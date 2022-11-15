Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A look at the good (Hail!) and bad (Fail!) from the Washington Commanders’ 32-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. Hail: Perfect no more Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Undefeated teams from Pennsylvania don’t stand a chance against Washington teams wearing all-white uniforms in prime time. In the Super Bowl era, only four teams with a losing record have defeated a team that was 8-0 or better on the road, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Washington is responsible for two of those upsets in the past three seasons.

In 2020, Alex Smith led the 4-7 Washington Football Team to a 23-17 upset of the 11-0 Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Smith was the only member of ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” pregame show, including Robert Griffin III, who picked the Commanders to upset the 8-0 Eagles and improve to 3-6 against teams 7-0 or better in the Super Bowl era. Larry Csonka and fellow members of the 1972 Miami Dolphins squad that remains the only NFL team to finish a season undefeated celebrated accordingly.

Fail: QB controversy

In the immediate glow of a stirring win, Coach Ron Rivera said he didn’t want to talk about who would be Washington’s quarterback going forward. While Carson Wentz is eligible to be activated off injured reserve this week after missing the past four games with a fractured finger, there shouldn’t be any debate. Taylor Heinicke, who has the endorsement of Joe Theismann, has earned the right to keep the job for the foreseeable future after leading the Commanders to a 3-1 record in Wentz’s absence.

Worth debating: Who wore the icy chains better — Heinicke, who celebrated Washington’s upset by donning his teammates’ jewelry and downing a few Busch Lights on the team plane, or Kirk Cousins?

YOU LIKE THAT pic.twitter.com/R5ypwTJ9qp — Jordan Giorgio (@jordangiorgio) November 15, 2022

Hail: Joey Slye

Slye made all four of his field goal attempts, including a 58-yarder as time expired in the first half and a 55-yarder that gave the Commanders a five-point lead in the fourth quarter. Slye’s 58-yard bomb was the longest of his career and the longest by a Washington kicker since Graham Gano hit a 59-yarder in 2011.

Joey Slye NAILS the 58-yard field goal to end the half for Washington! 💪



Boos coming down from Philly fans as the undefeated Eagles trail the Commanders 20-14 at the half 👀



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/HG8a2jSqWZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 15, 2022

Fail: Officiating

There were brutal calls against both teams at important moments in the game. Washington was on the wrong end of two questionable pass interference penalties, including one on rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson that negated a third-down conversion in the fourth quarter. The Eagles and their fans had reason to be upset when officials missed a blatant face mask on linebacker Jamin Davis that contributed to a fourth-quarter fumble by Dallas Goedert. The roughing-the-passer penalty on Brandon Graham that all but iced the game was the correct call.

No penalty for facemask called on this play. Eagles fumble, Washington now with the ball pic.twitter.com/Xncexxh7V9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 15, 2022

Hail: Washington’s ball control

The Commanders ran more plays in the first half (51) than any team this season and racked up a 17-minute, 38-second advantage in time of possession that ranked as the largest margin through two quarters in franchise history. Washington converted nine of its 12 third-down opportunities in the first half after going 5 for 22 in that department over the previous two games. Rookie Brian Robinson Jr. led Washington’s rushing attack with 26 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown.

The Commanders, who averaged fewer than six plays per possession in Heinicke’s first three starts, had scoring marches of 13, 12, 16 and 14 plays, and at one point they scored on five consecutive drives. Washington finished with 81 offensive plays, the team’s most since it ran 83 in a 30-27 loss to the Detroit Lions in 2020. (The franchise record is 110 plays in a 41-38 overtime win against the Lions in 1990, which is better known as the Jeff Rutledge game.)

Man, we playing inspiring football right now. #manyMen — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 15, 2022

Fail: Philadelphia’s carelessness with the ball

The Eagles entered Monday’s game with the best turnover differential (plus-15) and fewest giveaways (three) in the league. It didn’t take long for Philadelphia to add to the first number: Defensive end Josh Sweat had a sack-fumble of Heinicke on the Commanders’ first drive that Marlon Tuipulotu recovered to set up an Eagles touchdown. Washington evened the turnover battle in the second quarter on Darrick Forrest’s over-the-shoulder interception on a deep ball intended for A.J. Brown. The Commanders had three takeaways in the fourth quarter, including fumble recoveries on back-to-back possessions.

Hail: Ron Rivera

An emotional Rivera, who flew to California for his mother’s funeral last week, got choked up as he addressed his team in the locker room after the game. “My mother would’ve been proud,” he finally said before Terry McLaurin stepped in to finish the postgame speech.

Rivera has made plenty of questionable in-game decisions over his three seasons with Washington, but he has done a commendable job keeping his team together despite more off-the-field distractions than most coaches encounter in a career. On Monday, he pushed all the right buttons, going for it on fourth and short on two trips in Eagles territory and being aggressive to try to score points before halftime. He was rewarded with the biggest win of his Washington tenure.

Fail: Bad beats

Never gamble, kids. If you were holding a ticket for Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith to finish with more than 40 receiving yards, or Monday’s game to finish under 52 points or perhaps no defensive touchdown to be scored, the final snap of the game was a nightmare. Smith was credited with a 14-yard loss on the play, dropping his total from 53 to 39, when his desperation lateral was scooped up by Washington defensive end Casey Toohill for a touchdown.

