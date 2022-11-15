Two-loss LSU moves up to No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After the top five teams in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings won Saturday, their positions remained unchanged, as expected, when the latest list was revealed Tuesday night. The intrigue began at No. 6, which was held by Oregon before it was upset by Washington. The Ducks paid the price by getting pushed back to No. 12, and the CFP selection committee handed its sixth position to LSU.

The Tigers (8-2), who were seventh last week, crept closer to a berth in the playoff after a close win at Arkansas secured their spot in the SEC championship game Dec. 3. The Tigers, representing the West division, will take on East winner — and CFP No. 1 — Georgia, which pulled away to win at Mississippi State.

As with LSU, Southern California (9-1) moved up one spot to No. 7. LSU has two losses to one for USC, but the Tigers have a better mark in metrics such as strength of schedule and ESPN’s strength of record, which may have swung sentiment against the Trojans among the 13 selection committee members.

The top four teams in the final rankings, which will be revealed Dec. 4, advance to a two-round tournament to determine the national champion. The top five in Tuesday’s rankings were Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU and Tennessee. The first four are the only unbeaten squads left on college football’s highest level.

Tennessee may have been trying to make as much of a statement as it could by racking up 66 points in a lopsided win over Missouri on Saturday. “The statement is that we’re a good football team playing good football,” Coach Josh Heupel said afterward.

Elsewhere in the SEC, Alabama kept its faint CFP hopes alive with a six-point win at Mississippi, which tumbled from 11th last week to No. 14 on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide moved up one spot to No. 8.

Narrow margins of victory are old hat for TCU, but the important thing is that it remains undefeated. The Horned Frogs’ 17-10 victory Saturday at Texas was the sixth time in as many weeks they prevailed by 10 or fewer points. Given that the Longhorns were ranked 18th at the time, they made for a high-quality opponent, helping TCU maintain its case for inclusion in the playoff.

CFP selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan, whose panel moved TCU ahead of Tennessee last week, said of the Horned Frogs on ESPN: “They continue to improve. They’ve earned the opportunity to be in the top four.”

USC trounced one-win Colorado, 55-17, on Friday and is the only one-loss team left in the Pac-12. The Trojans haven’t played a difficult schedule — their toughest test, at Utah, resulted in their sole defeat, albeit by just one point — but they can bolster their résumé with upcoming games against UCLA and Notre Dame.

In what could all but guarantee the winner a spot in the tournament, Ohio State plays rival Michigan in two weeks — after the Buckeyes take on 6-4 Maryland. Next up for the Wolverines is what may be a stiff test against 7-3 Illinois, which was ranked 21st by the CFP committee before losing to Purdue on Saturday.

With its win Saturday over Tulane, Central Florida moved into position to get the automatic berth in the New Year’s Six slate of bowl games that goes to the highest-ranked team from Group of Five programs. Central Florida moved up to No. 20; Tulane fell to No. 21.

Tumbling out of the top 25 following losses last weekend were Illinois (7-3), Texas (6-4) and Kentucky (6-4).

Here is the complete top 25:

1. Georgia (10-0)

2. Ohio State (10-0)

3. Michigan (10-0)

4. TCU (10-0)

5. Tennessee (9-1)

6. LSU (8-2)

7. USC (9-1)

8. Alabama (8-2)

9. Clemson (9-1)

10. Utah (8-2)

11. Penn State (8-2)

12. Oregon (8-2)

13. North Carolina (9-1)

14. Mississippi (8-2)

15. Kansas State (7-3)

16. UCLA (8-2)

17. Washington (8-2)

18. Notre Dame (7-3)

19. Florida State (7-3)

20. Central Florida (8-2)

21. Tulane (8-2)

22. Oklahoma State (7-3)

23. Oregon State (7-3)

24. North Carolina State (7-3)

25. Cincinnati (8-2)

