown just before halftime, turning a desperate fourth-down situation into a lead at the break.

Advertisement

In the second half, St. Charles pushed a 14-7 lead to 22-7 and then held on for the victory.

“We know we have another one, and we know this is not the end goal. But, man, you got to celebrate the wins,” Orndoff said. “Playoff wins are rare and special.”

— Michael Errigo

Players of the week

Carson Petitbon, St. Mary’s (Annapolis): The senior quarterback accounted for five touchdowns in the Saints’ 35-10 win over John Carroll in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B conference semifinals.

Patrick Bryan, Champe: The senior quarterback led the Knights to their first region semifinal appearance since 2017, throwing for four touchdowns and adding two scores on the ground in a 44-25 win over Forest Park.

David Avit, Churchill: The junior running back bulldozed his way to three touchdowns, including a 70-yarder, as the Bulldogs beat Gaithersburg to advance to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 1998.

Advertisement

Jeremiah Roberson, Coolidge: The senior quarterback threw for four touchdowns as the Colts blanked McKinley Tech, 48-0, to reach a third straight Gravy Bowl.

Games to watch

DeMatha vs. St. John’s, Sunday, 5 p.m., at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

West Springfield at South County, Friday, 7 p.m.

Bell vs. Coolidge, Saturday, noon, at Theodore Roosevelt

Largo looking for more this year

When Largo reached the quarterfinals of the Maryland 1A/2A playoffs last season, it was the deepest the Lions had been in 30 years.

But instead of looking back on the triumph with fond memories, players such as quarterback/free safety Justin McEilwain can only think of how it ended — with a 42-6 loss at Harford Tech.

“When it was finally over, it felt like a family member had died or something,” McEilwain said. “Having your season end with a loss like that is a pain I don’t ever want to feel again. Wouldn’t wish that feeling on anyone, for real, unless they were playing us.”

Advertisement

After knocking off Sparrows Point, 42-14, on Saturday, Largo (9-2) is headed to the state quarterfinals for a second consecutive season. It will play at Calvert this weekend.

“Getting back to the state tournament is definitely a testament to the kind of program that we’ve been working to establish at Largo,” Coach Derron Thomas said. “Our kids have completely embraced our philosophy, and they’ve put in the work. Now they are reaping the rewards.”

Unlike last season, when a team of mostly sophomores and juniors had little experience, the Lions this year believe they belong on this stage.

“There ain’t no happy-to-be-here stuff on this team,” senior Thomas Johnson said. “Everybody knows that the goal is to win states, and now it’s time to go do it.”

— Tramel Raggs

Landon finishes strong

All season, Landon Coach Paul Padalino has told his players a saying about reaching their potential: “You just have to keep swinging the hammer, and eventually that rock is going to break.”

Advertisement

As the Bears huddled around Padalino after their 35-7 win over St. Albans on Saturday afternoon in Northwest Washington, they turned to their coach with smiles.

“That rock finally broke,” they said.

Despite an inconsistent season in which the typical Interstate Athletic Conference contender fell in the standings, Landon (4-6) finished strong to leave its seniors with joy.

“We’ve talked about just keep working and keep pounding away,” Padalino said. “For the first time, I felt like all three phases of the game came together for us and we played really well.”

After losing to St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes on a last-second field goal Nov. 5, Landon seniors were motivated for a final victory. Near the end of the first half, Landon quarterback Nathan Furgeson threw an interception before chasing down the defender at the 2-yard line. Defensive back Taylor Best then snared an interception in the end zone.

“Our kids just bounced back and just said: ‘You know what, Coach? We’ve got to turn the page. We’ve got to win this next one,’ ” Padalino said. “That’s just been the way they’ve approached every game.”

— Kyle Melnick

GiftOutline Gift Article