Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles are hosting a Monday night rematch with the Washington Commanders, a team they beat 24-8 in Week 3. The margin of victory in that game probably should have been much wider, as Philadelphia gained 160 more yards than Washington (400 to 240) and the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts was much better than the Commanders’ Carson Wentz under center.

Backup Taylor Heinicke replaced the injured Wentz in Week 7, and after accounting for that switch, it might be tempting put money down on Washington keeping this game within 11 points, the current point spread. (There also were some oddsmakers offering just 10½ points on Monday morning.) I’d still avoid it. Washington, while improved, has been the 24th-best team in the league this season per Football Outsiders, after adjusting for strength of schedule, while Philadelphia is No. 1. The game charters at Pro Football Focus more or less see it the same way, with the Commanders at No. 22 and Eagles at No. 1.

The total — 43½ — also is a tricky proposition. This could be a blowout — or it could be a game where Philadelphia gets out to a commanding lead and coasts in the fourth quarter. If asked for a lean, I’d look at the over, largely because Washington and its opponents are averaging almost 12 drives per game. Philadelphia likes a much slower pace — 10 drives per game — but its superior efficiency (the Eagles average 2.6 points per drive, second-best in the NFL this season) and high touchdown rate (33 percent, also No. 2 in the NFL) can light up the scoreboard quickly, especially if given more possessions to work with.

Advertisement

Here are a few other wagers to consider:

Neil Greenberg’s picks

Washington Commanders, first quarter +3

The Eagles have done their most damage in the second quarter, leaving the first frame more of a toss-up thus far. Just twice this season have they outscored opponents by seven points in the first quarter; two other times they have found themselves trailing by a touchdown or two. Otherwise, it’s been 0-0 or 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Dallas Goedert over 47½ receiving yards

Philadelphia’s tight end is averaging six targets, five catches and 65 yards per game. This total is undoubtedly depressed by his performance in Week 3 against Washington, when he had just three catches for 26 yards, one of his worst showings of the year. The Commanders have been one of the best defenses at limiting tight ends from getting the ball — they allow 6.1 yards per attempt to that group, more than a yard less per attempt than the league average — but the list of tight ends they’ve had to stop isn’t formidable. I also expect the Eagles to make adjustments this time around. Remember, Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson caught all nine of his targets for 70 yards against Washington in Week 9, and that was with minimal time to learn a new playbook after Minnesota acquired him from Detroit via trade.

Matt Bonesteel’s picks

Antonio Gibson over 34½ rushing yards

Advertisement

Brian Robinson Jr. over 33½ rushing yards

The Eagles were not strong at stopping the run even before rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis went down late in the first half of their Week 8 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They’ve become even worse at it with Davis on injured reserve for the next couple of weeks, his 6-foot-6, 336-pound frame sorely missed along the line.

In the first half of the Steelers game, with Davis still mostly around, Pittsburgh ballcarriers had 12 rushes for 51 yards, an average of 4.3 yards per attempt. But with Davis sidelined in the second half, the Steelers had the same number of carries but averaged 7.8 yards per attempt.

In Week 9, Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce had 27 carries for 139 yards against Philadelphia, an average of 5.1 yards per attempt. The Eagles likely knew going into the game that Houston’s offense would be one-dimensional, considering its issues at wide receiver and its below-average passer in Davis Mills, but Pierce still ran right through them.

Advertisement

The Commanders seem to be developing a true time share at running back, with Robinson getting 21 carries and Gibson 18 over the past two games (J.D. McKissic is out with a neck injury and won’t be leeching any carries from them). And though both have struggled to generate huge rushing totals this season, they could do enough to top these modest numbers against an Eagles rush defense that is tied for 28th in yards per carry allowed (5.2), 27th in rushing DVOA and 31st in tackling per Pro Football Focus (of their 14 missed tackles against the Texans, nine came on running plays).

Last week against the Vikings, Gibson (36 rushing yards) and Robinson (44) both surpassed the totals they’ve been assigned for Monday night’s game, and Gibson also had 38 rushing yards in the teams’ first meeting on Sept. 25 (Robinson did not play in that one).

GiftOutline Gift Article