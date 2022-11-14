As Qatar’s World Cup nears, USMNT uses its platform to push for change

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DOHA, Qatar — From a soccer standpoint, the mission of the U.S. men’s national team when it gathered for its first formal training here Monday was narrow: complete preparations for the World Cup, polish tactics ahead of next week’s opener against Wales and aim to advance out of the group stage.

For four years, Coach Gregg Berhalter and his 26-man squad have been working toward this moment — to make amends for the failure to even qualify for the tournament last time and to fulfill promises that have escaped the U.S. men’s program over much of its history.

The players and coaches, however, have not lost sight of goals extending well beyond the pitch. They are not oblivious to concerns about human rights in the host country, and with the global spotlight turning to the month-long tournament beginning Sunday, they want to use soccer’s immense platform to help spur change.

In a media room tucked inside Al-Gharrafa Stadium — the Americans’ training base for the duration of their stay in Qatar — a wall is decorated in rainbow colors and the U.S. Soccer Federation’s crest displays that same pattern. It’s a show of support for LGBT rights in a country where homosexuality is illegal and where former Qatari player Khalid Salman, a World Cup ambassador, recently told a German broadcaster that homosexuality was “damage in the mind.”

The USSF said it will exhibit the colors in other venues it controls, such as the team hotel, media areas and fan parties the night before matches. The players will not wear the rainbow crest on match uniforms.

“We’ve been talking to the team for the last 18 months about Qatar, about social issues in Qatar, and we think it’s important when we are on the world stage — and when we are on a world stage like Qatar — to bring awareness to these issues,” Berhalter said. “We recognize that Qatar has made a ton of progress but there is still some work to do.”

Advertisement

There are limits, both imposed and self-imposed, on what actions World Cup teams can take on social issues without jeopardizing their standing in the tournament. FIFA, the sport’s global governing body, does not allow team equipment to show political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images. For its part, the U.S. team is mindful of respecting its hosts while continuing to raise awareness.

The selection of Qatar to host the World Cup also has brought attention to the treatment of migrant workers, who make up a large share of the country’s 3 million residents. In addition to traditional red-and-white uniforms, Denmark will have the option of wearing black jerseys to protest Qatar’s human rights record.

FIFA will not stand in the way of the jerseys but rejected the Danes’ request to train in shirts that read “Human rights for all.”

Early this month, FIFA wrote a letter to all 32 teams, asking them, “please, let’s now focus on the football!”

Advertisement

Additionally, several European team captains plan to wear a “OneLove” armband, promoting diversity and inclusion.

Through an initiative called “Be the Change,” U.S. players have been active on social rights issues since George Floyd’s murder in 2020.

“It’s a sign of our values and what we represent as the national team,” goalkeeper Sean Johnson said, “and we’re a group who believes in inclusivity and we will continue to project that message going forward.”

Defender Shaq Moore added, “We’re aware of what’s going on, and we always want to be here and play but also be the change as well.”

The U.S. men’s national team will be one of the youngest squads at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and will feature many players new to the global tournament. (Video: Joshua Carroll/The Washington Post)

The men’s and women’s national teams have worn rainbow colors on their uniforms during home friendlies and have supported social justice causes by printing messages on training gear.

“Our rainbow badge has an important and consistent role in the identity of U.S. Soccer,” USSF chief communications officer Neil Buethe said in a statement Monday. “As part of our approach for any match or event, we include rainbow branding to support and embrace the LGBTQ community, as well as to promote a spirit of inclusiveness and welcoming to all fans across the globe.”

The U.S. delegation has settled into its hotel in the exclusive Pearl district jutting into the Persian Gulf. The players’ lounge includes a barber’s chair, large-screen TVs, pool tables, foosball and a putting green. Players watched NFL games Sunday.

Advertisement

Friends and family members will stay nearby.

The team brought with it 30,000 pounds of equipment, food and other support material. Besides its own barber, the U.S. team has its own chef — an Italian named Giulio Caccamo whom team officials met when the United States was in San Salvador for a World Cup qualifier in September 2021. Caccamo was the head chef at the team’s hotel there.

The Americans’ training grounds in Doha is a 22,000-seat stadium several miles from the team hotel. Although the players have fitness options at the hotel, the USSF assembled an open-air gym at the stadium. U.S. officials made numerous trips to Doha, well before the team qualified, to scout potential venues.

“It was important to try to get it right,” Berhalter said. “And we feel like this is a good combination of hotel and training facility.”

Advertisement

Notes: All but four players participated in training Monday, and the entire group is expected to be present Tuesday. Tim Weah, Weston McKennie, Sergiño Dest and Haji Wright were scheduled to arrive by Monday night after departing their European clubs. … The U.S. team will conduct a closed scrimmage Thursday against a local club. … The temperature here has been around 90 degrees during the day and fallen into the low 70s at night. Next week, the range is expected to be from the mid-80s to the mid-60s.

GiftOutline Gift Article