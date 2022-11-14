Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHILADELPHIA — Carson Wentz, seriously. Make sure that finger is healed. Take another week. Maybe two. Maybe the season. Taylor Heinicke’s got this. How could the Washington Commanders turn back to Wentz after the unlikely events of Monday night, when they came to Lincoln Financial Field and beat the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team?

There were so many ingredients to this 32-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, and the quarterback wasn’t necessarily high up the list. But the Commanders won a game against the class of the league. And Heinicke’s record since Wentz went down with a broken finger in Chicago is 3-1. Wentz’s was 2-4. The two quarterbacks’ passing numbers aren’t wildly different. Their vibe is. Logic has to prevail.

“I’ll talk to you guys tomorrow,” Coach Ron Rivera said late Monday night, standing at a lectern on the other side of a wall where his players boisterously celebrated.

Advertisement

Why wait?

The Heinicke experience isn’t smooth. It requires gnashed teeth and squinting between fingers that cover your eyes. It demands understanding and acknowledging limitations and knowing the search for a long-term solution at quarterback lies ahead, as it does eternally with this franchise.

But given how Heinicke has played in his four starts since replacing Wentz a month ago — and how the Commanders have responded to him — how can Rivera go back to Wentz for Week 11 in Houston? There’s enough to like. List the qualities.

“His grit,” Rivera said. “His — just the way he plays. He’s a guy that — it’s hard to beat the underdog mentality sometimes. Like I told you guys: That’s him.”

There are a couple of elements here, and they’re not all statistical. Indeed, bury Heinicke’s 17-for-29, 211-yard line Monday night, because it’s ugly. The box score isn’t where he looks best, and it almost never is. In fact, he’s not even the main reason the Commanders hung in there against the Eagles. That would be a commitment to running the ball that led to dominating the clock, which went nicely with Joey Slye’s four field goals — including bombs from 58 and 55 yards — not to mention a pair of fourth-quarter Eagles fumbles.

But he should be the starter. He has to be.

“It’s their decision,” Heinicke said on ESPN afterward. “It’s out of my hands. You know, I’m one of those guys where if my number’s called, I’m ready to go.

Advertisement

“So whatever decision they make, if it’s backing up Carson, let’s go. I’m excited for him, and let’s see what he can do.”

Let’s not. Let’s see more Taylor.

The play from Monday night that perhaps best displays why Rivera should stick with the backup as the starter isn’t the 41-yard beauty Heinicke threw to Terry McLaurin on the Commanders’ opening drive of the third quarter. That ability’s in there. It just can’t be relied on consistently.

Rather, the difference-making play came in the second quarter, when Washington still trailed, 14-10. On first down near midfield, center Tyler Larsen snapped a high heater over Heinicke’s head. The quarterback sprinted back to make sure he regained possession of the ball, which was Smart Move No. 1. But instead of sliding to cover it, he made the more aggressive move to pick it up. He made sure he was wide of the pocket. And then he heaved a pass out of bounds — which reached the line of scrimmage, eliminating intentional grounding.

Instead of second and, say, 30, the Commanders had a reasonable second and 10. The drive ended with Brian Robinson’s I’m-tougher-than-you one-yard touchdown run that gave the Commanders the lead.

Advertisement

Could Wentz have gotten back to scoop up the errant snap — or had the wherewithal to understand that throwing it away was absolutely the right play under the circumstances?

The bet here is no — in either case. More disturbing, though, is the second part. In his career before he arrived in Washington — five years in Philadelphia, one in Indianapolis — Wentz earned a reputation as a player who chose the hero ball over the check down, the throw into traffic over the safe outlet. It’s an established fact that Heinicke doesn’t have the physical strengths Wentz does, starting with his arm. But it’s undeniable that there’s a savvy and awareness about his game that might not result in big gains but that can prevent devastating losses. That’s important.

Heinicke isn’t impervious to disaster, as his opening-possession fumble that led to the Eagles’ first score shows. His fourth-quarter interception last week against Minnesota contributed directly to the Vikings’ comeback. At times, he seems to close his eyes, throw it up — and hope. The play to McLaurin that beat Indianapolis counts. A toss to Curtis Samuel into triple coverage that became a touchdown counts, too.

Advertisement

And the heave, on Monday night, that provided the Eagles new life in the fourth quarter — third and three from the Philadelphia 43, hoping for McLaurin deep but instead finding safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson — certainly counts as well.

But think through all of those qualities. Don’t they apply to Wentz, too?

There’s this little matter as well: Should Wentz play 70 percent of the Commanders’ offensive snaps this season, the third-round pick Washington owes Indianapolis as part of the package it sent to the Colts becomes a second-rounder. Some math, then: Entering Monday night, the Commanders had averaged 65.8 offensive plays per game. Hold that average, and they’ll have 1,119 snaps for the year. Seventy percent of that would be 783 snaps. So if Wentz plays roughly 11.9 games, he would reach the threshold.

Advertisement

News flash: That can’t happen. Wentz has already played six complete games. After Monday, there are seven left. He can’t be allowed to play them all. Give him that extra week off to continue to “recover.” Pull him for Heinicke late in games that are out of reach either way. Give rookie Sam Howell a look. Whatever it takes. The difference between a second- and third-rounder is significant.

Yet there’s a path to that predicament being exactly what faces the people who make these decisions. At 5-5, the Commanders are in the thick of the NFC playoff race — where there’s Philadelphia and Minnesota and everything else. Washington’s next two games are against Houston and Atlanta. There’s a path to remaining on the fringes of a postseason berth. If Rivera believes Wentz gives the team the best chance to remain there — or if Rivera still wants to prove the trade was worth it — might he play him, ramifications be damned?

But let’s not get into a throw-good-money-after-bad exercise. Indeed, if Rivera is thinking about resurrecting Wentz’s season merely to justify the deal, he should listen to himself earlier this month.

Advertisement

At the trade deadline, the coach and his front office dealt ineffective (and injured) cornerback William Jackson III — whom the same regime signed to a three-year, $40.5-million deal a season-and-a-half ago — to Pittsburgh. The explanation: Jackson was a bust. So just say so.

“Hey, we made a mistake,” Rivera said the day after that deal. “And so instead of prolonging the mistake, halfway through the year, we decided to go another direction.”

Which only makes sense. Can he apply the same logic to quarterback?

It’s long been established that Taylor Heinicke isn’t a franchise quarterback. But let’s acknowledge that neither is Carson Wentz. The former beat the Eagles on Monday night. The Eagles gave up on the latter, with good reason. Regardless of health, it should be Heinicke in Week 11 — and beyond.

GiftOutline Gift Article