Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera declined to announce the team’s starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, and he has yet to definitively say defensive end Chase Young will be activated this week and play after a lengthy recovery from a knee injury. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But Rivera dropped a number of hints as the Commanders move forward following their 32-21 upset victory over the Eagles in Philadelphia Monday night.

Taylor Heinicke, Washington’s backup quarterback who has filled in while Carson Wentz recovers from finger surgery on his throwing hand, has guided the Commanders to a 3-1 run and the eighth spot in the NFC, a feat that seemed out of reach after the team’s 2-4 start.

Washington placed Wentz on injured reserve in late October. Health pending, he is eligible to return to practice and be added to the active roster this week.

Advertisement

In a video conference call with reporters Tuesday, Rivera said he has yet to sit down with head athletic trainer Al Bellamy about Wentz’s status, and he needs to meet with offensive coordinator Scott Turner, quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese and, of course, his players before announcing a decision.

What Rivera did say, however, is that he’ll consider myriad factors, and the decision must be the best one for the team as a whole.

“You have to look at the momentum. You have to look at what the mood of the team is, obviously,” Rivera said, adding, “You look at what is best for the team, and at the end of the day, that’s how it has to be.”

Rivera also noted that the Commanders still must designate Wentz to return to practice. Once they do, they have 21 days to activate him.

Could the coach’s comments — coupled with the rejuvenation of the team and its fan base over the past four weeks — indicate Heinicke is favored to remain as the starter? Maybe. But such a move would come with implications.

Advertisement

For one, the Commanders have $22 million in salary tied to Wentz — a steep investment for any player, especially a backup.

And then there’s the reality of any positional change: If it fails to pan out, it can sometimes be difficult to reverse course, especially if a player’s confidence and rapport with the coaching staff suffers after his demotion.

On the other hand, the Commanders’ trade for Wentz included sending a conditional third-round pick in 2023 to the Colts. That pick would turn into a second-rounder if Wentz were to play at least 70 percent of the Commanders’ snaps this season. If Wentz becomes a backup, it’s unlikely he’d reach that threshold.

“We’re gong to see what happens this week,” Rivera said. “… Remember, everything’s one game at a time. I’m not getting ahead of ourselves. We’re going to focus in on winning one game at a time.”

Advertisement

Rivera and his staff must also decide when to activate Young, who has missed more than a full year to recover from an extensive knee injury. The Commanders designated Young to return to practice Nov. 2, which means they have until Nov. 23 to add him to the active roster.

Last week, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said Young had yet to practice at full speed and that the team would not let him play until he’s completely ready.

Rivera noted the defensive end is “trending in the right direction” and said the team will activate him at some point before the deadline passes. But he also indicated Young’s performance in practice this week could determine his availability for Sunday’s game.

“The things that he’s going to have to do in a game, he’s going to have to do full speed,” Rivera said. “He’s going to have to have a little more confidence and really be able to stick that foot in the ground and work off of it and play off of it. That was one of the things we saw that we were a little concerned with.

“Jack hit the nail on the head; we’re not going to expose him until it’s time to, and I know the 21 days will be coming up pretty soon, but our anticipation is we will be activating him at some point though.”

GiftOutline Gift Article