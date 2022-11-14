Northern serves its way into the Maryland 3A volleyball title match

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Since the season began, Northern volleyball coach Bobby Gibbons has emphasized the importance of serving to his team. All year, his Patriots have focused on being the top team in the gym in that area, and Monday night at Arundel High, Northern served its way to a four-set victory over Crofton in the semifinals of the Maryland 3A state tournament.

The fifth-seeded Patriots (17-1) came out strong to win the first set 25-14. But No. 8 seed Crofton (14-4) responded with a 27-25 victory in the second that raised some questions in Gibbons’s mind.

“I was worried how we would react, but we just talked about keeping everything on an even keel all night — never getting too high, never getting too low,” Gibbons said. “I was really, really proud of how they came out and responded in that third set.”

In a third set Northern took 25-20, junior setter Reese Courtney worked the ball evenly to all three hitters to get everyone involved. That carried over into the decisive set.

“The conversations on the court were definitely about encouraging each other and making sure we were playing as a team and not playing as individuals — and that’s what we saw in the third and fourth sets,” Courtney said.

With the Patriots up 2-1 and the score tied at 10 in the fourth set, Courtney went on a 6-0 serving run to give Northern a healthy lead that eventually turned into a game-clinching, 25-15 win. A Crofton service error on match point gave the Patriots a spot in Wednesday’s final against No. 3 North Hagerstown (22-2) at Harford Community College. North Hagerstown beat No. 2 seed Magruder (22-2) in four sets Monday at Thomas Johnson High.

“The team that has the most fun is going to win — and we did that,” Gibbons said of Monday’s match. “We looked very loose in the fourth set, and that was probably our best set of the playoffs so far.”

This will be Gibbons’s fourth trip to the state final, but his team is largely full of first-timers.

“I’ve always said it’s easier to win the championship than it is to get to the championship,” Gibbons said. “They have now learned what it takes to get there, so now we’re just going to have fun and enjoy the night.”

Arundel, Urbana will clash in 4A

In the Maryland 4A semifinals, host Arundel (19-0) defeated Bowie (15-5) in straight sets to stay perfect and keep alive its hopes of claiming a third straight state championship.

“This game was really fun,” junior outside hitter Taylor Johnson said. “... Just trusting and knowing that we know what to do on the court makes it easier for us to play the same on Thursday [in the final].”

The top-seeded Wildcats held No. 4 seed Bowie to 18 points in their sweep. Arundel used that lead to work on its game and test plays it has been weaker on. Johnson tried out shorter serves, and Emily Liu decided to set a faster ball on the right side for hitter Payton Swinton.

“I rarely relax, but this is a group that makes it easy to relax,” Coach Ashley Yuscavage said. “They are ready for whatever happens, whether it is consistent serving or balls that end up in the net, and that’s fun.”

Arundel will face No. 3 seed Urbana (19-3) — which defeated No. 2 seed Churchill (15-2) in four sets — on Thursday at Harford Community College.

Douglass falls in 2A

In the Maryland 2A semifinals, No. 4 seed Douglass (14-2) lost in straight sets to No. 8 Middletown at Churchill High. The Eagles had earned a bye in the first round and then swept Friendly and Gwynn Park to reach the semifinals.

Middletown will face No. 2 seed Liberty, which beat No. 3 seed Hereford in four sets, for the state title Thursday at Harford Community College.

