The last time the Washington Wizards went on a surprising winning streak without their star, the good times came packaged with a fun, albeit controversial, catchphrase. Travel your mind back to the Before Times of February 2018, and remember how Bradley Beal, then the scoring sidekick to the injured John Wall, celebrated the team’s third straight win. The Wizards had won by moving the ball and sharing the load, all without their superstar point guard’s passing and presence.

Beal declared: “Everybody eats.” And for anyone searching for morsels of friction between the two stars, Beal’s line provided a feast for debate — even though his intent was innocent and he was telling the truth.

Fast forward to the present day. Beal’s the headliner now, who leads Washington in minutes played, shot attempts and points per game. But this weekend the Wizards (8-6) collected their fourth consecutive win, and third straight over a team that’s ranked within the top six of the Western Conference, without him. The team’s longest winning streak since last November, when Washington ripped off five straight, has occurred with Beal either out due to health and safety protocols or working to regain his conditioning to return to play.

While no one inside the Wizards’ locker room dropped a catchy one-liner about winning without Beal — although Latvian-born Kristaps Porzingis offered a few charming moments while searching for the right words in English — this team has tapped into the same energy as that 2018 roster. They can survive without their star. And learning to be more than just Beal’s dependents should go a long way in developing Washington into a playoff contender.

“It’s a long season and guys [will be] in and out for a variety of reasons,” Coach Wes Unseld, Jr. said Sunday night after the Wizards slogged their way to a 102-92 win over a Memphis Grizzlies team that lacked its life force in Ja Morant and top players Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr.

“When that does happen, you can still play and compete at a high level. I think that’s part of it. [But] no one wants to be without their best players. … It’s a talent-driven league. You have to have talent,” Unseld continued. “The depth speaks to that. We have the ability to weather the storm but I do like the fact that we’re able to figure it out. And we’re able to stay afloat.”

To be perfectly clear: No. No one’s pining for the Wizards to stay afloat with Corey Kispert as the starting two-guard. However, we’re seeing what Unseld has known about his team since this summer. The fact that second-year guard Kispert can fill in off the bench as an emergency starter, and a player like Jordan Goodwin, who’s on a two-way contract, can emerge from nowhere to invigorate the defense and sharpen the outside shooting, speaks to the Wizards’ depth.

Unseld will reference this foundation when answering why rookie guard Johnny Davis, whom the Wizards selected 10th overall in the draft, can’t touch the floor in NBA games. Davis has been pulling double duty, developing with the team’s in-house G League affiliate and collecting DNPs for the Wizards. He’s appeared in five games but, tellingly, remained an afterthought during this four-game stretch when Beal’s absence created a hole at the guard/wing positions, which conceivably could have opened space for the team’s top draft pick.

“Because we have a logjam at the two, three (positions), two through four, really, with versatile players, there’s not a ton of minutes,” Unseld said, when discussing Davis and the roster’s makeup.

This depth might lack name recognition, but it has played a brand of team basketball in support of the team’s remaining stars, Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma. While Sunday’s wasn’t the prettiest of wins, Washington still generated 26 assists (they’ve only reached at least that amount four other times so far this year) and attempted a season-high 40 three-point attempts for a 47.5 percentage. Kispert nailed both of his attempts, Goodwin led the bench with 3-of-4 shooting, while Deni Avdija and Porzingis combined to make 10 threes. Indeed, everybody ate.

“I just think the way we’re playing for each other. We’re making the extra pass, we’re cutting for each other. We’re doing some little things that might not be as visible and those are the actual things that help us win,” said Porzingis, who scored a game-high 25 points on 7-of-15 shooting. “And then now once we get Brad back, that’s going to take even more pressure off everybody else and he can be the actual focal point.

Looking up at the assembled reporters, Porzingis sought a bit of clarification.

“With a 'f' or with a ‘v? ‘F!’ Not the vocal point!” he said, smiling.

If anyone’s game inside the Wizards’ locker room has speaking up lately, it’s been Porzingis’s. Aside from the Nov. 10 win over the Dallas Mavericks, which Porzingis missed with a left groin strain, he has looked healthier and more spry than he has in some time. And he used this bounce in an unexpected way Sunday, gambling to jump the passing lane then swiping the ball and taking his entire 7-foot-3 frame, down the court for a layup.

“I haven’t been moving like this for a while,” Porzingis said. “Right now I’m feeling good. There’s nothing that’s limiting me.”

Also, Porzingis moved effortlessly around the arc for his six triples. When he beat the first-quarter buzzer with a long three, a unicorn flashed across the scoreboard, highlighting the old nickname that made Porzingis one of the most intriguing players in the game when he broke in with the New York Knicks. Injuries and recovery have limited Porzingis since the 2018-19 season but he’s rediscovering his mythical powers. Porzingis averaged 28 points in wins over the Utah Jazz and Grizzlies, and has averaged more than 21 points this month.

Now Beal — or the focal point — is expected to return Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“That’s going to open everything up for everybody else. So, yeah I think, that’s going to give us more — how [do] I say ‘gunpowder?’ Or like more, ammunition! There you go,” Porzingis said.

Over the past four games, Washington found its way thanks in part to its depth. Whenever a star player goes down, everybody can eat as teammates find themselves and their shots within an offense that does not favor one single scorer. Now, the Wizards have to find a way to keep feeding their star, as well as one another. That could make this week’s success feel like just an appetizer.

