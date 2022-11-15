Alexandria City’s rise reaches the Virginia Class 6 volleyball title match

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At the start of the season, Alexandria City first-year volleyball coach Danielle Thorne told her players she knew they could make it to the state championship match. Returning just two starters, the Titans were largely overlooked early on but began to make their coach’s intuition seem realistic as they racked up wins against top teams.

“It started off more as a wish — and then I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we really can do it.’ ” Thorne said.

With the help of two senior leaders, that wish came true Tuesday night during a Class 6 semifinal victory over visiting Chantilly in four sets. The setter-hitter duo of four-year varsity starters Chloe Wilmot and Milan Rex was largely unstoppable, and they were complemented by sophomore Zana Royster’s stellar defense.

Rex and Wilmot have been playing together since they were in a third-grade rec league with their parents coaching. Nine years later, they’re heading to a state final — on Saturday at VCU’s Siegel Center, they will face Colgan, which beat Kellam in straight sets Tuesday — and then will play college volleyball next year, Wilmot at Duquesne and Rex at UC Santa Barbara.

Rex’s decision to switch to outside hitter for the high school season was easy once she realized she was the tallest player on the team. Her background as a setter strengthens her chemistry with Wilmot and allows the two to communicate openly.

“If she needs something specific, she can tell me and it’s good,” Wilmot said. “Also, it’s not like she’s bad at it.”

Both have broken multiple school records. Wilmot is the all-time leader in digs and assists, recording more than 2,000, and Rex has exceeded 1,000 kills.

Thanks to beautiful sets from Wilmot, Rex came out swinging to give the Titans (31-2) a 25-21 win in the first set. The Chargers (14-7) came back with a vengeance. Senior Angelina Barrera started the second set with an 8-0 run from the service line. Chantilly kept it going thanks to sophomore outside hitter Lameen Mambu on its way to a 25-16 win.

But the Titans went on an 8-1 run to open the third set. With a reinvigorated defense, Royster was largely able to reduce Mambu’s effectiveness, allowing Wilmot and Rex to get back into rhythm as the Titans took the set, 25-14.

“It was all because of Zana, honestly,” Wilmot said.

“She started the play and she helped end it, too. It was just the energy from her, especially because she was just making plays,” Rex added.

With Rex and Wilmot in sync, Alexandria City took the fourth set, 25-17, sending the Titans to the state championship match and prompting a blue-and-red confetti shower.

“Whatever happens,” Wilmot said, “we’re still [at least] second in the state — which is a huge accomplishment.”

Dominion departs

In Class 4, Dominion’s postseason run came to an end against James Wood, which defeated the Titans (19-8) in four sets in Winchester. The Colonels (25-1) will face Grafton (28-2) on Saturday in Richmond.

