Flint Hill volleyball finally drops a set but finishes season 36-0

Flint Hill took on Norfolk Academy in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association championship match on Saturday with more than just the title on the line. The Huskies were attempting to finish the season without losing a single set. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Both teams had improved since a Huskies sweep in September, and Norfolk Academy showed just how much by taking the opening set in Richmond. “We had never lost a set against this team and as a coach I was wondering, are we going to crumble or are we going to come back from this?” Flint Hill’s Patrice Arrington said.

Captains Sydney Bryant, Natalie Nguyen and Ryla Jones stepped up in the huddle after the six-point set loss to encourage their teammates to fight for every point and work together to prevent a repeat.

The Huskies turned that talk into action and won the next three sets to clinch the state title and solidify a 36-0 record.

Flint Hill also repeated as Independent School League AA champions, beating Georgetown Day in three-straight sets the previous weekend. Though it missed out on a perfect set record, the finality of another dominant season had the Huskies beaming.

“I was almost in tears because in timeouts they were so focused on winning the title together,” Arrington said. “I think these girls will be friends forever, and I’m just super excited to see where this team is going.”

Flint Hill will graduate four seniors — Bryant, Ellie Running, Alexandra Carbonara and Sonja Meyer.

— Hayley Salvatore

Boys’ soccer

At the final whistle of Saturday’s Maryland 4A semifinal, several Blair soccer players dropped to their home turf in despair. The Blazers had earned an opportunity to host Severna Park in the program’s biggest match in years, and they had played well. But the Falcons, a perennial power out of Anne Arundel County, had conjured two timely goals to earn a 2-1 victory.

Blair Coach Allie Coyle wandered the field consoling her players. Her first year in charge was officially over. Coyle had been in the program four five years as a varsity assistant and JV coach, but she had pushed for the top job after it came available last winter. Her candidacy was given a boost when several of the program’s rising seniors went to the athletic department and advocated for her. Once she got the job, she leaned on her relationship with the team’s eight seniors to help her navigate her debut season.

“I’m real with them and they’re real with me,” she said. “It starts with the relationship and then you become a family and then there’s no stopping it.”

Coyle first knew her team could make it as far as the state semifinals on the third day of tryouts. The program had 140 kids come out, and cut decisions were difficult. But on that third day the varsity team was finalized, and after tryouts were over Coyle watched the group play casually.

“All right, we may be able to do this,” she remembers thinking. “There’s a lot of skill and talent on this team, and they all have their own motivations for needing to win and needing to make a name for Blair.”

Of the eight seniors, none had a college offer in hand. The desire to earn that opportunity fueled the Blazers as they worked their way through a difficult Montgomery County schedule. By mid-October, when the team beat Churchill to move to 6-1-2, Coyle’s feelings were beginning to look prescient.

A postseason run followed, culminating in the program’s first state semifinal appearance since 2015. After Severna Park took a 1-0 lead in the second half, Blair showed the resilience that has carried it all year by responding with an equalizer 10 seconds later. Before the heartbreak of that second Falcons goal, the Blazers had their home stadium in a frenzy — one last memory in a season full of them.

— Michael Errigo

Girls’ soccer

When Washington Latin scored with about seven minutes remaining in the Public Charter Schools Athletic Association final Nov. 4, D.C. International players felt a sense of urgency.

In October, DCI had progressed to challenge Latin in a one-goal loss. Dragons players believed this postseason was their opportunity to dethrone the PCSAA’s powerhouse.

A few minutes after Latin’s goal, DCI’s Mischa Rogin sent a cross into the box, where fellow freshman Adelina Renaut struck the ball into the bottom right corner of the net at the Fields at RFK Campus. In overtime, midfielder Kit Mooney scored from outside the box to deliver a 2-1 win and DCI’s first PCSAA championship.

“The girls knew that this was their chance to rewrite this history,” said Coach José Reyes, who started DCI’s girls’ program in 2017. “They just did not give into Latin’s pressure. They rather came back with more energy themselves and were able to turn that game around.”

DCI, which opened in 2014 in Northwest Washington, had lost to Latin in two PCSAA finals. On Oct. 11, the Dragons (11-6-1) lost to Latin, 2-1. Because DCI scored first in that game, players built confidence that they could defeat the Lions (10-5) for the first time.

DCI also won the boys’ championship, 3-2, over BASIS behind forward Kadin Nuri’s hat trick. The boys’ finished 11-4-1.

— Kyle Melnick

Tennis

The Potomac School went into Saturday’s VISAA finals knowing it was the underdogs. For the second year in a row, the Panthers were up against a strong squad at Collegiate School and felt the pressure to perform. But after falling in four singles matches, Potomac found itself too far behind to mount a recovery.

“Although we did lose, we went in with a positive attitude and I feel like we left with the same amount of positivity,” sophomore Sonali Sachdeva said. “Everyone was proud of each other and how far we had even come to make it to the finals and get this far.”

Potomac School beat Flint Hill and St. Catherine’s School on its way to a state finals rematch against Collegiate. But after finishing as runners-up again with a 5-2 loss, the Panthers (16-4) have improvement on their mind as they jump back into training for next season.

For Sachdeva, her upcoming training regimen is all about integrating what she has learned from team leaders.

“I think everyone is looking forward to the seasons to come because we know our potential and we’re excited to get back onto the courts,” Sachdeva said. “I’ve improved on the court and off the court and overall as a person a lot because of [my teammates] and their influence.”

— Aaron Credeur

Cross-country

For some, the Maryland private school state championship is just another meet. For Jewish Day school, it is the season’s culminating meet and one that brought great anguish to Oliver Ferber in 2021. Last fall, Ferber sat out on a Saturday — on Shabbat — after pleading to area programs to change the date to Sunday. Before this year’s event, he sent a letter to the schools, outlining just how much it would mean to compete in his senior season.

His wish was granted this year, giving the Lions a full roster — and, for the first time in school history, state championships in the boys’ and girls’ small school championship division.

Because of their religious observations, Jewish Day faces challenges distinct from most of its competitors. The team recently endured a month-long stretch in which it practiced just twice a week because of Jewish holidays. But there are also opportunities with their set-up: the school’s sixth- through 12th-graders practice together, creating a culture that is unique from other area programs.

“We have high schoolers that become close friends with people they normally would not interact with,” Coach Jason Belinkie said. “It’s a conscious effort to bring people together. We focus a lot on paying it forward, finding opportunities to lift younger runners up.”

The girls’ team (39 points) benefited from a full roster Sunday, as it eked out a three-point victory over St. Andrew’s Episcopal with eighth-graders Mali Osofsky (22:51.1) and Eve Sharp (23:09), who moved up to the 5k distance just six weeks earlier, leading the way.

Sophomore Nathan Szubin (17:45.8) and senior David Fritz (17:58.6) were the top two finishers for the Lions (35 points), who beat out Sandy Spring Friends (57) and St. Andrew’s Episcopal (59). Ferber finished eighth.

— Spencer Nusbaum

Field hockey

River Hill field hockey headed into Saturday’s 3A championship game against Crofton riding a 14-game winning streak and looking to avenge last year’s tight title game loss to Arundel.

The Hawks had gone 10-0 against Howard County opponents in the regular season to secure their second county title in three years. Senior Maddie Vasilios, a Maryland commit, scored 49 goals this season. But ultimately, a strike from Crofton’s Kylie Corcoran in the final minutes of Saturday’s contest in Owings Mills, Md., had the Stevenson University scoreboard reading the same score the one at Washington College read last year — a 2-1 loss for River Hill.

“We tried lots of different things, and we just couldn’t past them,” said River Hill Coach Shelly Chamness, who completed her 23rd year at the helm. “Their defense was the hardest defense we’ve come up against.”

Shamness’s squad finished its campaign 16-3. It had surrendered just two goals in the postseason before Saturday, blanking Atholton, Tuscarora and Marriotts Ridge as it rolled back into the 3A championship game.

Senior Puja Nanjappa, a four-year starting midfielder who’s committed to Stanford, scored eight goals and added eight assists this season. That goal mark was good for third on the team, behind Vasilios and sophomore Maya Chan, who broke the ice in the opening minutes on Saturday. But a talented Hawks team came up just short again.

— Shane Connuck

