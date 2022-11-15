Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eight months before I arrived as a freshman at Northwestern University, the Daily Northwestern picked up a revelation from the Jerusalem Post about a book written by a professor in the university’s engineering school. It was titled “The Fabrication of a Hoax.” It denied the Holocaust. The story threw the campus into tumult.

Faculty and students were outraged. They took out an ad in the Daily demanding that the university do something. The president and provost issued statements denouncing the book and the professor’s views.

Yet, four decades later — after the Fabrication metastasized into “The Hoax of the Twentieth Century: The Case Against the Presumed Extermination European Jewry,” after the professor began using the university’s internet domain to disseminate his Holocaust denials, after his engineering colleagues petitioned in 2006 for him to leave by his own volition — Arthur Butz is still there.

Not only that, but Butz was never suspended or otherwise sanctioned by his employer as NBA star Kyrie Irving has been by the Brooklyn Nets over the past couple of weeks for tweeting a link to a four-year-old film that, in part, echoes Butz’s denial of the most-documented genocide in the 20th century.

The worst Butz suffered for his irresponsible faux scholarship in a field out of his bailiwick was the ignominy of being a Holocaust denier. Northwestern Provost Raymond Mack lamented in 1977, as would university executives in years after him, that Butz was insulated by tenure and protected by freedom of speech. “It is a right available to any citizen of the United States under the First Amendment,” Mack said of Butz’s Holocaust misinformation then. “It is a shame when that right is used to insult survivors of concentration camps.”

Or the progeny of enslaved Africans, or the native people who remain on this land despite the genocide they suffered.

Whatever Butz, now in his mid-80s, achieved in his academic career may as well be in the dust bin. Irving should consider Butz’s recklessness if he cares about being remembered as a great basketball player.

But being a seminal fabricator about an undeniable truth is but half of Butz’s legacy. The other is something the NBA should consider, no matter how repugnant the idea of letting an unsatisfactorily apologetic Irving play may be to the sensibilities of many among us. The league should consider elucidation. I think there is more for all of us to gain by dealing with Irving’s miseducation in the light than in the darkness.

For in the immediate wake of the first wave of the Butz tsunami, Northwestern started disinfecting Butz’s pollutant lies by shining a light on them with symposia on the Holocaust and courses constructed to explore it. It developed an endowed professorship on the Holocaust and began hosting a summer program around the horrific history. It funded a political science fellowship dedicated to study of the Holocaust.

It is not unlike how the NBA reacted with its “NBA Cares” motto in mind, in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the eruption of the Black Lives Matter movement. The NBA and WNBA formed a Social Justice Coalition to focus on policing and criminal justice and voting rights.

It should now make antisemitism part of that outreach, particularly with the increase in hate crimes against Jewish Americans over the past decade trailing only one group — Black Americans. Indeed, a few weeks before Rolling Stone broke the story of Irving’s dalliance with Holocaust denialism, rapper Ye, known previously as Kanye West, was photographed sporting a shirt splashed with “White Lives Matter,” the racist response to Black Lives Matter. A few days after Rolling Stone’s Irving expose — and after Ye said on Twitter he would go “death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE” — a group of suspected white supremacists dropped banners in support of Ye and denouncing Jews over a Los Angeles highway.

This is a good time to remember another piece of history — that there existed a notable solidarity between Blacks and Jews developed partially through sports, and heavily evidenced during the civil rights movement, fighting what historian Henry Louis Gates Jr. described not long ago as the “two hideous demons … under the floorboards of Western culture: antisemitism and anti-Black racism.”

There was Lester Rodney, Jewish sports editor of the American Communist Party newspaper the Daily Worker, who in the 1930s, before perhaps any sportswriter, agitated in writing for the desegregation of baseball. Shirley Povich, Jewish too, soon made Rodney’s one-man plea a choir.

There was the support Jewish slugger Hank Greenberg, who had suffered all manner of derision as a Jewish ballplayer, extended to Jackie Robinson when he debuted as the first Black player in 60 years, only to suffer a barrage of racist slings and arrows from opponents, fans and some teammates. During a game after the two collided on the base paths, Greenberg was said to have told Robinson: “Don’t pay any attention to these guys who are trying to make it hard for you. Stick in there. You’re doing fine. Keep your chin up.”

There was the support broadcaster Howard Cosell, who was Jewish, extended to Muhammad Ali when most of the media — sports and beyond — made Ali persona non grata for refusing conscription into the Vietnam War.

It wasn’t always an altruistic and equitable partnership. Abe Saperstein, the founder of the Harlem Globetrotters in 1927 who happened to be Jewish, monopolized Black basketball talent on his barnstorming team. Along the way, he induced the early NBA, particularly when it was presided over by Maurice Podoloff, who also happened to be Jewish, not to draft Black players into its league. The Saperstein-Podoloff color line tripped up Black basketball players who hoped to play in the NBA until 1950.

All of which made the latest Irving disruption that much more troubling — at least if you believe, as sports and sports media have promoted, that sports are not only beyond stoking noxious -isms but can be elixirs as well.

Irving reminded that sports can still also be a conduit for the worst beliefs among us. That even his otherness — his Blackness and recently discovered and proclaimed Indianness — failed to make him naturally inclined to think otherwise. Indeed, he used his massive social media platform, grown because of his brilliance on the basketball court and not possibly from a single year at Duke — where he was availed the intellectual tutelage of an august collection of Black scholars — to promote trite, unsubstantiated analysis about Jewish and Black history from a self-purported scholar, questionably papered and certainly not traditionally peer-reviewed, who produced words as easily dismissed as claptrap now as they were when Butz penned them.

Butz’s toxic views at least provided an impetus for more education. We would be well served if we can say the same of Irving. This is a moment for pedagogy on the sports platform more than punishment.

