A loud England World Cup squad has a quiet leader in Harry Kane The captain has been a steadying influence as the Three Lions take aim at their first World Cup title since 1966

LONDON — What if? What if England, fumbling around in the floodlit wilderness since the glory of 1966, manages to pry that long-sought second World Cup title out of the pit of unpredictability in Qatar? No, wait: What if, after all the glam England captaincies from the eighties through the teens such as Bryan Robson and Alan Shearer and David Beckham and Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney and more, England wins at last with that humdrum ol’ goal collector Harry Kane?

Might that be slightly funny?

It’s also that people have, on occasion, sat around in harbors of opinion such as pubs, cafes and press rooms, and described Kane as boring.

“I’m afraid I don’t buy into the ‘boring’ argument at all,” Peter Drury, NBC’s poetic new English voice on the Premier League, said lately while riding on the motorway between Manchester and Leicester. “I don’t call him boring. I call him steady. He is a steady influence. You don’t have to be sparkling, you don’t have to be a pop star to be a footballer.”

Turns out you even can embody an oddity Drury pinpoints about Kane: He performs one of the most basking acts of humanity, scoring goals, without basking in the act of scoring goals. It’s 195 Premier League goals and counting (third all-time), 51 England goals and counting (second all-time behind Rooney), and zero look-at-me.

“I think that’s what we need,” Drury said, “and that’s not to decry what’s gone on before.”

Kane might just be what fans often say they want (quiet diligence) but often don’t actually (in favor of glamour and alleged scandal). But: “I think fans in England broadly have massive respect for him actually,” Drury said, “because he is a little bit different from previous captains because, in a sense, he’s kind of not an obvious captain,” but just “a really good professional guy who does his business, goes home, and appears on the back page of the newspaper, not the front page of the newspaper, doesn’t create any scandals and does his job very, very well.”

Well, in some ways, England has spent some quadrennials drowning in its own glamour.

Ever since England 4, Germany 2, in extra time before 96,924 at Wembley Stadium on July 30, 1966, England has fiddled as the addled inventor of the world’s foremost sport, fizzling in the quarterfinals or sooner. It has not played in any subsequent final. It has played in just two subsequent semifinals, Italy 1990 and Russia 2018, rarely enough that when it finally happened again, the fans’ version of “God Save the Queen” at the Samara airport in Russia at 3 a.m. did seem to carry a tad more zing.

That team, managed by the admired Gareth Southgate and captained by Kane, faded to Croatia in the semifinals but left a sense of promise, heightened with the bolt to the Euro 2020 final against Italy. The latter one came with home-country advantage but still, hope has become more measured in a coherent team, less marinated in starshine.

“First day in charge [in 2011], previous chairman was standing down,” said Ian Marshall, chairman of the youth organization Ridgeway Rovers, for whom the child Kane — and earlier, the child Beckham — played. “There was a young, 17-year-old kid, just recently signed by Tottenham Hotspur, professional terms, off the back of a scholarship, by the name of Harry Kane. So he turned up. And initially, some of the parents were moaning that they’d never heard of him. My view was, I don’t care if you’ve never heard of him …”

The idea was to have Kane present a trophy and maybe even “to give [the kids] the belief that one day they might aspire to do the same thing.”

“So that got my back up a little bit,” Marshall said.

Maybe that moment backlights Kane’s ultimate societal value, the idea that made the Museum of London include a Kane exhibit this year as a lesson to kids, the idea that if a budding career hasn’t worked out by age whatever, it still might. Right around then came the loans that deepened the anonymity: to Lleyton Orient (18 caps, 2011), to Milwall (22 caps, 2012), to Norwich City (three caps, 2012-13), to Leicester City (13 caps, 2013). “Yeah, it was difficult, obviously,” Kane said to another former England captain, Rio Ferdinand, in an interview in 2016, “ ’cause you feel, If I’m not playing for Leicester or Norwich, how am I gonna get on the Spurs team? But I came back after them loan spells and I said, ‘This is the season I’m gonna fight.’ ”

The U.S. Men’s World Cup squad will face off against Wales, Iran, and group favorite England in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (Video: Joshua Carroll/The Washington Post)

So it has budded and blossomed like mad. It blazed through a big New Year’s Day 2015, the day of his hat trick in Tottenham’s stunning 5-3 home win over Chelsea, an arrival of such smashing confidence that Barney Ronay of the Guardian marveled at “a player who simply keeps on refusing to find his level, to plateau out, to look down and feel the first little twinge after five months of vertiginous ascent from bit-part midweek man to the most impressive English centre-forward currently playing …” It has made sense of a boot Kane helped design, of which Marshall shows a photo, reading: “Loan, Loan, Loan, Loan, Lane (White Hart, Tottenham’s home), Lion (England), Leader, Legend,” with legend maybe primed to sprout further.

It has grown despite the big nag still hovering: Kane, unlike other captains, hasn’t played for any kind of champion, with Tottenham lacking a first-division title since 1961, an FA Cup title since 1991, a Champions League title ever. Less is the glamour there.

Charming is the fact Kane’s trek has been, in a way, small. It’s possible to walk without croaking from the stadium where the adult Kane works to the neighborhood where the child Kane began to learn to work, where passersby would see him running extra runs. It’s about four-plus miles over little bridges, across a highway, down odd woodsy urban trails, up around the top and right edges of London. You might start with the people lined up outside the stadium for a Lady Gaga show, turn around now and then and see central London in the distance now and then, and wind up beyond the terraced houses of Chingford in a modest park behind a pub.

In that park, back near the woods, there’s a decrepit goal with a father and two sons kicking at it. Marshall says both Beckham (born 1975) and Kane (born 1993) kicked it around over there among other places. Each attended the Chingford Foundation School, which, along a residential street, looks like a movie-set high school. Chingford’s other stars include Teddy Sheringham, the mainstay with the 24-year pro career plus 51 caps for England. Famous gangster twins lay in the place most gangsters go (cemetery). Winston Churchill once represented some of the area as a member of Parliament. Anymore, like London itself, it’s an area with a considerable mix of cultures and income levels, an area with Arsenal’s shiny youth academy, and an area where a program like Ridgeway Rovers must mind the budget diligently and chronically.

From there hail two captains of a dissimilarity almost humorous. Where the great crosser Beckham captaining England always carried its chicness, and while it became impossible to grocery-shop in the 2000s without seeing him in the gossip sheets at checkout, the great scorer Kane captaining England does not really even nibble at the outskirts of chic. Beckham married a pop star, Kane married his love since high school. Beckham’s glamour came outside the pitch boundaries, Kane’s glamour stops outside the pitch boundaries. Kane might be great and underappreciated, Beckham great and overappreciated. There was a Beckham walking tour around Chingford you could take in the 2000s, with tourists from as far as Japan, while the idea of a Kane tour might seem far-fetched (for now).

“Harry Kane clearly has not built up that same degree of celebrity,” Drury said. “He feels like a regular guy. And that might be what attracts him to the English public … There isn’t that kind of instinctive charisma. He’s just one of us. He just does what is required of him. He does it in a very quiet, self-effacing way.”

“With Harry,” Marshall said, “the fame is different, because he’s not one of those guys who’s gonna go out and sell a brand of aftershave or a sharp suit, or whatever. Beckham’s the, you know, what’s the word, catwalk guy, because he’s obviously got the catwalk looks, I suppose. And things like this. And Harry’s a bit more down to earth. He gets paid a lot of money from his sponsors, but obviously the ones he gets paid by are probably the ones you’d expect him to get paid by, the sporting companies and things like that where it makes sense. Where Beckham likes to put his name to anything.

“Perhaps that’s the difference between the two. And that’s why the Americans know [Beckham more].”

Now a loud team has a quiet leader in a scattershot World Cup with scant preparation time. Now it’s an England with Southgate and Kane whose steadiness, Drury said, “has reduced the sort of crippling weight of the England shirt.” Now it’s a captain who had to “wait his turn,” Drury said, had to “sit on the bench for Spurs for longer than he probably hoped, and when his moment came, he maximized it.” Why, it’s a “maxim for life,” as Drury put it. Maybe it’s vanilla, and surely it’s exemplary.

