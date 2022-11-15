Maryland thrashes Binghamton as identity under Kevin Willard comes into focus

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

These early-season games against overmatched opponents are not particularly useful indicators of what’s to come for the Maryland men’s basketball program. But the Terrapins have begun to showcase slivers of their identity in this new era under Coach Kevin Willard — frenetic defense, a sophomore star and development from the bench. That’s where some optimism takes root.

Maryland expected to beat Binghamton, and the Terps dominated from the jump on their way to a 76-52 win at Xfinity Center. More meaningful assessments of Willard’s first season in College Park will come from games against tougher opposition, but Tuesday night against the Bearcats, the Terps managed to flaunt some of their positive traits.

Maryland played with defensive intensity that suffocated Binghamton, particularly early, when the Terps pounced to grab a comfortable lead that never wavered. The fast start (a 10-point lead less than five minutes in) and just seven turnovers offer promise that Maryland has begun to reverse unwelcome trends of the past — even if they did so Tuesday against an opponent that has had 13 consecutive losing seasons.

“We wanted to make sure we came out with an intensity that they knew they weren’t going to win,” Willard said, noting that Binghamton won at Marist over the weekend. “I think that was our mind-set — that we wanted to set the tone very early that you weren’t going to do what you just did three days ago.”

Sophomore forward Julian Reese was a presence in the paint, leading the Terps with 19 points and adding seven rebounds. Willard has praised Reese’s progress and effort, predicting Reese’s performance this season will be a “night-and-day” difference from his freshman year. Reese had an emphatic one-handed dunk late in the first half and helped propel Maryland to 48 points in the paint. He also drew nine fouls, and Willard said he has noticed the sophomore embracing physicality more than before.

Behind Reese, senior guard Hakim Hart (13 points, eight rebounds) and senior forward Donta Scott (10 points, nine rebounds) scored in double figures. Maryland’s lead ballooned to 44-23 by halftime, and the Terps cruised as Binghamton became the third straight opponent they toppled by at least 20 points. With a tournament in Connecticut this weekend, Maryland will face Saint Louis and then Miami or Providence — all opponents that will pose greater challenges.

Here’s what else to know about Maryland’s win against the Bearcats:

Turnover frenzy

Willard has been particularly pleased with his team’s defensive effort, and against Binghamton, the Terps forced seven turnovers in the opening five minutes. The Bearcats only attempted two shots during that stretch, allowing Maryland to build a double-digit lead and seize control early. The Terps’ pressure left Binghamton without answers, and the Bearcats finished the game with 15 giveaways.

Building depth

In the lopsided win, Willard had plenty of time to play his bench players. But even before halftime, he called upon five reserves to play considerable minutes. Patrick Emilien, Jahari Long, Ian Martinez, Ike Cornish and Noah Batchelor each logged at least 13 minutes.

Cornish flashed his potential with nine points on 3-of-4 shooting. He redshirted last season, then dealt with a groin injury around the start of this season. But against Binghamton, he made a three-pointer and had back-to-back baskets late in the first half, showing he can help Maryland as a sharpshooter.

“He’s been one of the hardest workers I know,” Reese said. “I feel like he just deserves everything he’s getting right now. I feel like you haven’t really seen all that he can do out there.”

Willard wasn’t happy with how his reserves finished the game, as the Bearcats finished on an 8-0 run to trim Maryland’s lead. Willard said “stats matter,” and a smaller margin of victory — even when considering the difference between a 32- and 24-point edge — can affect analytics-based ratings.

“The last four minutes are just as important as the first four minutes,” Willard said.

Trouble from three

Maryland only shot 4 of 20 from three-point range, and that outing followed a 2-of-19 showing against Western Carolina. It’s still early in the season, but Willard said he’s a bit worried about his team’s clip.

“When you have great shooters, they think they can make every shot,” he said. “And I think we’re settling a little bit for the first shot, and I think that’s just a little bit of early-season jitters, early-season offense.”

